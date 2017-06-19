Dominic Cooper

Lorde opens up about Taylor Swift, Lena Dunham and Melodrama




On the difficulty of maintaining a friendship with someone as famous as Taylor Swift: “It’s like having a friend with very specific allergies. There are certain places you can’t go together. Certain things you can’t do. There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship. It’s like having a friend with an autoimmune disease.”



On partying after her split with James Lowe: “I probably did drink too much. But it was, uh, an enlightening time.” How so? “Obviously break-ups are very complex,” Lorde says. “And, for me, I found that it wasn’t this year of mourning followed by a year of light. I think you can feel a rushing freedom and be elated by that, and then that same day have this sadness hit you and for two hours feel the worst you’ve ever felt. It was a marbled experience.”

Growing close to Jack Antonoff and Lena Dunham: “I love that family. That apartment. I’d go there every day, root around in the fridge… There was definitely an element of popping down the hall and Lena being, like, ‘What are you working on today?’ I felt like their child.”

On famous people seeking out famous friends: “It’s an element of wanting to stick together. Because it can be so scary to do this. These friendships, they’re about having a hand put on your shoulder by someone who knows. They’re about hearing, ‘I’ve done it, too.’

On the general public not embracing the perfection of Green Light: It’s a complex song,” she admits. “A lot of people we played it to hated it when they first heard it.” Lorde had worried about her new work being met with less enthusiasm than last time, of course. “When your first record is so well received, at such a fledgling time, you think: ‘God, what if I develop? And what if they don’t like who I develop into? What if they want me to go back to being an embryo?’” She tries to clad herself against criticism by issuing frequent notes-to-self: “That I’m trying to make stuff that looks like the inside of my brain. So how can criticism touch me? As long as I know I’m transcribing my brain faithfully and vividly?”

Have you embraced the perfection of Melodrama yet ONTD or do you thinks its a sophomore slump? Sza, Beth Ditto and Lorde's new albums are slaying in rotation.

