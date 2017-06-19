Lorde opens up about Taylor Swift, Lena Dunham and Melodrama

Melodrama is just what I needed from her. It's a perfect progression from Pure Heroine. I love these albums that feel like a complete set. Easy listen all the way through for sure.



The end of 2017 is shaping out better than the beginning music wise. Witness has some great songs and I'm so fucking ready for Borns and Kylie to release their shit this year.

Wait, you've been back here for a while or has The lorde has brought you back?



Either way, your comments have been missed.

I came back recently. Lorde does have that draw to pull you back to a mess.

BORNS! I love him. I feel like it's who harrystyles wishes he were aesthetically.

I love Borns. The DMs between him and Taylor were cute lol

I just wanna say I missed seeing ya around these parts.

She's so well spoken.



Must be nice growing up rich

Her mom is/was the poet laureate of New Zealand. I don't think it's about being rich, but about growing up with correct and diverse language surrounding her

and reading 50,000 books before she turned 12.

rich with knowledge yaaass

everyone in auckland is rich

Reply

she said being friends with taylor is like being friends with someone with an auto immune disease.... well spoken? lmao

She grew up wealthy? Wikipedia says she's from the suburbs and her dad is an engineer. Sounds middle class. Maybe you meant now...?

excuse you, she had to count her dollars on the train

aha, she bought her vocabulary.

that taylor swift comment does not sound positive at all



and melodrama is a masterpiece so i'm willing to overlook her association with lena dunham

I am so surprised she said it, but she seems like a nice girl so maybe it just came across as weird out of context. She would have never said something like that when she first started.

i listened a lot to her first album but haven't even heard her newest single, i am so behind

i was scared of jack antonoff being on this record a lot but it's still very lorde.



i already played supercut so many times i'm sick of it lmao



also she apologized for comparing a friendship to an autoimmune disease and said she wasn't talking about taylor specifically. but i think it's not that far off from reality



Edited at 2017-06-20 01:24 am (UTC)

supercut is sf good

I knew she was going to clarify her comment as soon as I read it lol

supercut sounds like a carly rae legendsen song tbh

I'm enjoying the whole album. I was saying in another post that Writer in the Dark sounds exactly like a Kate Bush song. Probably why it's my favorite off the album.

I love that one.

i love the kate bush influence tbh there's some tori amos in there too

This song gives me the chills

I love Writer in the Dark.

ia with everything you just said

that song is so beautiful

Royals is the only song i've ever heard about her.



Me too. I'm just not into pop music though.

You should check out Magnets and Yellow Flicker Beat

I love Pure Heroine. Ribs and Glory and Glore are my faves.

i hate this song so much, it sounds so ugly

this is the superior version tbh



Reply

I hated this song and PH, but Melodrama is a great album.

I really like the way she speaks

i dont even think she's that close to tswift anymore, her personality is like the complete opposite. i can imagine tay wanted to be friends with her so bad at first (seein as she befriended her after royals blew up) and lorde was excited someone that big reached out to her but then she prob saw what she's like and now she keeps up the nicety but they def aren't close anymore

mte

Lmao

Yeupppppp

they do have different personalities. lorde seems like she hates the shit that comes with being famous and she's said so herself. but taylor threw her a birthday party in november i think? whenever her birthday was. and lorde called her a second mom so i think they're legit friends.

Didn't she reach out to her because lorde said something negative about her in an interview?

Lmao they're actually super close and Lorde said Taylor is like a 2nd mom to her but she sure she doesn't like ha!

i think lorde thinks they're actual friends cause zeena is sociopathic levels of good at making a friendship seem authentic (prob sends her lots of gifts, earnest text messages, etc) but the only reason she befriended her was to neutralize a threat lol and keep her girl gang narrative going



i had lots of "friends" in my teens that turned out to be transnational but i didn't clock it cause they seemed so genuine at the time

idk, it's probably easy being friends because I'm sure they don't see each other too often. Maybe if they hung out every day their differences would be too much, but since most of their communication is probably texting I think their opposite personalities wouldn't have a big impact on their friendship.

iirc, Lorde made a comment saying that Taylor's image of perfection was detrimental to young girls. So Taylor's PR swooped in to neutralize Lorde and suddenly they were BFF's.

wasn't lorde just pictured leaving taylor's house in nyc like 2 days ago lol

doubt it. i rly love this album but parts of it sound almost inspired by some taylor swift shit to me — i think the antonoff production when its most obvious plus lines like the one in sober, i think, it goes like, "I'll care for myself like I used to care about you," that smacks of something off taylor's red album



Reply

interesting metaphor

I like Jack's work tbh. Plus, I trust Lorde b/c I'm pretty sure she has a heavy hand in what she does and steers her own ship instead of relying on another writer/producer and slapping her name on the finished product. She loses me with her Lena Dunham love, though. I cannot with that woman. Not ever.

So let's let things come out of the woodwork

I'll give you my best side, tell you all my best lies

Seeing me rolling, showing someone else love

Hands under your t-shirt

Know I think you're awesome, right?

Our rules, our dreams, we're blind

Blowing shit up with homemade d-d-d-dynamite

Our friends, our drinks, we get inspired

Blowing shit up with homemade d-d-d-dynamite

Blowing shit up with homemade d-d-d-dynamite

Now you know it's really gonna blow



BLESS

Me right now.

YASSSSSSS

she does and tbh i hope she still produces w/ joel little bc as much as i love melodrama, pure heroine had something more raw about it idk

Why does she have to associate with Lena tho :(

mte

mte. Lorde, honey, you can do better.

meh i think her and taylor use lena to have access to jack antonoff

Lena just seems like that type that is overjoyed now that the most popular in high school (Taylor) is giving her and all her frumpy glory the time of day.

i mean .. we all have friends via association that deep down we don't like but as if that's gonna stop us from getting connections

aren't you an azealia banks stan lol

melodrama is already fucking iconic. the louvre snatched me bald.

Her album is "meh". There's so many times that her songs are about to take me to climax but then they just give me blue balls tbh. She missed a lot of opportunities to take it all the way.

Haaa this is such a good way to describe it. I like the album. Green Light definitely gave me a case of BBs.

eject reject, the album is perfect

Make SUPERCUT a single, sis!!!

