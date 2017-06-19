zendaya and tom holland finish their cute tour in barcelona

They look so adorable. Reply

Thread

Link

This kid keeps looking older with every single picture. British genes don't play gd. Reply

Thread

Link

are they dating or just good friends who seem flirty with each other ?

Reply

Thread

Link



If they are, I don't think she appreciates ONTD coming for his looks lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Rumored to be dating. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her outfit is giving me christmas vibes Reply

Thread

Link



The stylist responsible for dressing her this press tour needs to be fired. Reply

Thread

Link

On one hand, she's young, she's gorgeous and has a model body, so good for her for being fearless when it comes to fashion.

But on the other hand, I'm pretty sure that my mom was rocking those pants in the 80s. And it was not a good look either. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her blue tutu with the bee striped jumper was truly a fete on the stylist's part. Like you said, she's young, confidant and absurdly beautiful - dressing her so poorly takes effort. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she's young and fun and those pants are poppin????? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i love this look but haven't liked any of the others Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Here come the dozens of comments about how old and British he looks.



Edited at 2017-06-20 01:14 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

He oddly looks old and young all at the same time. It's quite baffling. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

old? he looks 13 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There's always at least a couple of people in his posts talking as if he looks 50 or something. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Look, we melt in the sun, ok???????? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i bet he has a big cock.



Reply

Thread

Link

why would you say this? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i love your comments :D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why are you lying... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

carmencita pls Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Interesting that she and not Laura is doing all this press with Tom

Reply

Thread

Link

To be fair, Laura already came to Mexico and went Brazil with Tom :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But isn't that only becuz she's Hispanic? It's strange that they only utilize her for that region. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I keep forgetting that Laura is even in this movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

laura went to south america press tour with him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dang, luxury planes are no joke. Reply

Thread

Link

They are cute together. It's interesting that he's not doing the press tour wth Laura, kinda gives it away who will eventually be he main love interest.





And holy shit, there's so much advertisement for this movie Reply

Thread

Link

she looks like a cute lil christmas present! Reply

Thread

Link

Idc I like Holland, y'all are harsh. Reply

Thread

Link

He seems like A good egg. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

after putting literally every pop act in the past decade to shame on lip sync battle, i'm rooting for him. he still looks 12 though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agreed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he looks so young to me lol and i can't wait for this movie omfggg, he's already my #1 spider man, and i never cared for the movies lol, well i did like the tobey versions but the 2nd reboot was utter trash Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't care for him until I saw him in Civil war, then I got thinking that this can work lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's his line delivery! and kinda awkward...cartoonish voice?~ that sold me haha and he looks so age appropriate too-- well to me at least xD Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

These kids are killing me with the cuteness. Reply

Thread

Link