comics

zendaya and tom holland finish their cute tour in barcelona



After visiting Madrid and London the 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' duo stopped by Barcelona before parting ways.













Bonus Tom stealing Zendaya's jacket :') (via zendaya's snapchat)





Zendaya is back in New York and Tom is heading to Rome.






