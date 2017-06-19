zendaya and tom holland finish their cute tour in barcelona
After visiting Madrid and London the 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' duo stopped by Barcelona before parting ways.
Bonus Tom stealing Zendaya's jacket :') (via zendaya's snapchat)
Zendaya is back in New York and Tom is heading to Rome.
Zendaya via Snapchat (Zendaya_96): Tom...is that you!??!! #onlyinNY #SPIDER-MANHOMECOMING pic.twitter.com/w1bWGGb5nf— Zendaya Media (@ZendayaMedia) 19 de junio de 2017
But on the other hand, I'm pretty sure that my mom was rocking those pants in the 80s. And it was not a good look either.
And holy shit, there's so much advertisement for this movie