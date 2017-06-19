Mako

Pilou Asbaek: Euron Greyjoy will make Ramsay seem "like a little kid"


Pilou Asbaek described his character Euron Greyjoy with:

"The psychos I’ve encountered have so many different sides to them. So each scene I’ve done with Euron, I pick a new thing I wanna show: ‘This scene I want to be charming.’ ‘This scene I wanna be a molester.’ ‘This scene I wanna kill someone.’ After this season, Ramsay’s gonna look like a little kid."

