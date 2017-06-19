Pilou Asbaek: Euron Greyjoy will make Ramsay seem "like a little kid"
Pilou Asbaek described his character Euron Greyjoy with:
"The psychos I’ve encountered have so many different sides to them. So each scene I’ve done with Euron, I pick a new thing I wanna show: ‘This scene I want to be charming.’ ‘This scene I wanna be a molester.’ ‘This scene I wanna kill someone.’ After this season, Ramsay’s gonna look like a little kid."
Source
"Let's go murder them" was about as cringeworthy as "You want a good girl but you need a bad pussy" line
EDIT: Actually has Euron ever had sex with prepubescent children? Maybe Mo topped him there.
Not trying to start shit; I'm truly curious.
pi-loo??
I saw some filming pics and he'll finally be back this season. I hope he gets reunited with Arya eventually! I loved them.