The Bachelorette is back from vacation

ONTD, I have a wedding-themed dilemma. A very wealthy lady I work for invited me to her destination wedding, and I am paying over $1500 to attend (flights, hotel, petsitter, missed work). Everything on her registry is obscenely expensive. Do I have to buy her a present, or is my attendance enough? Reply

Thread

Link

You still have to give them something, even if it's smaller. Ignore the registry, just give money. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's super fucked up omg, I hate wedding culture so much.



god bless my college friend who got married last year, she had a very ritzy black tie wedding but her rsvp cards only explicitly only requested our attendance in lieu of gifts.



I would get anything off the registry if its too expensive. I'd do a gift card to the store most of the stuff their registry is on. that way you can budget a gift you can afford and theyll be able to spend it at their fave store



Edited at 2017-06-19 11:32 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would still get them something but it doesn't need to from their registry, unless they have specified on the invitation (i.e. "Your presence is a present."). You could send them something homemade/personal. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

get her a 3 piece bento box from sugarfina. ppl love that shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

get her a pretty frame







that you find on clearance at target Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah bring an envelope with money in it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lord really, the people i know who have had destination dont make their guests buy shit too. fuck weddings Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just get them whatever you can comfortably afford registry or not tbh, unless they're complete bougie assholes they should be fine with that given the amt you're already spending.



(Fucking destination weddings lmao i mean its your wedding so do whatever you want obvi but like...fuck off ultimately lmao.)



Edited at 2017-06-20 12:06 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nothing more than 50 dollars. people who have destination weddings - at least in my opinion - are some of the rudest. /personalbias Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

rich lady doesnt even do the "pls no gifts, but consider donating 2 charity in our name"?? nouveau! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And here I thought a friend throwing their birthday dinner at Papadeaux was doing too much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no offense to the people above but the 'give money' idea is kinda dumb since it makes clear exactly what you spent and it seems you want spend a bit less.



anyway just forget the registry and buy her something like a nice casserole dish lol and call it a day. you're not required to spend anything more than you can.



personally i think if you're having a destination wedding you should say 'no gifts required' but whatever. if not you should still come with some sort of small token. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Do you think DeMario will be on the Men Tell All Reply

Thread

Link

I'm guessing no. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So why the fuck did the fantasy league lock answers before today?! I went in today to do the answers and I couldn't, so I'm not getting any points this week :( Reply

Thread

Link

The NBA Finals game 5 ended up being last Monday so I think its probably already set before that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well ain't that some shit. I figured they'd know the schedule ahead of time...were the NBA finals scheduled last minute or something? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ive slacked on my league lol i kept forgetting 😢 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i wish all the stuff from paradise 1. Never happened and 2. Wasn't happening during Rachel's season. I want rachel as far away from this franchise as possible 😩 Reply

Thread

Link





oops that was huge. Just go here to see it



Edited at 2017-06-19 11:36 pm (UTC) While we are waiting, here is Carly's wedding dress from her wedding to creepy Evanoops that was huge. Just go here to see it http://people.com/style/carly-waddell-b achelor-in-paradise-wedding-gown/ Reply

Thread

Link

i still can't believe they got married lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Are they going to show the wedding on tv? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I heard they were, as it's own special. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her dress doesn't appear to fit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hmm I cant tell really from that pic if I like it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









I feel like they're gonna end up with the same three white identikit final contestants again. Also I know BiP is a separate part of the franchise but I'm like, can I watch this in good conscience? The Bachelorette is messy enough, given how the casting directors knowingly selected a racist.



I've only ever seen one season before this one.



Edited at 2017-06-19 11:51 pm (UTC) 'Burning Love' was so good.I feel like they're gonna end up with the same three white identikit final contestants again. Also I know BiP is a separate part of the franchise but I'm like, can I watch this in good conscience? The Bachelorette is messy enough, given how the casting directors knowingly selected a racist.I've only ever seen one season before this one. Reply

Thread

Link

time to get my foot bath and wine ready Reply

Thread

Link

Yas! I'm excited. I just watched the Bachelor with Nick and Vanessa. Bleh. I didn't like Nick. He cried sooo much.



Demario is trash.



I want Rachel to end up with Peter. But I would be happy if he's the next Bachelor. Reply

Thread

Link

I kinda liked Nick lol and especially in comparison to other men I've seen on this show Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've never seen a season of The Bachelor prior to his season. I guess I couldn't tell if his tears were genuine. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Tbh I kind of liked that about Nick bc this whole thing seems really stressful and if I was a Bachelorette I would literally be crying all the time. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yay! I'm on my way home, I'm gonna miss the first 10 or 15 minutes 😟😟 Reply

Thread

Link

make it about Racho! Reply

Thread

Link

The timing of this break (I feel like the BiP scandal took all the wind out of the franchise) coupled with the garbage person they're making the star of this week's episode will surely not help the poor ratings Reply

Thread

Link

It so fucked that they even cast him. Like seriously fucked up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I find it incredibly hard to believe they didn't know he was a racist when they cast him. Even if they hadn't seen his Twitter (which, why), obviously they knew. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, i'm still watching (obv) but the shit that went down on BiP really took any/all of my enthusiasm out of the show



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i hate when there are breaks, i always lose interest Reply

Thread

Link

i forgot it was a to be continued Reply

Thread

Link

stfu lee. Reply

Thread

Link

For those asking, no, of course we didn't know about the offensive tweets from Lee's account. None of us were aware of them Very unfortunate — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) June 2, 2017





Reply

Thread

Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they do fucking background checks on potential contestants...like how stupid do they think we are? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

people found it in like two days, you telling me ABC doesn't have a bunch of interns looking for this shit? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link