For some reason, I thought this was the Netflix show with Naomi Watts. This looks interesting but hopefully they don't screw it up. Reply

I wish it was about a girl instead. Reply

i'm tired of male leading movies and shows in general plus these types of movies need more women and non-white people. is always a story about a "white boy and his dog" Reply

See below. Reply

I wish autistic characters were not always played by white guys. Reply

that was my first thought as well Reply

mte Reply

I just need a show like Fleabag about an autistic woman so badly Reply

have i seen this kid act before? i feel like he's familiar Reply

United States of Tara? Reply

never watched an ep (which i know i shouldn't even be admitting to, i need to catch up) Reply

United States of Tara, The Following, The Good Neighbor Reply

It follows! Reply

What everyone else said + It's Kind of a Funny Story Reply

Oh hey, Marshall from United States of Tara. Reply

I really hope this show isn't a clusterfuck of ableist tropes. Reply

same. i always recoil a bit about shows like this now, since they're generally awful. Reply

mte. has anyone here watched that abc (or whatever) show about the boy with i think cerebral palsy, speechless? i saw the first ep but never kept up w it so i don't know if it was shitty or not Reply

I don't have cerebral palsy but I am disabled&a wheelchair user and I think it's amazing and Micah Fowler (actual disabled actor that plays JJ) deserves to be wading through awards (my Deaf autistic spouse think so,too!) Reply

Yeah, I'll give it a few days and wait to read reviews by actual autistic people before I go in... Reply

I rolled my eyes at the end--see, he likes tits so he's not that different from NT boys! Reply

United States of Tara was so before it's time so I'm happy to see him and I love Jennifer Jason Leigh! Reply

Oh I liked this dude in United States of Tara! But it seems so rare for networks to get shows like this right. Here's hoping they don't completely drop the ball with this. Reply

If you're thirsty for a good portrayal of an autistic person, check out Syfy's Alphas. Gary (played by Ryan Cartwright) was awesome. Reply

That show didn't last long enough! It was so good so ofc they cancelled it. Reply

mte!!!!! i LOVE alphas. not even past tense. i rewatch it all the time Reply

omg yes. I loved Alphas so much Reply

i liked 'the A word' about a little boy Reply

As someone on the Autistic Spectrum (Asperger's Syndrome to be specific), I hope it shows some of the benefits of Autism as well as the unfortunate symptoms. I hope the character has a higher than average vocabulary skill and an obsession that fuels his future career.





And most importantly, I hope that like many Autistic people, his character does not want to be cured. Reply

Have you heard about The Good Doctor? It has Freddie Highmore who is on the high functioning spectrum of autism and he's a med student. He also has Savant Syndrome and both of those things actually help with his career. It's airing this fall, I'm excited to see it. Reply

I just finished the K-drama it was based on and I loved it. I have high hopes for the American version, but we'll have to see. Reply

hey, could you elaborate on your last sentence please? my two year old was recently diagnosed with autism and i'm really interested in why you say that Reply

Parent

As someone with an autistic child, I do hope these shows help bring Awareness. However, Autism is a spectrum. Everyone is different. I hope that is also stressed because that's very important to understand. Reply

Did anyone see this movie? I thought Asa's portrayal of someone on the spectrum was really well done.





Both of my children are on the spectrum, with my youngest (5) graduating from his PDD classroom to an "Inclusion" class this past year of preschool & next year he'll be moving onto kindergarten w/ his IEP carrying over w/ him (as of right now his education diagnosis is PDD-NOS). I'm a little nervous, but my older child (7) got his educational diagnosis this year & now has his own IEP & attended a special ed class part of the day of 1st grade & the immense positive shift we saw in his overall attitude about attending school & participating in his studies from the first quarter of the year until the end was such a relief to me to know that I had done the right thing in pursuing the child study & very exhausting series of meetings involved to evaluate his level of need & qualification for services at school. Reply

Plot twist: a show/movie will come along about a young autistic woman knowing she'll never 100% fit in but try to anyway. Or a woman on the spectrum encounter problems because her empathy's off the charts. Or a Daria type who's accepted herself a long time ago and snarks about how small talk is useless and piss-takes aspects of normal society that don't make much sense. Or you know, anything else but another straight white man who's a full-blown nerd and kind of a dick and objectifies women but it's ok because he's *logic*-driven and sees everyone as objects figure out Reply

If I had any screen-writing skills I'd make that first script happen. Reply

He looks like Jared Kushner. Also why am I still seeing parts of this website in German? Reply

I was kinda interested until I saw that Michael Rapaport was in it. Hard pass. Reply

