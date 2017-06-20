Premiere date and sneak peek for Netflix's austistic teen comedy "Atypical"
Sam (played by Keir Gilchrist), an 18-year-old on the autism spectrum, takes a funny, yet painful, journey of self-discovery for love and independence. Jennifer Jason Leigh stars as his mother, Elsa. Atypical arrives August 11, only on Netflix.
And most importantly, I hope that like many Autistic people, his character does not want to be cured.
Both of my children are on the spectrum, with my youngest (5) graduating from his PDD classroom to an "Inclusion" class this past year of preschool & next year he'll be moving onto kindergarten w/ his IEP carrying over w/ him (as of right now his education diagnosis is PDD-NOS). I'm a little nervous, but my older child (7) got his educational diagnosis this year & now has his own IEP & attended a special ed class part of the day of 1st grade & the immense positive shift we saw in his overall attitude about attending school & participating in his studies from the first quarter of the year until the end was such a relief to me to know that I had done the right thing in pursuing the child study & very exhausting series of meetings involved to evaluate his level of need & qualification for services at school.