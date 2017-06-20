amy veep

First wave of Teen Choice Awards nominations



Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)
Ashley Benson – Pretty Little Liars
Bella Thorne – Famous In Love
Lucy Hale – Pretty Little Liars
Sasha Pieterse – Pretty Little Liars
Shay Mitchell – Pretty Little Liars
Troian Bellisario – Pretty Little Liars

Choice Action TV Show (#ChoiceActionTVShow)
Arrow
Gotham
Lethal Weapon
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Supergirl
The Flash

Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor)
Chris Wood – Supergirl
Clayne Crawford – Lethal Weapon
Gabriel Luna – Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Grant Gustin – The Flash
Stephen Amell – Arrow
Wentworth Miller – Prison Break

Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress)
Caity Lotz – Legends of Tomorrow
Candice Patton – The Flash
Danielle Panabaker – The Flash
Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow
Jordana Brewster – Lethal Weapon
Melissa Benoist – Supergirl

Choice Action Movie Actor (#ChoiceActionMovieActor)
Brenton Thwaites – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Chris Pine – Wonder Woman
Dwayne Johnson – The Fate of the Furious
Hugh Jackman – Logan
Johnny Depp – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Vin Diesel – The Fate of the Furious, xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Choice Fantasy Movie Actor (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActor)
Asa Butterfield – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
Benedict Cumberbatch – Doctor Strange
Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast
Dwayne Johnson – Moana
Eddie Redmayne – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Choice Comedy Movie Actor (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor)
Dwayne Johnson – Baywatch
Owen Wilson – Cars 3
Ricky Garcia – Bigger Fatter Liar
Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie
Zac Efron – Baywatch
Zach Galifianakis – Keeping Up with the Joneses
