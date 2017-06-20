First wave of Teen Choice Awards nominations

Nice to see Lethal Weapon get some nominations. Reply

i really like that show tbh, it's good for some mindless fun Reply

dead @ the actresses being from almost all the same show Reply

mte lol, and that they only other person they could think of is bella thorne Reply

and ironically, the most talented actress on the show wasn't even nominated lol Reply

I love Janel, but you can't say she's more talented than Troian. I'm assuming this is Janel Parrish. She'll win #ChoiceVillain or #choicescenestealer again.I love Janel, but you can't say she's more talented than Troian. Reply

are the teens out here watching both PLL AND Cars 3????? Reply

probs



there's always old ass people on here talking about captain underpants and stuff Reply

honestly i was typing that and thinking "Well I saw captain underpants so whatever, as long as they had fun" Reply

JOKE OF AN AWARD SHOW...



Z list Oscars Reply

PLL to sweep!!' Reply

I can't believe I wasted a full minute of my life googling Bigger Fatter Liar which according to the first page of Google was a Direct to DVD sequel to Big Fat Liar and somehow is eligible for Teen Choice Awards in the movie categories. Reply

who nominated the entire cast of PLL? Reply

Someone who understands the art of acting :) Reply

why is this award show still a thing Reply

Um. Where's Riverdale ? Reply

I hope it rains on your wedding. Reply

nowhere which is where it should stay Reply

it got 2 noms at the source, but they haven't announced all categories yet Reply

Hopefully in the trash compactor where it belongs Reply

I hope Bella Thorne wins just to be like fuck off pll Reply

I hope Chris pine wins Reply

Wentworth Miller to win anything is nominated for! Reply

Ashley Benson – Pretty Little Liars

Bella Thorne – Famous In Love

Lucy Hale – Pretty Little Liars

Sasha Pieterse – Pretty Little Liars

Shay Mitchell – Pretty Little Liars

Troian Bellisario – Pretty Little Liars



jfc Reply

Two more episodes and I will finally be free from PLL. I feel so blessed right now.



Also, Troian better win that surfboard. And Janel Parrish should be nominated with the rest of them instead of Bella Thorne, tbh. Mona is the best part of the show.



Edited at 2017-06-19 11:40 pm (UTC) Reply

I am actually getting emotional I mean this shitty mess of a show has been on for pretty much all of my 20s...Its awful and it needs to end now but I'll be feeling nostalgia for a long time lmao Reply

This is how I feel. Reply

I can't wait until next tuesday, the weight will be lifted Reply

i'm so ready for it to be over because i've already given up lol



i'm just gonna watch the finale Reply

