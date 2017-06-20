15 TV Shows That Only Had One Good Season.

wasn't season 2 of the 100 better than season 1? season 1 had some really shaky first episodes Reply

Thread

Link

what I loved about s1 was everyone (the teens + bellamy and raven) were together in the same place, which never happened again



s2 had them kinda all separated, and I never really got that into it after Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

s2 was awful imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The 100 only had one good season and it was season two. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE. I opened this post just to make sure The 100 was on it but I was high key confused to see that it praises s1. In s2, the characters have come into their own, but the plot hasn't derailed into that Game of Thrones wannabe mess that the source mentions. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would say season 1 is the best if you exclude like the first four episodes, but season 2 definitely isn't anywhere near the level of awful that season 3 is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i used to be a hardcore stan for this show and season 2 was the only good one it had. seems like they kind of stumbled upon it and then decided to completely throw all the good elements out of the window. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes, s2 was way better because in s1 I was firmly Team Lake Monster and Team Spear Impalement because I hated every single one of those annoying children and wanted them to die.



They were all far less annoying in s2. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't have a twitter so now Twitter doesn't let me see any goddamn tweets. Reply

Thread

Link

I still see tweets? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How is Sleepy Hollow not on the list? Reply

Thread

Link

+1, I was obsessed with s1 of it and then completely forgot about it after 2x01 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Even S1 was shaky, imo. It got by on Nicole & Tom's charm and chemistry, but the writing was...eh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Season 1 wasn't perfect by any means but it gained a lot of fans. Then it seemed like the show was purposely trying to purge fans (and get itself cancelled) by undoing everything they liked about it in the first place. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sleepy Hollow should be 1



Edited at 2017-06-19 10:59 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sleepy Hollow was never good. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the second prison break season was still pretty ok imo Reply

Thread

Link

came in to say the same thing. idk why people complained about it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was , I loved it, not as much as S1 but it was good and entertaining. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Came to say this! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think so too. Season 4 is where it kind of went of the rails, and then Season 5 was not good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love all 4 seasons of Prison Break bc i don't love myself.



season 5 was too fucking awful even for me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

House of Cards, TBH Reply

Thread

Link

IA with this. I still haven't advanced past S3 because the storyline is boring af. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree.



I've enjoyed the next season or two that came after, but season one will always be superior. It has the Underwoods at their least cartoonish, the dearly departed Congressman Peter Russo, and Zoe and co. from whichever paper she worked at. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol no Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I disagree though I will say that this season jumped the shark a fucking lot! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Season 4 was almost as good as season 1 imo. 2 and 5 were pretty good, and season 3 was the only bad season imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agree, except I didn't really like season 5 much either. It was amazing while I was watching it, and then once it finished it was like, wtf, that's it?



But it's still pretty high quality Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i agree with this. that'd be how i would rank the seasons. 5 was awesome esp with claire's storyline but 4 and 1 were undoubtedly the best so far and 3 was by far the worst. god it was a struggle to watch that season. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this new season was so disappointing tbh



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA. I check out very early into s2 and never went back. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Season 5's ending is worth all 5 seasons of HOC tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Twin Peaks. S2 was OK but I wouldn't say its great. Reply

Thread

Link

bye S2 until the killer reveal + two last episodes are kino Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There are good eps no doubt but overall the season was a mess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao! I had to google "kino" I'm dead





I've never been able to finish s1 of Twin Peaks. I want to, now,since it's still going but I don't have the strength. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Homeland? Rude tbh



Missing: Grey's Anatomy & Desperate Housewives... Reply

Thread

Link

ia with both Greys and Desperate Housewives. Especially DH. Greys still had some good episodes scattered here and there for a while. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been marathoning Grey's from the beginning and I definitely enjoyed the first season the most. Although Yang/Oh really made the show imo and that was quite clear when she leaves. Yang's Anatomy tbh > Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

season 1 of DH is the most perfect series of a dramedy. a perfect beginning, middle and end Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Season 2 GA was peak and it wasn't the same after that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No! I disagree with your choices.

Seasons 1-5 of Grey's were good! lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I definitely agree about Glee and Scream, to a lesser extent.



Edited at 2017-06-19 10:55 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

In hindsight the disappointment of the Heroes season 1 finale should have been seen as a warning but I powered thru to season 3.



Bring back papa Petrelli by killing the immortal Adam was the last straw lol -_-



Agent Carter first season was miles better than two. What a waste of time. Reply

Thread

Link

IA on Agent Carter - the drop in quality made me sad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agreed on all fronts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The love triangle in Agent Carter killed the show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I held out for way too long with Heroes. Nathan dying for the 3rd (?) time and Sylar "becoming" Nathan was just too much.



...but I eventually finished the series lol I suck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They should have just had the balls to kill Sylar Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I stuck with Heroes until season 3 too but I don't even remember what happened beyond season 1 and a bit of season 2. such a disappointment, the first season was so awesome :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

heroes was a wasteland after season 1. they wimped out on sylar, I hate when shows cling to a character because they actor is popular



agent carter makes me cry. there was so much they could have explored, there was literally more than 50 years of shield history they could have done something with, decades of peggy being badass. and there could have been run ins with the winter soldier and even hank pym and janet, stories that wouldn't have impacted the main mcu but would have been so cool to see. plus more howard and the howlies. goddammit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA on Agent Carter. S1 wasn't great either but it had so much potential. It makes me so angry to think about how they dropped the ball on that show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know I'm in the minority but I liked Season 2 of Agent Carter. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I did too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bunheads

Freaks & Geeks

Undeclared Reply

Thread

Link

wasn't there only 1 season of freaks & geeks? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All three of those shows only had one season, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

These don't count. This is a list of shows with several seasons where only one of them was good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If we're doing TV shows that only had 1 season can we add Mission Hill and Clone High? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

True Blood tbh after season 1 Alan Ball just said to hell with it. Reply

Thread

Link

I think the first 3 seasons were good and then it was just unwatchable. Season 1 was definitely the best tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nah s2 was legendary and s3 had russell edgington



s4 was when things got insanely boring Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like the first couple of seasons but then it got really really really bad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was good until the fairies Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

agreed. i was hoping they would have went back to the books more at some point. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes definitely Heroes. Reply

Thread

Link

I only liked the first half of the first season of glee Reply

Thread

Link

same. i never understood why they basically just dropped main plot lines like the pregnancy after that. plus the jokes and tone of the show required a level of self-awareness from the creators to work, but it became apparent after the first half of the first season that they'd inexplicably swerved from irony to sincerity in such a way that scenes/jokes that might have previously worked to call audience attention to problems of racism/sexism/etc. began to have the opposite effect and just straight up became racist/sexist/etc. a lot of the time.



i haven't watched glee since that first half season but i have a lot of feelings about it lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes! I agree with all of this. The first 6 episodes were so great, and everyone I knew was talking about the show. Then it came back from mid season break and it was like a different fucking show. I still wonder wtf happened. Did they just decide there was more money in being a soap opera, Degrassi with singing? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. It's actually insane how bad it got and how fast it got that bad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't make it even that long. By episode 3 I was asking myself at the end of every show, "Why am I watching this? This is terrible." I managed two more episodes before I was done for good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Veronica Mars and I say that with love.



Also, I liked quite a few seasons of Homeland but season one was the best. Reply

Thread

Link

tbh i thought S2 of VM was decent, though obviously it was nowhere near the quality of S1. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. It'd be hard to live up to season one, but season two was still good. Season 3 didn't happen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my truly controversial opinion is that season 3 is better than season 2 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

same. It wasn't perfect but it wasn't yet tainted by the cw Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agree about Veronica Mars Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah i have to agree about veronica mars, even tho it's one of my favorite show ever. the first season was excellent television and then it just kept going downhill after that until the god-awful 3rd season which i don't even acknowledge as a being an actual part of the show tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The second season was weird bc of the rehashing of veronica's rape, beaver Cassidy being a killer, the love triangle between Logan and ducan, and etc. It had its moments like introducing us to Krysten Ritter, Tina Majorino, and the epic love speech.



But im a bit biased to think its not as bad as s3 bc of the veronica/logan moments in s2 lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Season 2 was okay but it really paled in comparison to S1. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i agree about Bloodline.



OUAT, SELFIE (it counts because i will forever be bitter), Boardwalk Empire (imo anyways), Dead Like Me



Edited at 2017-06-19 10:59 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Hdu @ Boardwalk tbh!! It was inconsistent, but I really liked the later seasons; I thought it was still good after Jimmy died, even though a lot of people said killing him that early was nuts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I hated Jimmy's stupid ass so much after the shit he pulled in S2. I was glad to see him go.



Edited at 2017-06-19 11:02 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I liked it as a whole tbh even with the inconsistencies but they can keep season 5 tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it was nuts but i also kind of love it that they thought michael pitt was an asshole and didnt keep him around for the good of the show Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Whaaat both seasons of Dead Like Me were good! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

boardwalk had 2 great seasons then michael pitt was an asshole and they were like 'hahahahahah we dont need you' even tho they did Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Boardwalk seasons 1-2 were everything, it went to hell after that imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link