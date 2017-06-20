15 TV Shows That Only Had One Good Season.
15 TV Shows That Only Had ONE Good Season - https://t.co/KzdU3Ow7xo pic.twitter.com/ygjlBvuwOo— Screen Rant (@screenrant) 15 juni 2017
14. THE 100 (SEASON 1)
About: Set 97 years after a nuclear war has destroyed civilization, when a spaceship housing humanity's lone survivors sends 100 juvenile delinquents back to Earth in hopes of possibly re-populating the planet.
11. PRISON BREAK (SEASON 1)
About: After his brother is wrongly accused of murder and sent to death row, Michael Schofield will do anything he can to alter the wrongdoing even if it means getting himself sent to prison to break his brother out, picking up some unlikely friends on the way.
9. HOMELAND (SEASON 1)
About: Carrie Mathison, a CIA operations officer, is on probation after carrying out an unauthorized operation in Iraq. As a result, she has been reassigned to the Counter terrorism center. Whilst in Iraq, she was warned that an American prisoner had been turned by Al-Qaeda. When Nicholas Brody, a U.S. Marine Sergeant, is rescued after being held hostage since 2003, she suspects that he is the one. While Brody is received home as a war hero, Carrie goes to any lengths necessary to catch him out.
6. GLEE (SEASON 1)
About: A group of ambitious misfits try to escape the harsh realities of high school by joining a glee club, where they find strength, acceptance and, ultimately, their voice, while working to pursue dreams of their own.
3. BLOODLINE (SEASON 1)
About: Intriguing story of a well off family in the Florida Keys that have many dark secrets. The siblings are heirs of a beautiful inn that has been in their family for 50 years. It is their childhood home with many great memories, but the deep dark past holds many untold tales. All combined makes the future very uncertain.
source 1 2 3 4 5
s2 had them kinda all separated, and I never really got that into it after
They were all far less annoying in s2.
Edited at 2017-06-19 10:59 pm (UTC)
free image hosting websites
season 5 was too fucking awful even for me.
I've enjoyed the next season or two that came after, but season one will always be superior. It has the Underwoods at their least cartoonish, the dearly departed Congressman Peter Russo, and Zoe and co. from whichever paper she worked at.
But it's still pretty high quality
I've never been able to finish s1 of Twin Peaks. I want to, now,since it's still going but I don't have the strength.
Missing: Grey's Anatomy & Desperate Housewives...
Seasons 1-5 of Grey's were good! lol
Edited at 2017-06-19 10:55 pm (UTC)
Bring back papa Petrelli by killing the immortal Adam was the last straw lol -_-
Agent Carter first season was miles better than two. What a waste of time.
...but I eventually finished the series lol I suck
agent carter makes me cry. there was so much they could have explored, there was literally more than 50 years of shield history they could have done something with, decades of peggy being badass. and there could have been run ins with the winter soldier and even hank pym and janet, stories that wouldn't have impacted the main mcu but would have been so cool to see. plus more howard and the howlies. goddammit.
Freaks & Geeks
Undeclared
s4 was when things got insanely boring
i haven't watched glee since that first half season but i have a lot of feelings about it lol.
Also, I liked quite a few seasons of Homeland but season one was the best.
But im a bit biased to think its not as bad as s3 bc of the veronica/logan moments in s2 lol
OUAT, SELFIE (it counts because i will forever be bitter), Boardwalk Empire (imo anyways), Dead Like Me
Edited at 2017-06-19 10:59 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-06-19 11:02 pm (UTC)