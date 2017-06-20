15 TV Shows That Only Had One Good Season.



The-100-Season-One

14. THE 100 (SEASON 1)



About: Set 97 years after a nuclear war has destroyed civilization, when a spaceship housing humanity's lone survivors sends 100 juvenile delinquents back to Earth in hopes of possibly re-populating the planet.

Prison-Break-season-one-cast

11. PRISON BREAK (SEASON 1)



About: After his brother is wrongly accused of murder and sent to death row, Michael Schofield will do anything he can to alter the wrongdoing even if it means getting himself sent to prison to break his brother out, picking up some unlikely friends on the way.

claire-danes-homeland-season-6

9. HOMELAND (SEASON 1)



About: Carrie Mathison, a CIA operations officer, is on probation after carrying out an unauthorized operation in Iraq. As a result, she has been reassigned to the Counter terrorism center. Whilst in Iraq, she was warned that an American prisoner had been turned by Al-Qaeda. When Nicholas Brody, a U.S. Marine Sergeant, is rescued after being held hostage since 2003, she suspects that he is the one. While Brody is received home as a war hero, Carrie goes to any lengths necessary to catch him out.

rachel-glee

6. GLEE (SEASON 1)



About: A group of ambitious misfits try to escape the harsh realities of high school by joining a glee club, where they find strength, acceptance and, ultimately, their voice, while working to pursue dreams of their own.

Bloodline-Season-2-banner-e1473884227338

3. BLOODLINE (SEASON 1)



About: Intriguing story of a well off family in the Florida Keys that have many dark secrets. The siblings are heirs of a beautiful inn that has been in their family for 50 years. It is their childhood home with many great memories, but the deep dark past holds many untold tales. All combined makes the future very uncertain.

source 1 2 3 4 5
Tagged: , , , ,