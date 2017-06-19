eva igo is so great but her costumes drive me crazy



i really love this show, it feels like the plot to step up 5 lol

i only care about kinjaz and keone & mari tbh. and i only care about keone & mari because keone recently joined kinjaz lmao.



i've watched this performance like 15 times and i just keep coming back to it



So many good dancers on this show

I LOVE ME SOME KINJAZ!

I want Keone and Mari and The Lab to do well. And I'd be lying if I said I didn't have a soft spot for the Jabbawockeez still.

