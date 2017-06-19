I've been playing as AJ too much and want to start playing with Tiffany Cox. Even with the repair perk, Tiffany is too slow to repair anything.



The game has so many issues. This is a nice gesture but they have a long road to make this a playable game with future expansion. Reply

I saw a challenge on the F13 forum that I'm going to do today basically you play as a counselor until you're killed then do the next one so you get some variety / cycle through them all. A.J. is usually my fave as well. Reply

This is a great idea, I think there are several I've never played with. Have you seen the video of the counselors playing hunger games? Reply

I've played all of them because I wanted the trophy but this is making me rotate more which I like. I have my Jason set to random now that I've played all of them as well.



lol I haven't seen that do you have a link? Reply

https://youtu.be/wY2JtNA9tLY



I also love watching the guy who plays in Kermit voice. I'm on my phone so can't embed but here's the link.I also love watching the guy who plays in Kermit voice. Reply

Pfft they just need to boost repair ability, break free, better item populations and add at least 2 more maps (for now).



I zip around as tiffany and Vanessa. Tiffany's repair is horrible but I escape the most with her. Just pray someone else gets the vehicles ready. Reply

The NES game terrified me when I was a kid -- like, full-on tears. I haven't been able to watch gameplay footage since.



To be honest, I think a large part of it is that you spend so much time running and lose your sense of direction, so getting caught is inevitable. Or it's just a poorly designed game? Reply

The devs have said it's designed for Jason to be OP, similar to the movies (also why Tommy is the only person who can kill him in that tedious procedure).



They wanted it to be way harder for counselors to push working together. Reply

(they're talking about the NES game) Reply

I want to love this game, but I wish I had more friends to play with in private lobbies. A lot of public players are the typical gross gamerbros and so much of the game relies on team chat over mic/team playing that it sucks if you're stuck with shitty people. I'm excited for all the stuff this weekend that's coming with retro Jason!



otherwise, the rollout has been messy, but it's a really fun game. Reply

i'd be willing to play with the rest of my fellow ontd losers!



first i have to download the game tho... Reply

It's $40USD right now (sadly) and I'd hold off until they roll out more patches for it tbh. Reply

Same, but I'm a console fucker & I think most of ONTD are on PC. :( Reply

FILTHY PEASANT HSSSSSSSS Reply

I'm on PS4! Reply

As all reasonable people should be!! Reply

Hype! I have it on both consoles now but my schedule is weird AF or I'd say add me. Reply

I'm on a staycation basically until Monday and I'm an insomniac so if you're ever up for it hit me up. I appear offline most of the time but sometimes I'm on then :X Reply

Ok! Like I told the other commenter, I work mornings & my BF works third shift, so all my errands & personal time is usually crammed into some weird afternoon hours, but sometimes I'll be on super-late. Is your username on PSN the same? Reply

I feel you that's how my schedule was a lot of the time when I worked at the theatre.



And yep it's the same! I just got a friend request... was that you? I'm currently watching a movie but I'll probably be playing again later :) Reply

Nope, wasn't me! I'll be sending it later, spending time with the BF right now. ♥ Reply

Is this one of those, "I'm telling the truth" situations or, "Oh god, someone offered to spend time with me and I hate humans so just make some shit up" situations? Reply

Haha, telling the truth. I work mornings + my BF works third shift, so the only time we get together is from like 6-9pm.. meaning all my errands & personal time has to fit between like 2pm-6pm, and that includes the time I spend modding chats on Twitch for my brother & my friend. Reply

All people should be Reply

I would play with you all day every day if you had the same system as me to be honest. Reply

Do you know if there will be a single player mode in the future? Reply

Its still the plan or at least Dev's said it was but I think its September but I may be wrong on the date. Reply

Yup! They said they wanted to roll it out sometime this summer (but I doubt it'll be this summer now with all of the bugs/glitches the game has now, unless it's sometime in August). They didn't say how it would run in terms of earning EXP, CP, etc, but that it's definitely a mode that's gonna happen and people would still be able to play as both counselors and Jason. Reply

But you'll have to play as a Muslim counselor so I know that'll be difficult for you... Reply

As long as they're not stoning pregnant women its cool. Reply

this is how I feel about Overwatch but rn I am the only person I know playing Overwatch lmao Reply

Are you on PC or Console? Reply

Dope.



I still haven't bought this game, tho. Kinda waiting for the single player. I really like watching live streams of it, tho. Reply

I first got this on Xbox with my boyfriend but then my brother got it on PS4, so I got it for PS4 as well today... and I rolled one of the world's most crappy perks on PS4 today: "Easy Listening" (faster stamina recharge near a radio playing music,) 1% stamina recharge rate increase... 2% noise generating penalty. Sigh. Reply

omg i love watch people ply this game.

i was thinking about getting it but i have no console Reply

It's also on PC. Reply

i have a mac so its not gonna work out ): Reply

Same :( This game is actually what finally pushed me into being like okay PS4 time. Reply

I'm playing this right now and currently looking for a different lobby since the one I was just in was super racist and sexist. I like the actual game itself but some of the people are making it less fun between the stuff I mention on mic, people using exploits to their advantage or straight up murdering other counselors.











When you have a good group of people though it's fantastic. It all boils down to who you're playing with. I know most ONTD people seem to be on PC with this but if anyone is on console I'm VehiclesShockMe on PS4 as well so feel free to add / invite. I'd be up for a match whenever. Reply

My first ever lobby (after 15 min wait so you know looking for another wasn't an option) had a couple racists. One literally played music on his mic with lyrics saying n*ggers go back to Africa as well ad a follow up so ng to that... Then they used the n word. I muted them, of course. I also took down their PSN names but I keep forgetting to report them. Reply

Ugh that's awful. A lot of the ones I've heard honestly sounded like they couldn't have been more than like 13 too. So it's these kids spitting out all this vitriol. I'm still pretty new to PS4, I only got mine at Christmas and this is the first game I've played with other people how exactly do I report someone? Reply

I THINK you go to their profile and there may be an option. I have never really had to report anyone on PS4. I reported someone on Xbox a long time ago.



My ONTD Handle is also my PS4 one. Reply

I just got mine at Christmas as well. Lol I dunno. I was just gonna search online. Its tedious to type on the playstation. Reply

Doesn't matter cuz they can create another account under a different name. This is a serious problem on consoles. Reply

There needs to be a ONTD gamer post to exchange gamertags. Reply

omg ive been obsessed with livestreams of gameplay until i can get the damn game for myself, bugs be damned, i love the franchise and it looks like a lot of fun to play. Reply

I'm a big fan of the franchise as well so I love it. The bugs don't bother me but the people that exploit them do. Like it's not hard to not be an asshole guys. Reply

