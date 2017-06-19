June 19th, 2017, 06:24 pm theqinra Friday the 13th game introduces Retro Jason After a rocky launch the developers for the Friday the 13th game are giving a free update including the infamous blue and purple Jason from the classic NES game.Source Tagged: computer / video games, film - horror Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4949 comments Add comment
The game has so many issues. This is a nice gesture but they have a long road to make this a playable game with future expansion.
lol I haven't seen that do you have a link?
https://youtu.be/wY2JtNA9tLY
I also love watching the guy who plays in Kermit voice.
I zip around as tiffany and Vanessa. Tiffany's repair is horrible but I escape the most with her. Just pray someone else gets the vehicles ready.
To be honest, I think a large part of it is that you spend so much time running and lose your sense of direction, so getting caught is inevitable. Or it's just a poorly designed game?
They wanted it to be way harder for counselors to push working together.
otherwise, the rollout has been messy, but it's a really fun game.
first i have to download the game tho...
And yep it's the same! I just got a friend request... was that you? I'm currently watching a movie but I'll probably be playing again later :)
I still haven't bought this game, tho. Kinda waiting for the single player. I really like watching live streams of it, tho.
Obligatory:
i was thinking about getting it but i have no console
When you have a good group of people though it's fantastic. It all boils down to who you're playing with. I know most ONTD people seem to be on PC with this but if anyone is on console I'm VehiclesShockMe on PS4 as well so feel free to add / invite. I'd be up for a match whenever.
My ONTD Handle is also my PS4 one.