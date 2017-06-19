Celebs react to latest terrorist attack near London mosque + the murder of a Muslim teen





The wisdom of these children is truly beyond their years. @Mic pic.twitter.com/vtrH0Nbj8T — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 19, 2017 Islamophobia isn't a thing tho

I wanna give these kids a hug D:

weird how many ppl there r who say islamophobia is just xenophobia+racism like do they know anything abt india? crazy how many ppl dont know anything abt india even tho its the worlds largest democracy.



also idk why its so hard to admit that ppl can be persecuted based on their religion like surely islamophobia denialists dont think christians in egypt arent persecuted.

people don't care to know about anything that doesn't involve americuhhh

That's why I always rme when Candy McBrady of Minnesota is crying that Christians are persecuted because SHE thinks she's one of them because Yankee Candle says Happy Holidays instead, not sparing one damn thought to Christians in perilous places who are persecuted for their faith.

I'd actually love to know more about the Muslim/Hindu conflict in India. Any good recs on that?

A lot of my family in India is very islamophobic, it's so disturbing. When I try to confront my parents about it they're all 'that's just how things are in India'. That's not acceptable.

seeing these kids made me tear up. I'm so sick and tired of all of this

This is so sad. I wanna hug each of those kids.

The police is not investigating it as a hate crime and are instead treating it as a road rage incident.



This is complete bullshit and infuriating.

Mte



All of this is awful but that part in particular made me go WTF?!

MTE. As many issues as the UK still has, at least they are calling the attack what it is - Terrorism

They tried not to but the public outrage was too great, especially in this climate after two terror attacks.

he was just upset about them being on bikes~~~ why are you making everything about race smh???



(i'm kidding, hope that was obv)

Reply

can you imagine the shitshow on social media if it was called a terrorist attack? all those ignorant comments and all...

Considering the mass hysteria and trend of hyping "white bias" hate crimes, (as in crimes committed against White people that are suddenly considered "racist"), yes, it is indeed bullshit.

How the fuck is this road rage?!

Honestly. What the fuck.

yeah white people in the states can stick their head in the sand as much as they want but at some point they need to start recognizing what a hate crime is and that their own commits them. and that change has to start with them. i hope people fight back against this and forces them to call it a hate crime but i don't have much hope

its beyond rage inducing and peak white privilege.

Are you serious?????? I don't doubt for a minute that bastard went after them because he thought they were ~~evul terrorists.





Road rage incident!!!??? I want to fucking scream. This shit is so fucking upsetting.

it sounds like a hate crime

There's just more and more awfulness everyday.

Both of these stories have been making me feel sick to my stomach jfc

White people stay getting a pass for being terrible human beings. This shit screams HATE CRIME. Are they serious!?

I really need white people to apologize for the dumb shit other white people do like shooting up an elementary school, shooting up a movie theatre, shooting up a church, i can go on....

Same! And if you noticed its always the same celebs tweeting. Like I've never seen a Meryl Streep or a Tom Cruise type person saying shit. It needs to be said loud and clear. They always want to shove it down throats that POC is who we should fear, but white people are just as dangerous.....maybe more because they get such a pass.

I honestly feel like world history post 1492 can be summed up with the phrase "white people ruin everything".

i'm gonna need people to start asking white male celebs what they think of all these radical clean shaven white men tbh

I can't watch any news coverage about that poor girl who was murdered because the reporters keep saying, "no proof this is a hate crime" before even discussing what's going on.



Ok, so a young obviously Muslim girl is murdered going to a mosque and that doesn't look like a hate crime at all?!

This is horrifying and how they aren't treating it as terrorist attacks is beyond me.

wait road rage? but he shouted kill all muslims and is a edl member? thats so bizarre. i expected the gross way the papers treated it but i thought the polcie would treat it fairly just bc its such a high profile attack.

the second incident involving the muslim teen is being treated as road rage. The incident in london is being treated as a terrorist attack.

thats even worse shes just a bb surely they would have just run her over if it was road rage? :(

how is it road rage when the guy assaulted her and killed her?

how would beating someone up with a bat constitute road rage??? jfc the level ppl will fall to deny hate crimes.

The press describing him as a clean shaven father of four is white privilege at its peak.

poor guy was probably mentally ill or something!!11

So fucking gross

road rage? are you fucking kidding me?

I have nothing left, I'm just so fucking furious.

.@SenWhitehouse tells @wolfblitzer there is a ton of evidence Mike Flynn is a cooperating witness with the FBI. Wow. — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) June 19, 2017 sis

that new prosecutor mueller pulled in got skills. they said he specializing in making people flip.

Something tells me JareJare will be on a permanent assignment to bring peace to the Middle East.

This is the best thing I've read all day

muahahah

I'm so afraid Mike Flynn will be the only one to go to prison for this and it will only be for, like, nine months. That's just how these things have worked out in the past.

"The police is not investigating it as a hate crime and are instead treating it as a road rage incident."



yeah..I'm from NC and the same reason was given for the Chapel Hill murders..

That's fucking horrible

fucking really? the guy who went into the black church and then killed all of them after they took him in and prayed with him right? and then the fucking cops bought him burger king? or is this another incident? in any case, being white is a helluva drug

