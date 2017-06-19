Celebs react to latest terrorist attack near London mosque + the murder of a Muslim teen
#FinsburyPark news is heartbreaking. Be kind to someone around you.— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 19, 2017
+ Last night, a clean shaven white man drove his van into people who were leaving the Muslim Welfare Centre in North London. The man had yelled that he wanted to "kill all Muslims". The attacker has been arrested and was protected by the Imam of the mosque from angry crowds. One man has died as a result of the attack. Donald Trump has yet to comment on the terrorist attack...
+ A Muslim teen in Virginia was walking back to the mosque with her friends after getting breakfast when they were confronted by a driver. The teens had ran back and one of their friends was left behind. Nabra Hassanen was hit with a metal bat and killed by the motorist. Her remains were found in a pond. The police is not investigating it as a hate crime and are instead treating it as a road rage incident.
This face. This happy beautiful soul gone because of total ignorance and blind hatred. Please spread love, compassion and tolerance. https://t.co/6dFKBzzvOM— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 19, 2017
By "clean-shaven white man" you mean "terror suspect who targetted Muslim worshippers," yes? https://t.co/ZfhY2KtiHB— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 19, 2017
Victim blaming in the usual newspapers is disgusting. #FinsburyPark mosque won an award for combating extremism. https://t.co/xhmfpmSubN— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 19, 2017
The extraordinary decency and courage of this act has brought me to tears this morning. I hope this imam gets the recognition he deserves. https://t.co/SR5u6RRHG9— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 19, 2017
Horrible. Young Nabra Hassanen, murdered in possible hate crime. Please read. https://t.co/wYBjrAzurv— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) June 19, 2017
sources: 1 2 3 4 5 6
also idk why its so hard to admit that ppl can be persecuted based on their religion like surely islamophobia denialists dont think christians in egypt arent persecuted.
This is complete bullshit and infuriating.
All of this is awful but that part in particular made me go WTF?!
(i'm kidding, hope that was obv)
Are you serious?????? I don't doubt for a minute that bastard went after them because he thought they were ~~evul terrorists.
White people stay getting a pass for being terrible human beings. This shit screams HATE CRIME. Are they serious!?
Same! And if you noticed its always the same celebs tweeting. Like I've never seen a Meryl Streep or a Tom Cruise type person saying shit. It needs to be said loud and clear. They always want to shove it down throats that POC is who we should fear, but white people are just as dangerous.....maybe more because they get such a pass.
Ok, so a young obviously Muslim girl is murdered going to a mosque and that doesn't look like a hate crime at all?!
yeah..I'm from NC and the same reason was given for the Chapel Hill murders..