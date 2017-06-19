sixties;

Celebs react to latest terrorist attack near London mosque + the murder of a Muslim teen



+ Last night, a clean shaven white man drove his van into people who were leaving the Muslim Welfare Centre in North London. The man had yelled that he wanted to "kill all Muslims". The attacker has been arrested and was protected by the Imam of the mosque from angry crowds. One man has died as a result of the attack. Donald Trump has yet to comment on the terrorist attack...

+ A Muslim teen in Virginia was walking back to the mosque with her friends after getting breakfast when they were confronted by a driver. The teens had ran back and one of their friends was left behind. Nabra Hassanen was hit with a metal bat and killed by the motorist. Her remains were found in a pond. The police is not investigating it as a hate crime and are instead treating it as a road rage incident.

