YouTube Post: Beauty Gurus Go Glamorously Grappling
April 28: Jackie Aina created an anti-haul (the tag created by Kimberly Clark) video saying that she was not going to buy Jeffree Star’s products due to his anti-black and misogynistic comments and his non-apology, saying that he made those comments a long time ago though he said some cruel things toward MakeupbyShayla. The infamous that Stephanie Nicole created with his racist comments is linked in the sources below.
Jackie and Jeffree have gone on some brands trips together, including Jouer and Jackie wanted to keep things cordial on the trips even though she did not support his brand.
Jeffree then blocked Jackie on Twitter which Jackie revealed in a screenshot. Jeffree then proceeded to call her an “irrelevant rat” and made accusations that she hadn’t paid her taxes in three years which he deleted but the internet is forever. (He didn’t specify state or federal.)
Not long ago, Tati received an ugly handbag from Jeffree. (remember, even Louis Vuitton makes mistakes) and now they are buddy buddy. Many of her subscribers were disappointed that she was hanging out and working with Jeffree. They made a video trying on a $5000 sheet mask togetherand she pinned a Ghandi Christian Warrior comment on her channel about the Jeffree and Jackie ordeal which I had to dig deep for.
The video has received a lot of dislikes and her subscribers and other commenters have called her out because she has been deleting comments that she did not like.
URGENT: While interrupting my draft process, Jeffree has promised to address his “haters”. No mention if Tati will join.
Y’all this is my first post, be nice lol. Despite people thinking makeup is not comparable serious ordeals, I think it is important to highlight the pull that gurus have over subscribers and the racism in the beauty community. Thanks mods for being patient with me - I hope this works!
girl... pic.twitter.com/zJM9ZhYpkv— La Bronze James (@jackieaina) June 16, 2017
I'm tired of the witch hunt and misinformation all over the internet by strangers. Tomorrow I'm addressing everything.— Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) June 19, 2017
Tati is trash.
I only ever watched her bc she reminded me of LDR lmao
Fuck this idiot.
off to youtube i go...
"@JeffreeStar the black women & everyone else u have offended don't get the luxury of being able to move on from ur racism so rot bitch !"
Nothing but FACTS sis!
I don't know what he expects, that he can nasty things about people,but that nobody will say it back? It doesn't work that way.
He really is just like 45.
I've said this in a previous post but Trendmood blocked me on insta for asking her to stop supporting Jeffree. I just feel like everyone in the beauty community has been such assholes lately with this and all the morphy stuff (laura lee specifically kinda went off the rails), I'm just really done with everything beauty.
also, I know this isn't the point of the post but god I hope someone else watches thriftthick because she's been such a mess lately (imo) I want to talk about it with someone.
I def unsubscribed.
The beauty community sticking behind Jefree Starr has made me completely disgusted. I only watch maybe Stephanies stuff when she posts once in a while but as a whole they are all being shitty about this.
I haven't watched thriftthick in like a year and thank god her face has finally stopped popping up in my recommended videos
edit: lmao and by 'her' I mean Cassie, sorry. I don't watch tati either though.
Edited at 2017-06-19 10:32 pm (UTC)
i can't stand him and i really regret buying his lipsticks and buying into the hype.
Jefree Starr will forever be a racist piece of shit and he only makes himself look like the vicimt in order to keep his dumbass fans who buy his horrid products. The shit he charges for his claires quality makeup line is highway robbery.
I like Jackie, I started watching somewhat recently and her and her bf are cute.
"Hey guuuuuys sorry I haven't uploaded a video in two days. Here's a 6 minute explaination of what I've been doing. Also here's a 2 minute explanation about the makeup I'm wearing even though I'm going to do a tutorial on it a few videos from now. And now here's the main topic of the video for just 3 minutes because I don't want to go too long.
LIKE COMMENT SUBSCRIBE I LOVE YOU BYE!"
Her bf is soooo handsome too :3