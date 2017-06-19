YouTube Post: Beauty Gurus Go Glamorously Grappling 

I don't know whether to like or dislike Tati. I wish she would stop hanging with this guy. Reply

Dislike

i wouldn't.

I unsubscribed. She's trash.

anyone who associates w/ a white supremacist who's chased woc down the street screaming the n-word @ them can rot in hell

Even if you feel like you can over look her being friends with this horrible person, she's really just kind of an annoying, childish, jerk in her own right, imo.

I feel like at best, Tati comes off as an idiot and her recommendations are fine but she always makes herself look harsh/older with her application.

I like that she makes videos every weekday, which shows more work ethic than most YouTubers and gives me something to watch, but a lot of those videos are boring and this whole mess is making me unsub.

she's picking $$$ over her subscribers by aligning with and supporting this racist, sexist pig so disliiiiike!

She just doesn't seem very thoughtful and goes with what's easiest/would make the most money but then gets upset when she's called out on it.

Tati is shit and is willfully ignoring Joffrey's racism in favor of the new subs the collab will bring her. Her comments essentially blamed Jackie for everything.

Tati is trash.



Tati is trash. Reply

she's fake as hell, even without her friendship w jeffree.

She used to be really sweet in the beginning, but the bigger her "fame" grew, the more condescending she became. That's how it feels imo.

I liked her until she absolutely refused to break with racist gurus or stop using racist brands, but blacklisted Too Faced or something because it's quality was too low.

Parent

I only ever watched her bc she reminded me of LDR lmao After that whole ~one day you'll understand~ response about JStar she is #blocked

She's been trash for years, it's cute to seebpeople thinking she's anything but shit tho

i unsubscribed

Tati is nothing but white privilege wrapped in sponsored jewelry and over indulged opinions. Her husband is creepy. Jeffy there is a big ol' bowl of racism with a side of screaming misogyny. And I checked out when she caped for that caterpillar eyebrowed idiot James Charles.

I like Tati's videos as she often has good thoughts on products, and think her dynamic with James is cute, but her association with JS really puts me off. Especially right after she's made some videos where she seemed to be on the right track with crediting minority owned (specifically, black owned) brands and seeming to have some awareness that her viewership isn't all white and that supporting those brands is important... But in the same week doing a video with such a known racist. Hmmmmmmm.



Reply

dislike she clearly doesn't care about PoC

She tries to be inoffensive, but she strikes me as incredibly dumb (see: the MAC Vibe Tribe nonsense when people said "Actually, the packaging is blatantly stealing from Native cultures' art styles" and she got all butthurt and was like "WHATEVER IT'S CUTE AND I LIKE IT DON'T BULLY ME" ugh).

I unsubbed from her months ago (a year ago??) when the J* crap was first revealed. She called it 'drama' and basically said it didn't matter, that grossed me out tbh.

i worked on a brand that did a partnership with Tati and she was the most difficult youtuber to work with.

I find her annoying.

I'm sick of influencers and fashion bloggers who get these big heads and think they are above all criticism bc "hatersssss"

Fuck this idiot.



Fuck this idiot. Reply

IDK how they got that way like, did no teacher or anyone ever tell them they were wrong? They can't deal with even the slightest critique. I'd love to see how they'd handle working a typical "grown up" job lol

I hate that social media "influencer" has now become a life goal for so many.

I know. I hate that I can't go on instagram and see someone wearing something organically. Everyone is trying to sell me their brand. People get paid 5,000 for a post and all of their clothes are free. Then they take to their IG or twitter to write about how their job is hard and so crucial to these brands. Fuck.you.

Yup. This is why I deleted my Instagram yesterday. Please pray I stay strong and don't add it back.

Will Jeffree be releasing the Comey tapes too? I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

Reply

NGL when I saw his, J*, tweet that's immediately what I thought of.

exactly what I was reminded of. LMAO

I thought of that too. I can't at his victimizing. No makeup product he makes can be worth supporting him.

aw i haven't watched jackie's videos in a while



off to youtube i go... Reply

Jeffree is trash, the packaging for his makeup is tacky as fuck, and he needs to be cancelled, like, yesterday.

If you covered the name on that Jeffree tweet I'd think it was 45.

loool I was gonna say this same thing! Like bro I don't think witch hunt is the best phrase to use right now...

Dude has been garbage I argued with him in his own damn myspace comments about his use of the word nigger. None of this is new.

can't we just leave this racist ignoramus in 2003 where he belongs?

Jeffree blocked me like an hour ago lmao he's so soft

what did you say to ha!??!

"@JeffreeStar ur ass is a racist and that's gonna follow u to ur grave, make all the apology videos u want but it won't change shit"



"@JeffreeStar the black women & everyone else u have offended don't get the luxury of being able to move on from ur racism so rot bitch !"



Nothing but FACTS sis! Reply

For somebody who claims to be "badass" and "tough" and "hood" and that he will "beat a bitch", he has really thin skin. He's constantly saying shit like "Don't come for me, don't bother coming for me, I give no fucks", but as soon as somebody does come for him, he flips and blocks them.



I don't know what he expects, that he can nasty things about people,but that nobody will say it back? It doesn't work that way.



He really is just like 45. Reply

Tati ain't shit for doing this, tbqh. She's defended him several times in the past (I really remember her response right after the Stephanie Nicole video) but it does kinda surprise me she wanted to go so far as to collab with him. She never collabs with anyone!



I've said this in a previous post but Trendmood blocked me on insta for asking her to stop supporting Jeffree. I just feel like everyone in the beauty community has been such assholes lately with this and all the morphy stuff (laura lee specifically kinda went off the rails), I'm just really done with everything beauty.



also, I know this isn't the point of the post but god I hope someone else watches thriftthick because she's been such a mess lately (imo) I want to talk about it with someone. Reply

the morphe stuff between manny/laura lee and jaclyn hill and her palette is way too much. i quit instagram specifically to avoid this.

....what's happening with the Morphe stuff?

What's going on with thriftthick I don't rly know about ha but I've seen people say something's off with her

Her subs went up so she got what she wanted.

Tati is friends with so many makeup artists and people who make the products she uses and praises and it just seems so fucking weird to have him as her first guest when shes been talking about having Jennifer Lopez's makeuo artist come on.



I def unsubscribed.



The beauty community sticking behind Jefree Starr has made me completely disgusted. I only watch maybe Stephanies stuff when she posts once in a while but as a whole they are all being shitty about this. Reply

what did the youtuber thriftthick do

omg what did laura lee do



I haven't watched thriftthick in like a year and thank god her face has finally stopped popping up in my recommended videos Reply

I don't watch her anymore but yeah, yikes.



edit: lmao and by 'her' I mean Cassie, sorry. I don't watch tati either though.



Edited at 2017-06-19 10:32 pm (UTC) Reply

Oh god what's going on with thriftthick now? Last I heard from her she was freaking out about people not liking her mukbangs.

jfc. she tries to keep it cute in her anti haul too by saying that he was "real" even though i hope she knows he ain't shit.



i can't stand him and i really regret buying his lipsticks and buying into the hype. Reply

LEmme go unsubscribe from tati there are way to many beauty gurus out there I can watch if shes gonna support his hateful as and not apologize or acknowledge she aint shit for doing a video with him.



Jefree Starr will forever be a racist piece of shit and he only makes himself look like the vicimt in order to keep his dumbass fans who buy his horrid products. The shit he charges for his claires quality makeup line is highway robbery. Reply

Don't know any of these girls. Jeffrey needs to remain a remnant of me being in high school.

tati has always been the fakest bitch. she obviously doesn't think Jeffree is a racist when she is probably one herself. i dont think i've ever seen her talk to or do a video with someone who's not white.

Well I mean to be fair she does suck but Ive only ever seen her do a video with her now husband James I think Jefree was her first guest.

she had that little gay boy with the clown makeup do her wedding makeup, so that was kind of a collab since he was in a video on her channel

in the past she's done stuff. i've followed her for a while. and she's done people like fleur and talkbeckytalk. and she always mentions other gurus but they're all fucking white.

She used to collab with Fleur a few

She collaborated with serein wu, whos Asian Reply

'i don't judge people based on their racial beliefs. That's close minded.' Reply

And no one will be surprised when tomorrow's explanation lacks any type of real apology.



I like Jackie, I started watching somewhat recently and her and her bf are cute. Reply

I like Jackie but her videos are too drawn out, she takes so long to say the tiniest thing Reply

lol that's basically everyone on Youtube.



"Hey guuuuuys sorry I haven't uploaded a video in two days. Here's a 6 minute explaination of what I've been doing. Also here's a 2 minute explanation about the makeup I'm wearing even though I'm going to do a tutorial on it a few videos from now. And now here's the main topic of the video for just 3 minutes because I don't want to go too long.



LIKE COMMENT SUBSCRIBE I LOVE YOU BYE!" Reply

her bf is a fucking babe omg Reply

