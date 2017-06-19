Chris Pine admitted this hilarious scene in “Wonder Woman” was actually improvised
Chris Pine and Gal Gadot improvised the whole scene on the boat.
“She’s delivering lines like ‘My father is Zeus’ — that is just so ridiculous. And she has to say it with a straight face, with a certain amount of innocence and earnestness. I get to react like any human being would to hearing something as ridiculous as that. So I had easy.”- Chris said.
What was your favorite scene from the movie?
they just have showed his whole butt though
ADORABLE
the ending fucked me up.
I can't pick just one.
I loved her trying on dresses, i enjoyed the scene where she sees the horrors of war for the first time and the sequence of them traveling to no man's land bc it really showed her slowly transform into wonder woman. I loved all the fight sequences. And I esp loved when she sees snow for the first time and describes it as magical.
I really loved this movie!!
My favorite scene was the beach battle scene of course. Never seen anything that badass in my life
I'm glad its doing well but I want to see it again!
however, I thought they meant the bathing/watch scene.
THOUGHTS: SPOILERS AHEAD, IDK HOW TO USE THE CUT
Somebody here told me Steve/Diana kiss more than once, well...they did not. They kissed only once, the scene was basically black and it was not heavily implied they had sex, i mean, we all assumed but the scene was totally blink and you'll miss it. That was disappointing.
Chris Pine was EVERYTHING. I always loved him, but I love how he brought his own humor to Steve's character.
The scene where he was naked was hilarious, are there any gifs??? That whole metaphor about the watch but actually his penis got me howling lmao
The scene on the boat was amazing too.
Gal is the perfect Wonder Woman! She was so innocent and cute but badass at the same time, I'm in love.
But honestly, I expect Justice League to be shit...We just need more WW movies, she is too good for those other crappy movies.
It was hilarious to me how Diana's eyeliner was perfect during and after fight scenes...#warproofmakeup
I didn't like all the slow-mo scenes though...It was cool sometimes, but sometimes when it was only Diana looking around, it felt unnecessary, even though I appreciate Gal's beauty, it felt like they were going on forever.
THAT WONDER WOMAN THEME THO, FUCKING CHILLS.
I got spoiled here about Steve so I didn't cry in the cinema, but I honestly hope that him taking a bath in that amazing water somehow means he's immortal now and he'll come back. I want more Gal/Chris.
I love how Steve was supportive of Diana and didn't tie her down like Joss wanted lol.
Lupin was underwhelming tbh. I couldn't take him seriously with that moustache. Although when Diana got pissed after Steve died, that scene was awesome, but Ares was hilarious.
I love how Diana casually went to that ball with her sword between her buttcheeks and nobody noticed.
I didn't care for Steve's friends honestly. They should have died and he should have lived. #stillbitterandsad
If Diana gets with Bruce Wayne I SWEAR TO GOD.....................................
The kid that played young Diana was soooo adorable and her little mischievous look was sooo cuteee
Steve/Diana otp, i'm sad we won't see more of them :(
If this happens in Justice League, I'm going to fly to America to hunt down Zack Snyder.