Chris Pine admitted this hilarious scene in “Wonder Woman” was actually improvised







Chris Pine and Gal Gadot improvised the whole scene on the boat.

 “She’s delivering lines like ‘My father is Zeus’ —  that is just so ridiculous. And she has to say it with a straight face, with a certain amount of innocence and earnestness. I get to react like any human being would to hearing something as ridiculous as that. So I had easy.”- Chris said.

What was your favorite scene from the movie?
