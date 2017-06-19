Megyn Kelly's interview with Alex Jones is a ratings flop
It may have been the talk of TV all last week, but when Sunday night came, no one had time for Megyn Kelly and her interview with crazy ass Alex Jones.
Kelly's hour-long interview was only watched by 3.53 million viewers, a new low for a show only in its 3rd week. It was beat by a repeat of 60 Minutes and American's Funniest Home Videos.
Megyn's Sunday night show will continue for the summer before NBC's Sunday Night Football returns.
I did read that she went hard on him.
