Megyn Kelly's interview with Alex Jones is a ratings flop

Good Reply

Thread

Link

off topic, but otto warmbier that college student who was in north Korea has died.





i see people are blaming obama for his death?

Reply

Thread

Link

yeah they think obama just left him there and that trump saved him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im sure obama was trying everything to get him saved.

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

When are they gonna stop blaming that man for everything? Jeeze he's been gone since January and yet here we are. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm not surprised but it's stupid of them Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I wonder how he died (infection?) because I don't think he was required to be on any life support. He was breathing on his own, etc. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

my cousin read an article where it said he was basically dared to do it by someone at his church in return for a used car Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Let's just stay out of KN. My God this is sad. I mean we can teach our kids what to do and not do in countries like this, but I don't think it matters. I feel like him being American or having the passport was enough to get him flagged. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not just people, his parents are blaming Obama and saying Trump worked to help their son. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The people on twitter blaming Obama for this are so fucking stupid. No one made him go to another country especially one as strict as North Korea and make him steal shit. That was his choice. It sucks that he died and its really creepy how they arent realy giving a reason as to how he got a catastaphic brain injury.



Trump of course made a dumb ass comment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The US doesn't have an embassy in North Korea. All its negotiating is done via the Swedish embassy. North Korea shut down talks with them not long after Otto was arrested. Rex Tillerson negotiated for his release when he went over there, not Trump. And he was returned in a coma so.



Anyone blaming Obama for this doesn't understand the full story and his parents are just mad, which is understandable. This is why people need to stop going to NK as a fun tourist trek Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God, I feel so bad for him. What a bizarre story. And how sad to think that what he endured was only a fraction of what North Korean prisoners must experience every day. May he RIP. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The show deserves it. SF callously to air that BS on Father's Day.



I did read that she went hard on him. Reply

Thread

Link

"It was beat by a repeat of 60 Minutes and American's Funniest Home Videos." L M A O GOOD Reply

Thread

Link

Good fuck her and fuck Alex jones and lowkey fuck nbc for giving her and him a platform for their bullshit. Reply

Thread

Link

Omg savage - a repeat of funniest home videos? That's amazing Reply

Thread

Link

nice try trying to humanize him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she looks like such a jackass, and that's even while sitting across from a known demon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol this is so embarrassing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wtf are these white folks doing licking russia's feet all of a sudden? It is still under dictatorhip! does having a white face for dictatorship make everything better? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they're under drumpf's spell. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good Reply

Thread

Link

and NBC payed so much money for her Reply

Thread

Link

I hope they kept the receipt. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If your show is being bested by America's funniest home video, you deserve to be cancelled immediately. Reply

Thread

Link

i dont get why they thought bringing her to nbc and paying her all that money was a good idea. who did they think was her audience? the left hates her and she wasnt exactly the rights fave aryan barbie anymore once she came out against trump and exposed fox news. Reply

Thread

Link

NBC is always making the most idiotic move but the Kelly move still baffles me for the exact points you just made. It wasn't like both sides of the political spectrum loved her. The left hated her and the right tolerated her until she stops being useful to them but she still managed to find success in that field of right wing stupidity. She really thinks highly of herself to think her presence would be missed. When it comes to women, right wing viewers don't give a shit, all they need is another white, blonde woman to spew the same hatred and they will flock to new bimbo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think the left hated her as much as you think. She got a lot of support after the Trump BS and Fox News sexual harassment scandal. She used that to re-brand herself. I can't blame her for hustling like that. She's not the first to do it. Obviously, NBC drank the Kool-Aid. I do think she was trying to become the new face of moderate politics. Not completely conservative (anymore) but not overtly liberal. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If that's true then interviewing Putin and Jones as her first two moves was really dumb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if she was able to rebrand herself then she wouldn't get beaten by AFV and a 60 mins rerun again



the north remembers Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll support her as a human being and woman who was attacked for nothing more than her sex, but I'm not going to support her continuing efforts to be a reporter when she is so clearly biased and shitty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

good. this interview never should have happened, and alex jones' apology is fucking trash Reply

Thread

Link