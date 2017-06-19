Mahershala Ali's Ultimate Summer Playlist | GQ

his smile. i'm dead.



the only summer jam that matters:

Reply

Thread

Link

he's gorgeous and he made me cry in Moonlight Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he deserved his recognition in moonlight. he's so gorgeous and luke cage made a mistake by killing him early Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Luke cage really did make a mistake in killing him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Love him Reply

Thread

Link

i don't know how i never realized he was remy danton on HOC but it blows me away because even watching him in other things - luke cage, in particular - it never clicked because he so fully immerses himself in his roles. he's fantastic. Reply

Thread

Link

i didn't know he was in the place beyond the pines until i saw him in moonlight, he's so good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He is! Love him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg I'm watching HOC for the first time now, I'm almost done with season two, and I just Googled "remy house of cards" because I was like...is that Mahershala Ali!? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Abu x Bari @unicef #EarlyMomentsMatter #FathersDay A post shared by Mahershala Ali (@mahershalaali) on Jun 18, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

i love him. also this is the most beautiful picture Reply

Thread

Link

Mahershala 😍😍 Reply

Thread

Link

He's so beautiful! But I know none of the songs on his playlist.



I've been listening to a lot of Ariana Grande and Courtney Barnett lately - very unlikely duo but that's just been my mood. Reply

Thread

Link

HIS SMILE 😭



I need him & Boyega in something together where they just smile at the camera all day. Reply

Thread

Link

i would DIE



Edited at 2017-06-19 09:12 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

his styling for this shoot is so great except for a couple photos he's randomly wearing these cheap ass old navy looking flip flops and it makes me furious Reply

Thread

Link

Summer has me listening to cheesy Bachata music and more chill electro pop? I feel like I've been in a musical limbo lately though.



I really like this song right now:

Reply

Thread

Link

handsome + talent when will your fave mediocre actors Reply

Thread

Link

He always look so joyful, love it.



Song of the summer has to be Wild Thoughts, even though I commented in the video premier thread that I couldn't imagine hearing it when out i was complete wrong. It's all I've heard this weekend and it's been featured in like 80% of the snapchat and IG stories on my feed. Reply

Thread

Link

This entire photo shoot is a thing of beauty. Reply

Thread

Link

I saw moonlight and idg all the praise for him like???



Edited at 2017-06-19 09:49 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

andre and trevante were better Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah and the kids were amazing. I dont see with him tbh like... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have Rise & Shine by The Cardigans on repeat until October Reply

Thread

Link

Current summer tracks atm:

Sza - Prom

2 Chainz - Bailan, It's A Vibe

Joey Bada$$ - Devastated

And that Wild Thots song. Reply

Thread

Link





His career along with the rest of the moonlight cast needs to blow up

His career along with the rest of the moonlight cast needs to blow up Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link





also the playlist that I'm p. sure I'll listen all summer is this



https://open.spotify.com/user/mayabun/p laylist/3hj5YNyPLUgUA6jNYNtXzR



someone i follow on tumblargh made it! :3 he exudes sunshine ilialso the playlist that I'm p. sure I'll listen all summer is thissomeone i follow on tumblargh made it! Reply

Thread

Link

oh man I am taking the Knowledge recommendation. Listening to him on spotify right now and its great background music. Reply

Thread

Link

<333 to this whole post. Reply

Thread

Link

I said earlier he looks like what I imagine summer would look like if it was a person. Especially his smile! Reply

Thread

Link