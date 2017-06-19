Mahershala Ali's Ultimate Summer Playlist | GQ
The Oscar-winning star of Moonlight says playlists are essential to his characters. Here, he takes you behind the scenes of his Catalina Island cover shoot to talk through the only hits you'll need to win the beach this summer (including his go-to Jay Z jam).
source
what music is on your summer playlist??
the only summer jam that matters:
I've been listening to a lot of Ariana Grande and Courtney Barnett lately - very unlikely duo but that's just been my mood.
I need him & Boyega in something together where they just smile at the camera all day.
I really like this song right now:
Song of the summer has to be Wild Thoughts, even though I commented in the video premier thread that I couldn't imagine hearing it when out i was complete wrong. It's all I've heard this weekend and it's been featured in like 80% of the snapchat and IG stories on my feed.
Sza - Prom
2 Chainz - Bailan, It's A Vibe
Joey Bada$$ - Devastated
And that Wild Thots song.
His career along with the rest of the moonlight cast needs to blow up
also the playlist that I'm p. sure I'll listen all summer is this
https://open.spotify.com/user/mayabun/p
someone i follow on tumblargh made it!