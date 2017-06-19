Jenny Slate Talks Ivanka, SNL Firing and Beauty

Dominic Cooper

Jenny Slate is out promoting her new film "Gifted" and had some interesting quotes all around.

On 45 and specifically Ivanka: Everybody should be speaking out because what’s going on is terrifying and despicable. It’s really an emergency. I think that Ivanka Trump is a fake feminist who will go down in history as someone who really betrayed human beings and who should be ashamed of herself. I’m ashamed of her. I think she’s really gross and her husband [Jared Kushner] as well.



On being fired from SNL for cursing: It does bother me to have to talk about something that was one second of my life a decade ago. It was embarrassing, devastating, humiliating, a bummer of a mistake. But since I made that tiny mistake, so much has happened. It feels like, if I were a guy, I’d have to talk about it a little bit, but, because I’m a woman, I have to talk about it for ever. I want to honour all the good things I’ve done on purpose, instead of the stupid thing I did by mistake 10 years ago. Performing was always an innocent, energetic joy for me but once I was fired, I got a specific type of stage fright – a narrative inside of me: “These people don’t like you and they don’t want you to be here. And whatever that magic is that clicks in when you’re on stage, it’s not going to happen tonight.” My entire self-worth was challenged. I didn’t want to quit standup just because I got fired from one job, so I fought against it. I went to a hypnotherapist – it sounds crazy, but it worked.

On not getting a nose job: I’m not here to say what other women should be doing with their lives or their bodies – that goes against everything I believe. But it feels dangerous to deny that women look different or that women age. I hope I can connect with people and help them feel that unique beauty is powerful and there are infinite ways to be a person and to be beautiful. It’s not something that only belongs to some – it belongs to everybody.

