Jenny Slate Talks Ivanka, SNL Firing and Beauty
Jenny Slate is out promoting her new film "Gifted" and had some interesting quotes all around.
On 45 and specifically Ivanka: Everybody should be speaking out because what’s going on is terrifying and despicable. It’s really an emergency. I think that Ivanka Trump is a fake feminist who will go down in history as someone who really betrayed human beings and who should be ashamed of herself. I’m ashamed of her. I think she’s really gross and her husband [Jared Kushner] as well.
On being fired from SNL for cursing: It does bother me to have to talk about something that was one second of my life a decade ago. It was embarrassing, devastating, humiliating, a bummer of a mistake. But since I made that tiny mistake, so much has happened. It feels like, if I were a guy, I’d have to talk about it a little bit, but, because I’m a woman, I have to talk about it for ever. I want to honour all the good things I’ve done on purpose, instead of the stupid thing I did by mistake 10 years ago. Performing was always an innocent, energetic joy for me but once I was fired, I got a specific type of stage fright – a narrative inside of me: “These people don’t like you and they don’t want you to be here. And whatever that magic is that clicks in when you’re on stage, it’s not going to happen tonight.” My entire self-worth was challenged. I didn’t want to quit standup just because I got fired from one job, so I fought against it. I went to a hypnotherapist – it sounds crazy, but it worked.
On not getting a nose job: I’m not here to say what other women should be doing with their lives or their bodies – that goes against everything I believe. But it feels dangerous to deny that women look different or that women age. I hope I can connect with people and help them feel that unique beauty is powerful and there are infinite ways to be a person and to be beautiful. It’s not something that only belongs to some – it belongs to everybody.
She's asked about CEVANS at the source but declines to comment.
And yeah, it must suck that she has to talk about the SNL thing over and over. I honestly wouldn't have known she dropped the f-bomb but she has to talk about it so often.
the best get fired after one season (her, Sarah Silverman)
It was confirmed by a writer on the show so it seems to be the actual reason for the firing:
http://splitsider.com/2014/06/snls-jame
On not getting a nose job
I want a nose job tho. I'll never actually go thru with it because it could end up looking horrible. And I don't wanna spend the money. I know my nose probably isn't as bad as I think it is. I hate being so hard on myself about shit like that
That being said - if it is the surgery or the permanence that scares you, depending on your situation, doctors can transform the shape of your nose with just injectable fillers these days. I don't know what it is you want "corrected" to know if you would be a candidate, but it's worth looking if this is something that bothers you so much.
she is so entertaining to listen to, but also so thoughtful.
I love how Vanessa Bayer dropped a "god damn" in her final SNL skit
smh that was fucking nothing
also, 9/11 really pushed us farther to the right
**even tho they will legit call us cunts to our faces with no care in the world
i mean i don't like when someone swears all the time but sometimes you gotta let out a good litany of curses