Jenny Slate Talks Ivanka, SNL Firing and Beauty

Her stoned astrology/astronomy story makes me giggle every time I think of it.



And yeah, it must suck that she has to talk about the SNL thing over and over. I honestly wouldn't have known she dropped the f-bomb but she has to talk about it so often. Reply

she is amazing on every talk show except Jimmy Fallon because he cuts her off so much Reply

I still watch her drunk history regularly. It might be my favorite episode. Reply

i watch that interview (and the pete holmes one where she does impressions of her parents and says my fave phrase "because i'm a present for the present aka a gift for now") often when i'm feeling low and it actually really helps lol. i love dark humour and satire and all the rest but i also love how shiney and giggly and uncynical she is with her comedy. Reply

"giant pigeon shit horn" Reply

since i've seen her episode of getting dough with high literally every time i go grocery shopping i worry that i'm overspending on produce. Reply

I love her. And it's CRAZY she keeps getting asked about SNL, she's answered questions about it a thousand times. Reply

Has any other fired cast member had to talk about it so much? Reply

didn't this movie come out months ago? Reply

yeah, back in April I think Reply

The interview is from a UK newspaper because the film only got released there recently. Reply

I had no idea she was on SNL. Reply

& i've never seen her in anything live action but I love her voice work. Reply

Watch Obvious Child! Reply

same omg I'm glad I'm not the only one lol Reply

Lol same. Reply

I remember watching her swear live and I still never connected it with her, lol. This is honestly blowing my mind right now, because I remember it as Casey Wilson swearing. Reply

She was pretty good. Her career has been fine, but it sucks she got fired over something I think is quite small Reply

asking her about SNL every interview is getting OLD omg



the best get fired after one season (her, Sarah Silverman) Reply

Julia Louis Dreyfus was also fired after one, right? Reply

I had no idea she was on SNL (it was before I was born, probably why!) but just looked it up and apparently she was on for 2-3 years. Reply

they treated her terribly and she barely had any screentime, but they still trot her out for the anniversary specials bc one of their most successful alums. smh. Reply

i never understood the appeal of Sarah Silverman tbh. she's so NOT funny to me Reply

I'm pretty sure RDJ was fired too Reply

It was confirmed by a writer on the show so it seems to be the actual reason for the firing:



http://splitsider.com/2014/06/snls-jame s-downey-on-working-with-norm-macdonald-a nd-getting-fired-for-making-fun-of-oj-si mpson/ Norm Macdonald still gets asked about it, but maybe because there's a bit of controversy surrounding his firing (a lot of people speculated it was because he frequently made fun of OJ Simpson in Weekend Update and a major executive of NBC was buddies with OJ and didn't like it). It was one of the few decisions that was out of Lorne's hands.It was confirmed by a writer on the show so it seems to be the actual reason for the firing: Reply

It's why I'm hoping for Brook Wheeler's career Reply

yeah it must get so old to still be getting asked about that Reply

idgaf. I love her ♥



On not getting a nose job



I want a nose job tho. I'll never actually go thru with it because it could end up looking horrible. And I don't wanna spend the money. I know my nose probably isn't as bad as I think it is. I hate being so hard on myself about shit like that Reply

saaaame Reply

i know my opinion is very needed here but i've literally never looked at anyone's nose and thought "their face would be better with another nose". im sure ur beak is just as good as nature sculpted it~~~~ Reply

Parent

ty <3 I'll never go under the knife unless it's a life or death situation. I'll dream of one, but I'll never go thru with it. Reply

Same. I try to remember that every time I start to really hate my face. Reply

same i was all booked in for one and then completely chickened out. thinking about all the maintenance afterwards and worried id trip or something and mess it up and how you have to keep it in place for a while afterwards idk id prob sleep on it and flatten it Reply

I gotta be real, I had a nose job and it was the best decision of my life. I tried so hard to embrace the ~be your own beautiful~ way of thinking but it just never clicked. I don't think it's the right decision for everyone and there's so much to unpack re: women getting pressure to get nose jobs for not looking like a model. However the freedom from the weight of my constant anxiety and insecurity over it has made it more than worth it. Good luck whatever you do 💜 Reply

Parent

I got my nose job two years ago. Met with multiple surgeons for consults and it's ridiculous how many of them just want to get in there and bulldoze your face or give you the 'ski slope' nose even if it wouldn't actually work with your facial features. Reply

same. I hate my profile and would love a nose job, but I'm scared I'd hate the new nose and at least I'm used to my natural one. Reply

I don't really get the stigma and fear around nose jobs. My sister got one years ago, and I remember someone commenting on the "vanity" of it, and knocking them back. Like it was just so ridiculous to me. I had gap teeth, and not a single person questioned my having extensive dental work to get that fixed. It took YEARS of very painful braces and mouth pieces, plus an oral surgery. All of which cost a small fortune. My sister's nose job was cheaper, faster, and way less painful. A quick surgery, home that day, nose cast for a week, and bruising gone by the next. To remove a bump that was just as obvious as my gap. Seriously - why the stigma???



That being said - if it is the surgery or the permanence that scares you, depending on your situation, doctors can transform the shape of your nose with just injectable fillers these days. I don't know what it is you want "corrected" to know if you would be a candidate, but it's worth looking if this is something that bothers you so much. Reply

idk what your nose looks like but i've always thought uncommon noses give people character. I know some people who have refused to have nose jobs because their noses define them~~ like they wouldn't feel like they're the same person with a new nose Reply

I love when she talked about it here:





she is so entertaining to listen to, but also so thoughtful.



Edited at 2017-06-19 08:29 pm (UTC) Reply

wow is that her old nose? Reply

its her only nose - she says above she has not had a nose job if i am reading correctly! Reply

truly, jenny is so refreshing and naturally articulate. her twitter presence ia also so genuine. she's my fave after mitski. Reply

wow, I don't know much about Jenny Slate but it's so refreshing to hear an actress talk about herself in a truly honest and vulnerable way that isn't calculating and self-serving. Really appreciate her after seeing this! Reply

This is such a hilarious and healthy attitude. I love her description of SNL/Lorne as a once-pharoh now dusty old mummy. Reply

holy crap I had no clue she was fired for cursing. I knew she had that one slip (was there another one?) but I just thought they forgave and forgot. yikes. Reply

She was fired at the end of the year, not right after the episode Reply

Was cursing really the reason? I'm watching the video above and she says she just really wasn't a good fit. Reply

i think it was just one Reply

Everybody should be speaking out because what’s going on is terrifying and despicable. It’s really an emergency. I think that Ivanka Trump is a fake feminist who will go down in history as someone who really betrayed human beings and who should be ashamed of herself. I’m ashamed of her. I think she’s really gross and her husband [Jared Kushner] as well.



Meanwhile...

Jared Kushner is reportedly looking for new lawyers to represent him in the Russia probe. https://t.co/3ADkvCuupJ — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 19, 2017



The amount of furor over a "fuck you" at 11:40 pm is ridiculous



I love how Vanessa Bayer dropped a "god damn" in her final SNL skit Reply

smh that was fucking nothing Reply

you can see her face just go "well, fuck" Reply

Especially now. Since they aired Dave Chappelle's monologue unedited. Reply

I remember watching that happen live, LoL. Kanye pulled his VMA stunt like a few weeks earlier and Obama called him a jackass - twas a wild time in pop culture. Reply

Moving from the US to the UK, when people say cunt and fuck and goddamn and everything in between past 9.30pm it's definitely a wake up call to how conservative and ridiculous we make things in the US. Reply

where in the uk did you move to Reply

The good old Garden of England, Kent, because it's where my husband is from, though it's hella too expensive to live here--and all the Londoners moving down here make it that much more difficult. Reply

Yea it's really hitting me as of late (I guess not literally but the last few years) how conservative we are :/ Reply

if carter had a second term and reagan never happened I feel like we'd be in a very different place



also, 9/11 really pushed us farther to the right Reply

but.... the children!!!! what kind of message are we sending them by having words like cunt thrown around on tv willy nilly!!!!!!!!**



**even tho they will legit call us cunts to our faces with no care in the world Reply

I grew up in Canada so I saw all the backlash over censorship because we piggyback off US media, but when there is something run in Canada nobody gives a shit about swearing. The Osbournes used to play uncensored on CTV in Canada (one of our major networks) haha Reply

I always think it's funny when Americans are on British talk shows and always ask if they're allowed to swear. Reply

when i was in the US i was so nervous about swearing bc i have the image that it's up there between other mortal american sins like not knowing how to order at starbucks and thinking "d.c." stands for Da Capital



i mean i don't like when someone swears all the time but sometimes you gotta let out a good litany of curses Reply

years ago they ruled the fcc couldnt fine networks and yet they still have self-censorship cause they dont wanna lose advertisers. but past 10pm cursing and some nudity has become the norm on basic cable. Reply

well you've still got it better than where I come from. the worst thing you get so hear in a TV show is "shit" but never anything close to "fuck" god forbid, that also applies when dubbing a foreign film, all the cursing is toned way down Reply

