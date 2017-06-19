Josh Peck got married this weekend and Drake Bell was not invited

I wouldn't have invited my aunt but my mum made me. Reply

Thread

Link

If I ever get married, I'm not inviting my one uncle. Like I don't even care if it starts drama with other family members, I don't want someone at my wedding who physically assaulted me and also called me a bitch when I was a child.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What a shit head! My aunt is just an annoying racist with the manners of a literal pig but I think you'd have every right to skip that guys invitation. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's your wedding can't nobody make you. My mother would've had to take my no for an answer. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Did she give a good gift at least? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol if i get married i don't want to invite my aunt but i know my mom would make me, too. my aunt is sf annoying and embarrassing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not married but I when ever I do I'll be in the same situation, if I could I would love to never speak to my aunt again but my mother won't allow it...th family scuffle would just be to damn much but my aunt is legit the WORST Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

drake, have some dignity, man.



i wasn't invited to an old college friend's wedding but it's okay because they've gotten more and more fundamentalist/conservative over the years so in retrospect i'm glad i missed the beginning of their blessed god-approved union. Reply

Thread

Link

loool i was gonna make this post but got lazy.



i'm not surprised he wouldn't wanna be friends with that whiny manchild tbqh. Reply

Thread

Link

Drake is disgusting so of course he's not invited Reply

Thread

Link

Seems like these NIckelodeon duos never keep lasting friendships.



also what does he DO? Reply

Thread

Link

Seems like these Nickelodeon duos never keep lasting friendships



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow, Miranda Cosgrove got super gorgeous. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

awwww Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies are forever <3



Plus, I think they were friends before they even did Victorious. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





the petes do a podcast together



gary and tucker from ayaotd are still buds, too the petes do a podcast togethergary and tucker from ayaotd are still buds, too Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

shut up drake

he could have idk text him this? or email? Reply

Thread

Link

but then how would he stay relevant? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's probably the most upset that he couldn't get a "reunion" pic with Josh to post on Instagram to get a bunch of likes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's Spider-Man on the cartoon? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not a wedding but I was the on call lined up babysitter for the older child when this girl, who I considered a friend, went into labor with her second...and then wasn't invited to the baby shower. Which was happening in the yard right behind mine. And I had to like awkwardly wave when I was outside with my dog. So that was kind of a shitty feeling. I mean everyone should invite who they want to whatever they want but it still kind of sucked. Reply

Thread

Link

that's fucked up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This seems like such a weird thing to do. Like, you like and trust someone enough to let them take care of your child but not enough to invite to a baby shower? She sounds odd. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did someone else plan it/send out the invites? Because that is really awkward/odd. I'm assuming if that was the case she would have said something or invited you over though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That is a very good point. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope she ask you to baby sit again. But this would only be good if you say no. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg I would b mortified if I did that to someone Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not gonna lie, this made me laugh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No one wants rain at their wedding. Why increase the chances by inviting such a gloomy cloud ceremony? Reply

Thread

Link

I don't really care if I'm not invited to anyone's wedding. Okay, if it was my sister, I'd care. But other than that... whatever. If I ever get married I'll have a destination wedding so that most people won't come.



Edited at 2017-06-19 08:40 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

lmao at drake's twitter bio being eccentric billionaire. So lame. Reply

Thread

Link

Weren't there reports about him being broke? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That Neville Longbottom effect tho! He looks really good!



lmfao at Drake being petty. Reply

Thread

Link

Why would he be?



Anyway. I purposely distant myself from people so I don't have to attend their weddings/graduations/bb showers/birthday parties. I can't do ceremonies. Reply

Thread

Link

Drake has more twitter followers than i thought he would Reply

Thread

Link

who knew out of the two of them drake would end up being the loser Reply

Thread

Link

Me! I've been Team Josh ever since my kid used to watch that godawful show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i didn't understand how drake's character kept getting all those girls. gabrielle christian, love yourself! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





hey, drake and josh was a masterpiece Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

not really the same but i need to vent - my co-worker just quit the other day with no warning (we're a tiny workplace and they've been here years) and it's thrown me for a loop. i know people don't owe you shit but i'm really shocked :( Reply

Thread

Link

I just temp'd in an office just like this, except THREE people had left at once. It was like hell on earth in there and I felt bad that I couldn't help (because literally, no one could train me to do anything important). But I had to get out of there once this one lady legit broke down and started attacking another employee who was working past her notice period just so they wouldn't be FOUR people down. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How very Zayn of her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That happened to me last month. There were only four people in my department; one quit after Easter and then in May, I was out for a three-day weekend because a good friend was getting married and I come back to see the over sensitive snowflake who can't handle the slightest bit of criticism decided to rage quit (and dumbass is a single mother who already couldn't make ends meet, so good job on her part). So now it's just me and the head of the department and she's going on vacation for two weeks on Friday and our biggest celebration of the year is coming up (I work in the pastry department of a hotel kitchen). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

one of my coworkers did this earlier in the year - he sent out an email to everyone not in the office at noon just saying "oh by the way this is my last day here" and only did that bc his bosses said he had to. he left to go work and live on a boat as part of some like? agriculture project?



I don't miss him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been that shitty person once...when I used to work at Starbucks, we had this evil manager who was a bitter-Betty because she was fat, and all of the young girls she was friends with were skinny/blonde/popular/etc. and they liked me as their main gay, and so she was all bitter and rude because her friends & the district manager loved me, and we used to chat and hang out/etc. and she'd try to interject, but it would always be awkward. So I was the person she would always treat like crap, even though I was a model-partner. (Legit--always 10 minutes early, always left on time/clocked out a few minutes early to save time, I always saved labor for her, and I would keep the store SPOTLESS.)

Anyway. Long story short, I called her and quit because she was being awful to me and tried to make me work a closing shift when I had the day off, and I went into the store to tell the partners I quit, and they were all expecting me to come in... and they all turned on me!

They hated me from that moment forward, and acted like I screwed them all over on that close. Ever since, NONE of them have spoken to me. But it's whatever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sounds like working for starbucks in a nut shell Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Fuck those people! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link