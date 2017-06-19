lol

Josh Peck got married this weekend and Drake Bell was not invited


-Josh Peck married his longtime girlfriend, Paige O'Brien, in Malibu on Saturday
-Former Grandfathered costar John Stamos was in attendance
-In a series of deleted tweets, former Nickelodeon costar Drake Bell indicated that he was not invited to the wedding and that "ties are officially cut"



ontd have you ever been not invited to a close friend or coworker's wedding
