Josh Peck got married this weekend and Drake Bell was not invited
-Josh Peck married his longtime girlfriend, Paige O'Brien, in Malibu on Saturday
-Former Grandfathered costar John Stamos was in attendance
-In a series of deleted tweets, former Nickelodeon costar Drake Bell indicated that he was not invited to the wedding and that "ties are officially cut"
ontd have you ever been not invited to a close friend or coworker's wedding
That's your wedding can't nobody make you. My mother would've had to take my no for an answer.
i wasn't invited to an old college friend's wedding but it's okay because they've gotten more and more fundamentalist/conservative over the years so in retrospect i'm glad i missed the beginning of their blessed god-approved union.
i'm not surprised he wouldn't wanna be friends with that whiny manchild tbqh.
also what does he DO?
Plus, I think they were friends before they even did Victorious.
the petes do a podcast together
gary and tucker from ayaotd are still buds, too
he could have idk text him this? or email?
I hope she ask you to baby sit again. But this would only be good if you say no.
lmfao at Drake being petty.
Anyway. I purposely distant myself from people so I don't have to attend their weddings/graduations/bb showers/birthday parties. I can't do ceremonies.
I don't miss him.
Anyway. Long story short, I called her and quit because she was being awful to me and tried to make me work a closing shift when I had the day off, and I went into the store to tell the partners I quit, and they were all expecting me to come in... and they all turned on me!
They hated me from that moment forward, and acted like I screwed them all over on that close. Ever since, NONE of them have spoken to me. But it's whatever.
My coworker who I considered a friend disappeared in the fall. Like legitimately disappeared...she left a voicemail calling out in the morning, and then her husband called later not realizing she wasn't there. Police got involved and everything. We were crying bc we legit thought something terrible happened to her. She was located, a few days pass, and our boss tells us she isn't coming back. I thought it was a medical emergency or maybe a breakdown or something, and I felt so terrible about it and we all missed her a lot
Turns out it was something much worse...I don't know any of the exact details and never will, but I'm pretty sure she was embezzling or something like that :|