Son from "Wife Swap" family kills mother and younger brother before turning gun on himself

Really sad. It seems like they lived a repressed life which led to him snapping and murdering his mother and brother Reply

god this is horrible :( Reply

I read about this on Facebook the other day. I never saw the episode but they seem kind of Duggar-y. I'm really curious if their strict upbringing had anything to do with it...did he still live at home at 25? Reply

I assume it did. Not that it excuses a murder-suicide, but if there were signs of aggression and/or mental illness and the family refused to get him help/their lifestyle added to the stress, I can see that being a huge factor. Reply

I'm really curious if their strict upbringing had anything to do with it

Is there any doubt? Reply

jfc :( Reply

Your icon is so cute and made me smile in this depressing post, so ty :) Reply

aww you're welcome :)

glad it could make you smile Reply

holy shit :( Reply

matricide and fratricide are good old fashioned values



also, OP, how do u find this shit? Reply

i follow a lot of christian-related twitters bc i like fighting evangelicals. this particular story popped up on the "Christian Nightmares" account. Reply

googling christian nightmares brought up







i see at least one thing ontd in guilty of 😔 i respect thatgoogling christian nightmares brought up a lot of weird shit... i see at least one thing ontd in guilty of 😔 Reply

omg why am I not surprised there's a "christian nightmares" twitter Reply

Christian nightmares.. that's an immediate follow lmao. Reply

Bless your good work. Reply

I need to follow that ASAP Reply

horrible. :( rip to the family. i can't imagine. i hope their loved ones are coping okay Reply

Ugh this is so terrible Reply

Reading about the family, I'm not really surprised. Reply

i definitely remembered this family right away, they were actually one of my "favorites" (erm, that's like a horrible word choice, but they were interesting in how weird they were at the time) and i saved their family manual because it was so ott it made for some bizarre reading back then. it's just horrible to think about in retrospect considering everything happening now, like i remember how we would all describe the family as fucking crazy but idt any of us expected this.



Edited at 2017-06-19 08:31 pm (UTC) Reply

Jesus :/



That blurb about their time on Wife Swap is really telling tho...that kind of upbringing sounds terrible. Reply

what blurb? this is the first time I'm hearing about this family, this is so shocking to me Reply

The write-up OP included in the post Reply

Always gotta take a woman and/or child with them. Reply

Normally I'd agree with you, but in this case the parents (incl Mom) fostered an environment where the kid flees in tears at the idea of TV and video games. This doesn't sound like your standard bullshit entitlement situation to me. Reply

Stupid question, but how did they end up on Wife Swap if they were so anti-TV? Reply

Heard about this and was like WTF?!!! That is so awful. I read part of their family manual. It's not surprising that he cracked. Home schooled on a farm and forced to do enough chores to get tokens for a chance to earn a stick of gum or listen to the radio! If you restrict kids and force an unhealthy idea of religion on them, they either turn out crazy seriously repressed their emotions. Reply

Not at all selfish of parents to make their kids live this kind of lifestyle Reply

