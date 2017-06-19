Son from "Wife Swap" family kills mother and younger brother before turning gun on himself




* Last week, 25-year-old Jacob Stockdale shot and killed his mother Kathy and younger brother James. He then turned the gun on himself and is currently in critical condition.

* The brothers were part of a family bluegrass band (the Stockdale Family Band) and were featured on an episode of Wife Swap back in 2008:

Fed up with city living and mass culture, Kathy (44) and Tim (47) Stockdale moved to Ohio to a 150-year-old farm to begin a new, wholesome life. They have given their boys life skills that include clog-dancing and raising their own vegetables and meat. The family band includes sons Calvin (19), Charles (16), Jacob (14), and James (11), who've signed a contract to show up on time to all their household chores or risk incurring a fine. Work is rewarded with tokens so the boys can buy something they want. Kathy home schools them and insists they adhere to wholesome values, untainted by modern culture. The boys have little or no interaction with the outside world, and dating is out of the question, including for Calvin, who is 19 at the time.



* Their website has been taken offline, but you can read their Wife Swap family manual here.

* The mom that Kathy Stockdale swapped with, Laurie Tonkovic, has talked about her experience with the family:

"When I switched the rules and I was going to let them have fun, have the television and video games and experience life a little bit, [Jacob] ran outside crying. And when I went out after him, I asked him what was wrong, and he said that his mom and dad tell him that basically he would 'burn in hell.'"

