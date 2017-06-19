Son from "Wife Swap" family kills mother and younger brother before turning gun on himself
#WifeSwap Stockdale family murder: Son allegedly shoots himself after killing his mom and brother. https://t.co/UrIZadBGve pic.twitter.com/jKPEV1JFfh— Us Weekly (@usweekly) June 17, 2017
* Last week, 25-year-old Jacob Stockdale shot and killed his mother Kathy and younger brother James. He then turned the gun on himself and is currently in critical condition.
* The brothers were part of a family bluegrass band (the Stockdale Family Band) and were featured on an episode of Wife Swap back in 2008:
Fed up with city living and mass culture, Kathy (44) and Tim (47) Stockdale moved to Ohio to a 150-year-old farm to begin a new, wholesome life. They have given their boys life skills that include clog-dancing and raising their own vegetables and meat. The family band includes sons Calvin (19), Charles (16), Jacob (14), and James (11), who've signed a contract to show up on time to all their household chores or risk incurring a fine. Work is rewarded with tokens so the boys can buy something they want. Kathy home schools them and insists they adhere to wholesome values, untainted by modern culture. The boys have little or no interaction with the outside world, and dating is out of the question, including for Calvin, who is 19 at the time.
* Their website has been taken offline, but you can read their Wife Swap family manual here.
* The mom that Kathy Stockdale swapped with, Laurie Tonkovic, has talked about her experience with the family:
"When I switched the rules and I was going to let them have fun, have the television and video games and experience life a little bit, [Jacob] ran outside crying. And when I went out after him, I asked him what was wrong, and he said that his mom and dad tell him that basically he would 'burn in hell.'"
Is there any doubt?
glad it could make you smile
also, OP, how do u find this shit?
googling christian nightmares brought up a lot of weird shit...
i see at least one thing ontd in guilty of 😔
i definitely remembered this family right away, they were actually one of my "favorites" (erm, that's like a horrible word choice, but they were interesting in how weird they were at the time) and i saved their family manual because it was so ott it made for some bizarre reading back then. it's just horrible to think about in retrospect considering everything happening now, like i remember how we would all describe the family as fucking crazy but idt any of us expected this.
That blurb about their time on Wife Swap is really telling tho...that kind of upbringing sounds terrible.