Television Critics Association Awards revealed!

All the awards for Big Little Lies please!



is 'this is us' really that good? all i associate it with was the neverending annoying as fuck promo during last year's olympics Reply

I didn't finish the show cause it felt very schmaltzy Reply

i found it super manipulative Reply

It's a good family show I feel, but it's also schmaltzy as fuck and not groundbreaking or anything, so I get why it brings in the ratings, but I don't think it's worthy of any awards (except for Sterling). Reply

Thing that bothers me about it is that sometimes I feel like the writers default on sad=good. It's about a 50/50 split imo on when it actually works. Sometimes its really transparent. Reply

Eh, I stopped after 3 episodes because it was like "Ooh, we must have some surprise at the end of every episode and tearjerk every eyeball!" and I was not down for that manipulation, plus, the actor twin's crisis was so fucking ridiculous, I couldn't even. The only characters I liked was the black twin and his awesome wife. So, eh. Reply

no. it`s terrible actually. Reply

the parts with justin hartley are absolutely unwatchable, to the point where i feel bad for him. i don't know if it's the acting, writing, or directing but everything is just slow and agonizing most of the time



like many nbc dramas it assumes the audience is stupid and overplays everything. astonished it made any category tbh Reply

i only care about sterling's storyline Reply

yeahhhh go nicole and the americans! Reply

I'm glad TCA recognizes that The Americans deserves a drama nod!



Hulu must be thrilled. Reply

they have been on the Americans train long before the Emmmys catched up Reply

speechless is youth programming? Reply

No but someone made the comment and someone replied and said "Anything is eligible for Youth Program (e.g. in past years, Degrassi, Kyle XY, The Fosters and Switched at Birth have won.)" Reply

i think it's any type of show where children can learn something and benefit from. so they have the son with cerebral palsy which is NEVER a thing on tv and it represents a whole group of children that are absent from tv. so it has a ground-breaking sense to it and whatnot. Reply

Seems like most of these are cable/Netflix shows.



Glad to see speechless nominated Reply

Cable/streaming, since HT is on Hulu. Reply

Oops that s what I meant. Reply

because network tv mostly sucks Reply

Also omg ilu OP for your "Crying NU fan" icon!!! Seeing that meme happening in real time was a comfort for my sorrow; he spoke for us all. Reply

werk @ the 'Individual Achievement In Drama' noms being nearly all women - plus Sterling K. Brown is amazing and a well deserved nom. This Is Us as a whole really surprised me (and made me cry literally every episode lol) Reply

Look at The Good Place getting all that love!!



Is Atlanta on any streaming platforms yet? Reply

I'm so happy for The Good Place! Reply

Sterling K Brown is sooooo good and basically carries This Is Us. Reply

Here for the Americans always Reply

I'm stanning Big Little Lies all the way to the Globes Reply

quick look at wiki; their drama acting noms have never been that overwhelming female Reply

I find that they and critics choice has a more diverse choice of norms than the other awards. Reply

look at the iconic beauty they're missing out on:







and during pride month too! to slight the inventors of hetero-baiting, unkillable gays and unbury your gays!



