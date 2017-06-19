Television Critics Association Awards revealed!
The annual Television Critics Association awards have been revealed today. Atlanta, This is Us, and The Handmaid's Tale lead the way with 4 nominations each including Program of the Year.
.@AtlantaFX, #ThisIsUs, and @HandmaidsOnHulu nabbed 4 nominations for the #TCAAwards. Full list of nominees here: https://t.co/7apeAges1O pic.twitter.com/HzkwXtlXZk— Variety (@Variety) June 19, 2017
The winners will be announced August 5.
Full list behind the cut:
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us,” NBC
Carrie Coon, “The Leftovers” & “Fargo,” HBO & FX
Claire Foy, “The Crown,” Netflix
Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies,” HBO
Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette And Joan,” FX
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu
Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette And Joan,” FX
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Pamela Adlon, “Better Things,” FX
Aziz Ansari, “Master of None,” Netflix
Kristen Bell, “The Good Place,” NBC
Donald Glover, “Atlanta,” FX
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep,” HBO
Issa Rae, “Insecure,” HBO
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag,” Amazon
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION
“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” TBS
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” HBO
“The Lead With Jake Tapper,” CNN
“O.J.: Made in America,” ESPN
“Planet Earth II,” BBC America
“Weiner,” Showtime
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY PROGRAMMING
“The Circus,” Showtime
“The Great British Baking Show,” PBS
“The Keepers,” Netflix
“Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath,” A&E
“Shark Tank,” ABC
“Survivor: Game Changers,” CBS
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING
“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” PBS
“Doc McStuffins,” Disney Junior
“Elena of Avalor,” Disney Channel
“Odd Squad,” PBS
“Sesame Street,” HBO
“Speechless,” ABC
OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM
“Atlanta,” FX
“The Crown,” Netflix
“The Good Place,” NBC
“The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu
“Stranger Things,” Netflix
“This Is Us,” NBC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES AND SPECIALS
“Big Little Lies,” HBO
“Fargo,” FX
“Feud: Bette and Joan,” FX
“Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” Netflix
“The Night Of,” HBO
“Wizard of Lies,” HBO
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
“Better Call Saul,” AMC
“Stranger Things,” Netflix
“The Americans,” FX
“The Crown,” Netflix
“The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu
“This Is Us,” NBC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
“Atlanta,” FX
“black-ish,” ABC
“Fleabag,” Amazon
“Master of None,” Netflix
“The Good Place,” NBC
“Veep,” HBO
PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
“Atlanta,” FX
“Big Little Lies,” HBO
“Stranger Things,” Netflix
“The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu
“The Leftovers,” HBO
“This Is Us,” NBC
