How has this season been? I have it recorded but haven't started watching this season yet.

This show has been REALLY great this season

That's good to hear. Last season was ok but I find a lot of the characters to be underdeveloped so was hoping the flesh them out more.

I watched all of this seasons episodes last night. This season has been great imo

That is great to hear! I just finished up American Gods so ready to start it.

I loved last night's episode. I was holding my breath for those last 5 minutes!

i'm on 3 right now and ep 4 after and so far the ranch reminds me of ontd hating on madison and alicia lol. i like everyone except nick, but whadda gonna do.

They had such a great opportunity to run a storyline of Daniel taking over the dam but it looks like they're back out on the road in the next ep. Really enjoyed this episode probably because Madison Alicia and mr no baths weren't in it whining.

Didn't hate it. Where is Ofelia though because this is getting ridiculous. I was listening to a podcast the other day and they said she was taken by the dad at the ranch. I don't remember the guy who took her last season but I don't think he was that old.

I said this in another post, but it's most likely that he's got her tied up somewhere because she's non-white (bc as I recall other people on the ranch were all white, their reluctance to help Luciana, and the father's videos that screamed racist/xenophobic). It's the exact same guy... http://i.imgur.com/bJowjn0.png I said this in another post, but it's most likely that he's got her tied up somewhere because she's non-white (bc as I recall other people on the ranch were all white, their reluctance to help Luciana, and the father's videos that screamed racist/xenophobic).

well shit, it's going to be woodury 2.0

Is this still worth watching? I watched season 1, then like two or three episodes of season 2.

Yes

I appreciate an entire episode in Spanish, given they're in Mexico and all, but it really hinders my barely-paying-attention watching I do for this show when i have to read subtitles...



I am invested in zero of these characters so I'm not sure why I even bother

The show has a lot of problems but slowly improving.

No offense to him but why is Dayton Callie settling for this and not the main show?

