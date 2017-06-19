Blue Valentine 8

Miles Teller arrested and charged with public intoxication



- Miles Teller was arrested on Sunday for public intoxication in San Diego (which is a misdemeanor)
- The 30 year old Whiplash star was approached by 'police at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday on the 4300 block of Mission Boulevard, off Grand Avenue in Pacific Beach' after he was seen intoxicated
- SDPD Officer Billy Hernandez said, 'He was drunk enough to not care for his own safety' which included him losing his balance and almost falling in the street into traffic
- That was when officers took him to a detox center but when he arrived he was "uncooperative with staff" and then was rejected
- At that point he was arrested and put in jail for four hours and was released (without bail)

source 1/2/3
Tagged: , ,