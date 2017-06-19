Miles Teller arrested and charged with public intoxication

I mean, he wasn't driving and it sounds like he was only a threat to himself, so.... meh.





He's still a douche though. Probably why he doesn't have any friends to keep him out of trouble while shit-faced



If you're falling into traffic, you're not just a threat to yourself Reply

Furreals, would you want a human-sized potato crashing through your windshield while driving at night? Reply

lol right? wtf Reply

omg omg so when I saw the weeknd in concert like a month ago afterwards a big group of people were standing at the crosswalk waiting for the light to change and there was this big obnoxious girl that I didn't like because she was white but was saying the n-word and she was standing too close to the road so this car honked at her and I guess that triggered her insane drunk self because she ran into the busy street and was like chasing cars and the cars were going FAST they all had to like slam on their breaks, she made it to the other side without getting hit which was crazy.



/cool story Reply

yeah mte it was 12.30am on saturday night like come on Reply

This comment is dumb tbh Reply

pacific beach goes off and gets lit! Reply

Yo fuck pb tbh. Way too many frat bros and drunk assholes looking for a fight Reply

lol PB is the worst. I'm glad my PB phase didn't last too long in college. Reply

which potato is this? Reply

The one from Whiplash/ Fantastic Four. Reply

Go do yourself a favor and go watch Whiplash. It´s the only good movie he has been in and probably the only one but it is AMAZING. I can´t think of movie it can compare it, it has just its own category. Reply

I like some of his work but damn he's insufferable irl. Outside of Whiplash he's just like a plank of wood to me, but like, a lesser plank of wood, like ranked below Plank from Ed Ed and Eddy Reply

Plank is amazing and should never be in the same sentence as potato face! :D Reply

who is eddy? Reply

Ewww, I was just over there yesterday, it is such a grody place to be at night, not surprised he was there.



However, considering it's PB, I wonder how many other people they also arrested. Reply

If this is an addiction problem I hope he gets the help and support he needs :( Reply

I feel like you have to be really, belligerently drunk in San Diego for the cops to bother you, or else singling you out for another reason. I mean, I know Pacific Beach is not the Gaslamp, but there are hundreds of drunk people out and about on the streets of SD every night. Reply

Lol right? But I guess if he was going into the street maybe that is why they stopped him. Reply

Not a great place to be so drunk, you wander into traffic:

1) Because it's a busy intersection

2) PB is the most obnoxious bro capital of San Diego Reply

punishment for fantastic four. Reply

When people are arrested for public drunkenness in San Diego, they have the option to go to "Detox" where they can sleep off their drunkenness for four hours so long as the person follows directions.



"It doesn't affect your record, and it doesn't count as an arrest or anything," officials explain.



However, we're told that once Teller got to the detox center, he was "uncooperative with staff" and was therefore rejected.

I had no idea this was a thing that existed, that's interesting. Reply

Same. I think it's a great idea in an area like that with a ton of college aged kids - having too much to drink one night isn't going to compromise your whole future. Reply

Yeah they also call it the drunk tank. When I was in college I had a friend who was thrown into it when she fell asleep on the sidewalk outside of a bar, oop. They let her sleep it off, gave her a cup of coffee and she was out in a couple of hours. Embarassing but not a big deal in the long run.



My roommate's friend however, was going to go into the drunk tank when she was found stumbling down the street. She'd been drinking and smoking weed and somehow had a BAD reaction to mixing the two and was freaking out. The cops told her they had to bring her there for her own safety and she punched the cop. So that didn't end well. Reply

Oh damn, what ended up happening to her after she punched the cop? Reply

So they give them a bed to sleep on? Reply

Well call it the Drunk Tank where I'm from lol. Reply

i had no idea, either. that's actually a pretty nice thing to do. Reply

if you're really CRAZY drunk you won't follow directions, I wonder how that works out for them



it's an interesting idea Reply

That's far too reasonable to be something that happens in America! Reply

He must have been really belligerent if they wouldnt keep him in the drunk tank lmao



I mean damn, son. Reply

They should have these everywhere. Reply

They have it in most college towns Reply

this sounds so convenient and actually safe ?



i wonder what they do over here. probably just make sure you don't fall into a canal and die or smt lol. Reply

I had no idea that they didn't have drunk tanks everywhere! I've had two friends land there when they were younger. There's nothing on their records and they got home safely. Reply

Parent

god he reminds me so much of all the fuckboys I choose to sleep with.... I have a magnet for them, they actually end up kinda liking me, idek wtf is my life Reply

looks wise or behaviour wise? either way sis love urself Reply

behaviour... actually it's not even Miles that reminds me of them, but a character he played, in that movie where he hooks up with a girl and they end up stranded in his apt bc of a snow storm? that character is so much like the guys I hook up with, and everytime I see him I think of that Reply

Parent

Police can take someone to a detox center??? Reply

lol I think they are just glorifying the "drunk tank" aka jail until you sober up Reply

Poor Spud. Reply

Don't you dare malign the name of Daniel "Spud" Murphy by associating him with this douchebag Reply

Drinking is so gross I'm glad I stopped Reply

it's gross if you over drink. Reply

I'll admit I love a fruity cocktail but I love smoking weed more Reply

I agree. I drink little now and feel so much better and my body appreciates it too lol Reply

smh I was rooting for you!!



Hope he learns from this. I'm glad he wasn't driving at least, but it's still really dangerous to be that intoxicated and almost falling into the street :/ Reply

Please tell me you meant "rooting" in a pun way. Please. Reply

Hahahahahahaha I didn't even catch that. Nah, I would have made the pun more obvious if that were the case :P Reply

