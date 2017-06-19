Miles Teller arrested and charged with public intoxication
- Miles Teller was arrested on Sunday for public intoxication in San Diego (which is a misdemeanor)
- The 30 year old Whiplash star was approached by 'police at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday on the 4300 block of Mission Boulevard, off Grand Avenue in Pacific Beach' after he was seen intoxicated
- SDPD Officer Billy Hernandez said, 'He was drunk enough to not care for his own safety' which included him losing his balance and almost falling in the street into traffic
- That was when officers took him to a detox center but when he arrived he was "uncooperative with staff" and then was rejected
- At that point he was arrested and put in jail for four hours and was released (without bail)
source 1/2/3
He's still a douche though. Probably why he doesn't have any friends to keep him out of trouble while shit-faced
However, considering it's PB, I wonder how many other people they also arrested.
1) Because it's a busy intersection
2) PB is the most obnoxious bro capital of San Diego
When people are arrested for public drunkenness in San Diego, they have the option to go to "Detox" where they can sleep off their drunkenness for four hours so long as the person follows directions.
"It doesn't affect your record, and it doesn't count as an arrest or anything," officials explain.
However, we're told that once Teller got to the detox center, he was "uncooperative with staff" and was therefore rejected.
I had no idea this was a thing that existed, that's interesting.
My roommate's friend however, was going to go into the drunk tank when she was found stumbling down the street. She'd been drinking and smoking weed and somehow had a BAD reaction to mixing the two and was freaking out. The cops told her they had to bring her there for her own safety and she punched the cop. So that didn't end well.
it's an interesting idea
I mean damn, son.
i wonder what they do over here. probably just make sure you don't fall into a canal and die or smt lol.
Hope he learns from this. I'm glad he wasn't driving at least, but it's still really dangerous to be that intoxicated and almost falling into the street :/