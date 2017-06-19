Netflix orders father-son buddy cop dramedy "The Good Cop" starring Tony Danza

Ew



Keep this bullshit on CBS.... Reply

Thread

Link

Netflix aiming for that middle america demoporaphic



Edited at 2017-06-19 06:42 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aren't Adam Sandler movies like their most popular/most viewed? They really do want those middle America coins Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

to quote a past president of CBS, "Just because the people who buy refrigerators are between 26 and 35 and live in Scarsdale, you should not beam your programming only at them." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So kind of like if you switched the roles in the Psych relationship but they're both cops. Reply

Thread

Link

How dare you disrespect Psych like that! Take it back at once. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoo mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's nothing like that! What is wrong with you? Why do you say such awful things?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Every time I see Tony Danza I think of The Garbage Picking Field Goal Kicking Philadelphia Phenomenon Reply

Thread

Link

LOL I haven't thought of that movie in forever Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO, I remember that movie. Disney Channel used to show it a lot in the '90s, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hold me closer Tony Danza for me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeessss! i was hoping someone would bring it up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that was such a pure and innocent film, i loved it so much at the time lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Boy this sounds great, totally unique, and not annoying at all Reply

Thread

Link

Is Tony the character name? Is Tony Danza unable to memorize character names for acting because he was Tony in Who's the Boss as well.



Netflix needs to go back to only ordering a few quality shows for their original content. I feel like I never like anything new from Netflix anymore because they're just ordering a constant stream of crap. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao now I'm imagining working with Tony Danza is like this

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao probably accurate. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao. i miss this show Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he was tony on Taxi too. i guess it's his thing. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





According to IMDB he don't always play a character named Tony;

http://www.imdb.com/name/nm0001103/?ref _=tt_cl_t4 He was a boxer in real life & the producers (or was it writers?) on Taxi thought he wouldn't realized the actors were talking to him if his character was another name, so they changed it.According to IMDB he don'tplay a character named Tony; Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Who asked for this. Reply

Thread

Link

I just like, why couldn't they make this a mother and daughter or them POC? Like is being two white guys that crucial to the plot Reply

Thread

Link

Bc Tony Danza's gonna bring in that coin, bb!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tony Danza has got serious pull with those pesky millenials! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Because we're in the shitty timeline with no way out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They could be putting that money towards Season 3 of Sense8, but no. Just like that Trump supporter rubbish the Ranch. Reply

Thread

Link

They order shit like this, but cancel sense8. Reply

Thread

Link

Because it's way cheaper. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this will be so much cheaper than sense8 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sense8 was fucking terrible!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE.



I'm all for representation and it does matter, but that shit sucked.



Edited at 2017-06-19 08:13 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THANK YOU !!! People fucking cumming all over this show like Chris Evans exposed his abs to you in the middle of a jerk off session.



The show was fucking terrible!! I tried so many times to see what people saw and I absolutely could not handle anyone on that show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Have you seen The Ranch? That shit is so cheap to make. They have like 4 sets. This will be the same thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sense8 died for this?? Reply

Thread

Link

"But the show I want to produce is playful, family-friendly and a celebration of old-fashioned puzzle-solving."



do they make the criminals play ExtravaDanza Reply

Thread

Link

They cancel Sense8, yet give us this. Reply

Thread

Link

so innovative!!! Reply

Thread

Link

This is why I pay my fee? For them to become CBS?



Reply

Thread

Link

Netflix wants me to keep paying them, but they do stuff like cancel Sense8 and give Adam Sandler more money???? Netflix, you're on thin ice now that I have Crave. Reply

Thread

Link

Ya, for the first time I'm really considering cancelling my account. This might be the beginning of their downfall. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link