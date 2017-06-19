Netflix orders father-son buddy cop dramedy "The Good Cop" starring Tony Danza
Netflix Orders Tony Danza Dramedy Series ‘The Good Cop’ From ‘Monk’ Duo https://t.co/AbFTY0PB2Q pic.twitter.com/zMJzq9YyV4— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 19, 2017
Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of hourlong dramedy "The Good Cop" from Monk creator Andy Breckman starring Tony Danza.
The Good Cop centers on Tony Sr. (Danza), a disgraced former NYPD officer who never followed the rules. He lives with his son, Tony Jr., an earnest, obsessively honest NYPD detective who makes a point of always following the rules. This “odd couple” become unofficial partners as Tony Sr. offers his overly cautious son blunt, streetwise advice on everything from handling suspects to handling women.
sounds utterly mediocre.
Keep this bullshit on CBS....
Netflix needs to go back to only ordering a few quality shows for their original content. I feel like I never like anything new from Netflix anymore because they're just ordering a constant stream of crap.
According to IMDB he don't always play a character named Tony;
Who asked for this.
I'm all for representation and it does matter, but that shit sucked.
The show was fucking terrible!! I tried so many times to see what people saw and I absolutely could not handle anyone on that show.
do they make the criminals play ExtravaDanza