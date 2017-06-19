Netflix orders father-son buddy cop dramedy "The Good Cop" starring Tony Danza



Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of hourlong dramedy "The Good Cop" from Monk creator Andy Breckman starring Tony Danza.

The Good Cop centers on Tony Sr. (Danza), a disgraced former NYPD officer who never followed the rules. He lives with his son, Tony Jr., an earnest, obsessively honest NYPD detective who makes a point of always following the rules. This “odd couple” become unofficial partners as Tony Sr. offers his overly cautious son blunt, streetwise advice on everything from handling suspects to handling women.

sounds utterly mediocre.
