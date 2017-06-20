Hailey Baldwin: Calling me an insta model hurts my feelings and is disrespectful
Hailey Baldwin Is ELLE's July 2017 Cover Star https://t.co/4eHtsxqxkz pic.twitter.com/caO0pcfcN0— ELLEUK (@ELLEUK) June 15, 2017
On not liking the term “Insta model”: It’s not fair, because I work my a** off to make what I have and to prove that this is what I want to do. I want to be a model. I don’t want to be an Insta model, nor am I an Insta model. I don’t think I would be where I am if people didn’t see something in me. I put all my modelling [photos] on my Instagram because I’m showing it to people. It’s not about me getting paid to model for things on Instagram – of course, sometimes we do get paid for things we do for Instagram and Twitter – but there is a line of calling someone an Insta model or an Insta star. Don’t ever call me that because it really hurts my feelings and it’s disrespectful.”
source, source 2
Would she rather Nepotism Baldwin? I mean, the main thing most people probably see in her is whose daughter she is. Also, the internet celebrity tag would've been a hilarious addition.
