Hailey Baldwin: Calling me an insta model hurts my feelings and is disrespectful

Hailey Baldwin Is ELLE's July 2017 Cover Star https://t.co/4eHtsxqxkz pic.twitter.com/caO0pcfcN0 — ELLEUK (@ELLEUK) June 15, 2017

It’s not fair, because I work my a** off to make what I have and to prove that this is what I want to do. I want to be a model. I don’t want to be an Insta model, nor am I an Insta model. I don’t think I would be where I am if people didn’t see something in me. I put all my modelling [photos] on my Instagram because I’m showing it to people. It’s not about me getting paid to model for things on Instagram – of course, sometimes we do get paid for things we do for Instagram and Twitter – but there is a line of calling someone an Insta model or an Insta star. Don’t ever call me that because it really hurts my feelings and it’s disrespectful.”