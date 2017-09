Yaaaaaaaaas Monsta X!!





the chorus + bridge to that 4 (5?) muses song is a BOP but those verses drag a bit! Reply

Technically 5 but SungA is on haitus RN. With Hyemi's contract ending in the fall it might be down to just 3 muses soon :( Reply

omg lol this is sadder than 4th harmony Reply

AND especially Hyuna departed too?? lordy.....



Star Empire wasted this flawless group and I will always be pissed about it



Once Sera left it was the beginning of the end but when Minah, ErinHyuna departed too?? lordy.....Star Empire wasted this flawless group and I will always be pissed about it #JusticeFor2013Lineup Reply

come thru muses!! Reply

Monsta x is soooo good Reply

i love the monsta x song. but after hero none of their vids make sense anymore, lol. i guess stuck is kind of just in a derelict building.



but i wanna know if all these plot lines are supposed to link up or whatever! also, guessing kihyun is dead.



was there ever a post about jackson's dreads thing?



Edited at 2017-06-19 08:10 pm (UTC) Reply

I love the new 9 Muses song! Reply

late as hell but i think the nine muses song is their worst single in years. im surprised that so many people like it Reply

