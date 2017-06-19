Zayn on his Versus collection & racial profiling. Gets asked about Muslim radicalisation
Zayn sat down with a writer for the Evening Standard and talked about his collection, his relationship, growing up as a British Muslim and his past experiences with racial profiling.
On working with Versace: he wanted to do something in fashion for a while, he says the collection is inspired on what we wears. Gigi assisted him since she had the designing experience.
He talks about cooking and making his own pastry. Jokes about being in the Great British Bake Off.
On being the most high-profile British Muslim in the entertainment industry: "I take a great sense of pride — and responsibility — in knowing that I am the first of my kind, from my background, I’m not currently practising but I was raised in the Islamic faith, so it will always be with me, and I identify a lot with the culture. But I’m just me. I don’t want to be defined by my religion or my cultural background."
He mentions the first time he was in the U.S., was detained at the airport (he was 17) and they questioned him for 3 hours. The same thing happened next time.
On the widespread radicalisation of young British Muslims: "I don’t know how to figure out the psychology of why people do it. And I don’t know the remedy for it, I just wish people had more love and care and compassion for other human beings."
On his anxiety: "It’s not a thing that you just get rid of overnight but it’s getting to a much more manageable place, I think it came from a lack of confidence, just a sense of disbelief [sic] in myself. You have a certain sense of control, which is nice. And I’m more confident in my ability and what I want to give to my fans. I can think of people coming out to see me perform as a positive thing now, rather than something I am dreading."
Why does Zayn have to be asked these kinda questions about radicalism when promoting a clothing line? WTF
It's sad he has to get asked questions like this while other people can skate by on simple shit. I hope he's getting better as well and releases music when he's ready and comfortable to.
His comment was stupid but again it wasn't the end of the universe. People are stupid and they have flaws nobody is perfect and I don't understand what that dumb tweet has to do with his struggles being one of the select few openly Muslim people in western pop culture.
But to the people of Muslim faith (or heritage) who have gone so above and beyond to reach out to ignorant people... I'm so grateful. Growing up in midwestern America, it hasn't been easy to be exposed to a diverse population. College helped, but I was still in-state. But since the election, I've heard local Muslims speak at rallies and protests, gone to public souks at the local mosque/community center, and gotten to know way more Muslim public figures. Amanda Saab, Wajahat Ali, Hasan Minhaj, and Rabia Chaudry are a few people who have been brave and outspoken.