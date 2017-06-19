Zayn on his Versus collection & racial profiling. Gets asked about Muslim radicalisation

As @zaynmalik's debut line with Versus @Versace launches, he talks power pairings and being raised a British Muslim https://t.co/k9XEc9MU0y — ES Lifestyle (@ESLifeandStyle) June 19, 2017

Zayn sat down with a writer for the Evening Standard and talked about his collection, his relationship, growing up as a British Muslim and his past experiences with racial profiling.



On working with Versace: he wanted to do something in fashion for a while, he says the collection is inspired on what we wears. Gigi assisted him since she had the designing experience.



He talks about cooking and making his own pastry. Jokes about being in the Great British Bake Off.



On being the most high-profile British Muslim in the entertainment industry: "I take a great sense of pride — and responsibility — in knowing that I am the first of my kind, from my background, I’m not currently practising but I was raised in the Islamic faith, so it will always be with me, and I identify a lot with the culture. But I’m just me. I don’t want to be defined by my religion or my cultural background."



He mentions the first time he was in the U.S., was detained at the airport (he was 17) and they questioned him for 3 hours. The same thing happened next time.



On the widespread radicalisation of young British Muslims: "I don’t know how to figure out the psychology of why people do it. And I don’t know the remedy for it, I just wish people had more love and care and compassion for other human beings."



On his anxiety: "It’s not a thing that you just get rid of overnight but it’s getting to a much more manageable place, I think it came from a lack of confidence, just a sense of disbelief [sic] in myself. You have a certain sense of control, which is nice. And I’m more confident in my ability and what I want to give to my fans. I can think of people coming out to see me perform as a positive thing now, rather than something I am dreading."



