[politics] comey:shrug

The View talks about 45's personal counsel's flip-flopping during FOX News Sunday


Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
It's Monday. We are back with the View. The panel reacts to 45's personal counsel's PR tour on Sunday that he basically said that 45 wasn't in investigation. Yet, he also contradicted himself during the same interview. Sunny talks about how 45's personal counsel leaves a bad impression for attorneys.

They also talk about 45's recent debacle in regards to Cuba's sanctions. It gets heated between Whoopi and Jed. They transition into what has 45 done in regards to supporting LGBTQ Rights. His policy has not been friendly to the LGBTQ community. They talk about how they are hiring Eric's wedding planner who said she had a law degree but didn't as the new urban housing director for NY and NJ. They talk about how nobody is qualified in this administration.

[JOY: GET A CHIROPRACTOR TO RUN HIS AGRICULTURE DEPARTMENT.]




It's Monday y'all! The week has just begun.
SOURCE: 1, 2, 3, 4
  • Current Music: 이효리 - U-Go-Girl (With 낯선)
Tagged: , , ,