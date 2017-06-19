The View talks about 45's personal counsel's flip-flopping during FOX News Sunday

No surprise he hasn't tweeted anything about the latest attack in London when he couldn't shut up about the last one. Reply

Hmmm I wonder why? Oh right it's bc it's an attack on muslims. Reply

because he can't exploit it for political gain. Reply

He can't exploit it for his gain so it's nonexistent for him. Reply

par the course for his racist ass Reply

The imam and others at the scene deserve so much praise for how they handled the situation. Copying this from an article...



The imam of Muslim Welfare House said a passing police van was flagged down.

Mohammed Mahmoud told reporters: "We told them the situation - there's a man, he's restrained, he mowed down a group of people with his van and there is a mob attempting to hurt him and if you don't take him then, God forbid, he might be seriously hurt.

"We pushed people away from him until he was safely taken by police." Reply

Wolf Blitzer on CNN: "Normally we would bring you the WH briefing... we're not allowed to show it" — Alana Abramson (@aabramson) June 19, 2017



The White House briefing room is filled but no cameras or audio are allowed for the breifing. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) June 19, 2017



.@PressSec now briefing reporters but it's off-camera. The last on-camera WH press briefing was last Monday. pic.twitter.com/OTwunOXGaq — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 19, 2017

Scary how everything is done in the dark with this admin - from the press briefings to Trumpcare. We continue to move further away from a democracy. Reply

democracy is dead Reply

“Democracy Dies in Darkness”. Reply

Everyone made fun of them for the "emo-ness" of this quote, but I feel like this just further vindicates them. The Repubs are doing everything in the dark because they know if they shed light on it people will fight them. How corrupt can you be? Reply

I can't believe there isn't a bigger issue being made of this, jesus. Reply

I wouldn't be shocked if someone burned down Congress and Trump took that to declare dictatorship ala Hitler. Reply

How scary. Reply

I guarantee this is from Spicey putting his foot in his mouth and lying all the time. Now with no proof to back it up it becomes reporter said vs spicey said and the wh can deny he said it. Reply

It's SO important that Ossoff wins tomorrow. I can't stress it enough. Reply

ia i sooooooo hope he wins Reply

I'm praying for him, we need this win. Reply

I'm so stressed about that election. Reply

Me too. One poll showed him leading +7 but all other polls show him leading with a small margin. Reply

I saw something on Democracy Now that the Republicans are trying to resurrect Jim Crow-era laws to try to stop Ossoff and that terrifies me. Reply

If anyone in this thread wants to do some phonebanking for him from home before tomorrow, lmk! I've got a friend who set up a phone bank and can get you going right away Reply

I've kind of lost hope honestly. They all hate Handel there but she's not a libruhl so this gun attack will push more Republicans to vote. It never fails. I'm hoping but I'm bracing myself for the worst. Reply

Blistering statement from McCain: "Six months into the new administration, it still has not delivered a strategy" for Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/20adE0m5d4 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 19, 2017

it's almost as if they aren't competent! Reply

Were his eyebrows furrowed when he released this statement? Reply

This would actually matter if McCain would pull his head out of Trump's ass. But as is, it's just a way of looking like he cares without doing anything. Reply

People who don't follow him fall for it too. My mom used to read stuff McCain said in the news and tell me about it like it was a good thing that a Republican was saying this shit, and I had to explain to her that it's irrelevant because he's useless and doesn't actually DO anything. Reply

TL,DR; did this statement emphasize his ~concern~ over a lack of strategy? Reply

He's very upset at President Comey. Reply

I really wish they would leave Afghanistan alone because what they're doing there is not helping Afghan people at all. They're in there for their own geopolitical gain, and are murdering civilians and destroying the environment. Reply

He speaks! Have you ever heard Jared Kushner's voice before? Here you go. pic.twitter.com/QKElf1bynn — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 19, 2017

Yeah he's adding another high power attorney to his team Reply

Gloria Borger was on CNN just now talking about how he's going to the Middle East right when he promised he'd be speaking to investigators and various committees. Reply

ew i can go with not hearing him like before Reply

holy crap he really does sound like an 8 year old Reply

he literally sounds simple Reply

He looks and sounds like he eats the hair off dolls. Reply

oh man, he sounds exactly how i imagined Reply

Ew what the fuck I didn't expect this to be his voice. Between this, Trump's nasally congested tone, and Ivanka's phone sex operator voice I can't imagine what they'd sound like all together discussing peace in the middle east. Reply

i'm always slightly shocked when i see his cold, emotionless death-mask of a face actually move. it just doesn't look natural. Reply

Also, with his voice he reminds me of ventriloquist dummy. Reply

He has the look and the sound of someone who cries after sex. Reply

simplistic goob. he doesnt even sound genuine either. Reply

Ew that was ugly Reply

He sounds like teenage David Sedaris (sorry, David) Reply

even though kushie is my shame crush, i couldn't make it through more than 10 seconds of this video. wow that voice is terrible.



i can't stand ivanka's voice either but now i see why she's always done the talking up to this point Reply

I was about to click and was like I bet he has a high pitched voice and sure enough it's a hell of a lot higher than I thought it would be Reply

he looks like he's wearing a mask Reply

I refused to listen on the off chance that he doesn't sound like Gilbert Gottfried. Reply

i lasted 2 seconds. he sounds like a massive douche Reply

Shit was not expecting him to have that little boy voice. Reply

He looks like Voldemort, or a serial killer Reply

I thought he would have a deeper voice lmao he sounds like he's going through puberty lmfao Reply

Sending love and prayers to the victims in #FinsburyPark London. We must stand united against hatred and extremism in all it's ugly forms. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 19, 2017

talk is cheap Reply

Say this to your father you Tory burch ripoff Reply

Complicit, hypocritical, and she can't spell. Reply

she's so fucking shameless. Reply

Remember when your dad tried serving up a Muslim ban.



She's the fucking worse with zero self-awareness. Reply

I read this in that creepy soft voice of hers and got chills. Reply

I'm sure the victims will be overwhelmed with gratitude by your fake, worthless prayers. Why don't you go back to your complicity and lack of self-awareness, you insipid cow.



Also-"all ITS ugly forms"! One of my biggest grammar pet peeves. Reply

I can't stand her ass. Reply

I went to public school, dropped out of college and I still know the difference between "its" vs. "it's." Reply

she's lived in a bubble her whole life and it shows more and more with every tweet Reply

Bitch your dad's best friend is Steve Bannon Reply

She should kill her father then Reply

fuck this phony POS Reply

I hate her so much. Reply

Why are we calling trump "45"? Reply

His presidency should come with an asterisk Reply

Good point. He should be known as 45* Reply

Because "little bitch" takes too much time to type out Reply

Because we don't want to give him the dignity of the title of "president". Reply

When I read this comment I expected it to be that one Twitter user. What a surprise. Reply

Because you just KNOW he has a google news alert for his name, and he doesn't need even a tiny bit more publicity Reply

Four direct engagements w Syria/Iran/Russia in 45 days. Trump is quietly starting a new war that Congress has not declared. Red alert. 🚨 https://t.co/D4MKPLXFTS — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 19, 2017

this is scary Reply

b-b-but covfefe! His funny hair! Late-night toilet tweets! Look at the jingly keys, America! Reply

basically about to be world war III



this is what the trump admin wants; chaos, war, and absolute power Reply

Someone is trying to wag the dog. Reply

I went to a pop culture/politics panel discussion comedy show last night that I haven't attended since before the election, and now I remember why I don't go anymore. So many of the clips they discussed revolved around Tr*mp and his band of hellions and it was just depressing. Comedy shows are usually my escape from the hell that is politics today. Of course, I knew what I was getting into - I went because I liked the guests - but yeah. This is why I can't watch The President Show either. Reply

Caught a bit of this on the local news last night. They showed Trump's tweets of him outright saying he's under investigation, Shouty Spice saying that his tweets are his own words AND official Presidential record, and then his as-seen-on-TV lawyer saying he was not under investigation. I turned to my grandma and said "Mel Brooks circa 1974 couldn't write something this funny" and she insisted Trump was "just being sarcastic [in his tweets]."



lol ok Reply

I don't understand how any seniors can be okay with him, when he's obviously aiming to gut social security and medicare Reply

because they think it'll only happen to the people that they think don't deserve it. Reply

Shouty Spice?? That's brilliant Reply

his lawyers are so embarrassing. I think Preet Bharara tweeted that they're "not the dream team." Lionel Hutz, Bob Loblaw, & Saul Goodman would be better. Reply

I like Sweaty Spice better lmao Reply

How much you wanna bet he will get Michael Brown back to run FEMA?



The nominee right now hasn't moved along in the process since April and he ran Alabama's response to deepwater horizon which was a clusterfuck.



Scott Baio for state department?

Coming up on one year since the flooding here in Louisiana and having a storm starting to form out in the Gulf, I'm panicking about FEMA. Sure, they aren't the best and there are always complaints ... but I can only imagine the mess it will be this time around. Reply

http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/19/polit ics/health-care-democrats-reaction/index.h tml



I know that Dems can't stop the passage, but by slowing it down, hopefully they can put it off until after the July 4th recess. And then during the recess the GOP's constituents will hopefully show up in force to voice their disapproval for the bill and scare some of the more vulnerable Senators off from voting for it. I know that Dems can't stop the passage, but by slowing it down, hopefully they can put it off until after the July 4th recess. And then during the recess the GOP's constituents will hopefully show up in force to voice their disapproval for the bill and scare some of the more vulnerable Senators off from voting for it. Reply

I hope they can stall it long enough. My POS senator, Gardner, is helping to write this *thing*. I can't think of an appropriately horrible word to describe it. But he sure the hell won't be scared away from it. And he won't show at any town hall. We've had more town halls with a cardboard cutout of that shitstain than ones with him present.



I'm guessing none of the other GOP bastards will show to their town halls, either. "Security concerns" and all that. All I feel I can do now is beg Michael Bennett to stand firm (I have no worries about that), and to sway as many others to the Dem side as he can. Reply

ICE agents continue to stalk immigrants at courthouses—this time, at a human trafficking court. https://t.co/6WbqtmOoq4 — Gabe Ortíz 🏳️‍🌈 (@TUSK81) June 19, 2017

This is what Trump encourages



Edited at 2017-06-19 06:10 pm (UTC) Reply

This administration is giving racist pieces of garbage legal authority to ruin the lives of the people they hate with no justification whatsoever. Seems reasonable! Reply

the ever loving fuck Reply

NEW: Special Counsel Robert Mueller has recruited a prosecutor who is known for persuading witnesses to flip https://t.co/u08I9GVrel pic.twitter.com/se3cG9DAye — Yashar Ali (@yashar) June 19, 2017

I bet they can crack kush Reply

He seems weak. I can smell it. Reply

Mueller ain't playing around, bless Reply

how long until he's fired? Reply

