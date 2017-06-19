This is SKAM's final week and everyone is getting a clip!

i'm not here for this re-imagination of chris, he literally spent all of s2 fucking different people



same Reply

yes to all of this. Reply

he and Eva have been hooking up since s1 tho, I don't see how he can't have managed to catch feelings for her.



yall so damn harsh lol Reply

i didn't say they weren't, but they were also both fucking different people the whole time.

this is clearly just fanservice cuz a lot of people like them and julie clearly wants everyone to be coupled up on the last ep, like she made that really obvious with jonas clip lol Reply

I'm torn because we have seen Eva/Chris hooking up in the background throughout the series and, like the boys said, people can change. But once again it comes across as fan service. Reply

lmao it's not like eva is some innocent virgin

it's weird how some characters are forgiven for whatever they do and some are hated regardless of their character development Reply

i haven't watched any of these clips bc i kind of want to watch the whole thing once it's out but lmao are u telling be boi!chris has his own POV clip now



edit: i watched the Jonas clip and omg i love the mention of Julien Dahl. Give him a clip.



Edited at 2017-06-19 05:56 pm (UTC) Reply

Girl Chris better get a clip Reply

exactly, girl chris better get a long amazing clip! Reply

I think Ina revealed to fans she was getting one. Reply

I'm here for fucking Sanaaaaa, I feel like this season has barely been about her?? I'm so annoyed.



The only good thing about these clips so far was Magnus brilliant "William hair".



I wish Julie would've maintained the focus on Sana or at least on the girls squad as a whole for these last clips. Reply

The Jonas/Emma pairing is so random. I hate when writers decide to pair the leftover single people together even when it doesn't make sense. Reply

I'm so here for Chris and Eva being together.



I want us to get a girl Chris pov, there's not enough of her in the show. Reply

I think we're gonna get one of Even, Chris, William?, Magnum... idk



if eid clip is on Friday we have 4 more people left to get clips from Reply

I hope Elias gets a clip so we can get more balloon boys, find out why Elias got drunk in the middle of the day, and maybe meet Sana's oldest brother. Reply

omg Elias, yes! Reply

elias getting drunk just after Sana told her mother he wasn't drinking still doesn't make sense imo. don't suppose there's any point in waiting for an explanation tho Reply

this is fan service week imo, so evak and noorhelm are a given, but i'm hoping for elias, eskild and girl chris.

i wanted more girls but they're only doing people that didn't get their own season and idt anyone cares or wants about emma or any of the pepsi max girls (myself included!) so hopefully we'll at least get the interesting boys and not magnus.. Reply

I really hope we get some Eskild, Linn and girls Chris. I think Noorhelm clips and Evak clips are a given so..idek. Reply

not here for emma/jonas. like ??? (team jonas/eva tbh)



and i'm not a fan of EVERYONE showing up to this party. i mean sara of all people? give me the girl, boy, and balloon squad with eskild and linn and leave it at that.



hoping for a girl chris, even, and eskild clip at the least. with penetrator chris getting a clip, anybody seems possible. and i'm guessing there will be a william one. boo.



Edited at 2017-06-19 06:06 pm (UTC) Reply

omg we need one of Eskild! Reply

Emma/Jonas caught me off guard loll I was like when?? how?? But then again, that's so much like how hs was (i.e. the randomness). Reply

Jonas was terrible to Eva Reply

So I guess this explains why Yousana's last clip felt so final. I'm not sure if we'll see Yousef on the last day but at this point, I'm just gonna assume that after he comes back from Turkey, him and Sana hang out a bunch and decide if they really do have a future together.





I haven't seen any of the clips since Friday's! I think I might wait till Friday to watch bc I have to study anyway. I'm excited to see the Eid clip and see what they girls get for Sana.





P.Chris's eyebrows are so nice, damn. I'm lol-ing at him 'catching feelings' but still being all 'sup' to her mom. And him being excited he met yet another Chirs 😂 Reply

I'm excited to see the Eid clip and see what they girls get for Sana.



it's gonna be yousef! Reply

sis, I hope you're right but idek ☹️ Reply

There has to be a reason why they went SO out of their way to hide Cengiz during ep 10 filming. Fortunately, Iman's sister snapped a picture of him. I don't know if he just showed up to the wrap party, but he was there with everyone else at the EID filming. Reply

it definitely felt final tbh... it's a good ending but uugghhh I want a kiss I want them on dates I want them happy!!! Reply

Also, I'm kinda crushed that we aren't having more seasons just bc I think S4 would've been so much better/well planned out if we still had more seasons. And we're missing out on other storylines. But I guess we can't have nice things ☹️





edit: I hope we get to see Jamilla at the party. I'd like it if girl squad and Jamilla actually met properly!



Edited at 2017-06-19 06:45 pm (UTC) Reply

my hearts break that we're not gonna have a Vilde season. Ulrikke is so good, she would crush it so much. Reply

emma/jonas is so random.



So far everyone that's gotten a clip has been someone fans wanted as season 4 main, so I bet the next clip will be Even.



I'd love a clip from one of the Balloon Boys, would be interesting to see their perspective - I'd prefer Elias (or Yousef?? Do you guys think he's coming back??) but any of them would be good really. Speaking of Yousef, someone said that Julie probably doesn't know how to write sexless relationships, which is why it took them so long to get together, and why he left right after. I wish that wasn't the case because I would've loved to see more of Yousana :(



Also, girlChris better get a clip because otherwise fuuuck that. Reply

ALSO I'm never ever gonna get over the fact that these boys are called PENETRATOR Chirs and PENETRATOR William Reply

all these whites i don't care about :| Reply

I'm furious. This is really taking the "this season isn't about Sana" joke to the next level. She didn't even get 10 episodes! Her stories consisted of her friends being racist towards her and being told that the racism she experienced was HER fault for looking for it. She was isolated from her friends. They shipped her love interest off after she barely interacted with him. They made Islam seem like an awful burden to Sana.



And I'm sorry, but I am NEVER going to like Vilde. She's always been terrible to Sana. Never apologized. And now they want to make her thoughtful caring friend? Now?? I don't care she's poor. I don't care she has an awful life. That doesn't excuse her behavior. Or today after the little redemption arc, they still had her be ignorant towards Mahdi, and it was played as "hihi ignorant Vilde". And when she tried to apologize (that's a first! You never apologized to your friend Vilde". They had Mahdi tell she didn't NEED to.



I'm so disappointed in this season. And I carried hope for longer than most. Sana deserved better.



Yeah, Vilde is definitely not redeemed for me. I can't believe so many people have changed their minds about her just after seeing her home life -- TBH, I feel like we already knew what that clip showed, so it didn't add anything. And no sad background would ever excuse her actions anyways.



I'm disappointed in Sana's season, but at least it's made me less sad that Skam is ending lol. I don't even know, I think Sana got screwed over by being the last main, but at the same time I feel like Julie might have screwed it up anyways. IDK, I'll just be glad we at least got a Sana season at all, regardless of quality. TBH, I know a lot of people were saying it was boring, but I felt like it started off pretty strong - showing the micro aggressions she experiences, all the Yousef stuff was really cute, etc. But after the hiatus it kinda went off the rails for me. Reply

I think Julie doesn't know how to write sex-less relationship. And this entire season felt so whitesplain-y from Noora giving Sana a perspective on Islam to Isak straight up telling her racism is bullshit. Reply

izak saying that stuff to sana about racism was annoying, and having her back down on it felt out of character. i like that they addressed these kinds of issues this season, but that was not the conclusion i was looking for. Reply

Do you guys think Sana's elusive other brother exists??



Sana mentioned that Elias wasn't the one engaged to Jamila, but no one else has ever mentioned the other brother? Some people are speculating that Elias is the one that was with Jamila, but they broke up? Could explain the drinking in the day (Tbh I don't think this is such a big deal, like something that has to be 'explained') and also that when Jamila visited the Bakkoush house, she did so alone (and Elias wasn't home).



Or maybe Julie just didn't want to bother adding in another character that wouldn't really add anything (like Isak's sister that disappeared from S1 to S3). Reply

no, Sana said earlier in the season that Elias is not the one engaged. Maybe he's in college? Idk Reply

