This is SKAM's final week and everyone is getting a clip!
This week marks the final days of SKAM, and the daily clips that are being posted on NRK website are different from the show's standard format: instead of scenes from the pov of this season's main character (Queen Sana), we are getting clips and prints of texts from the pov of several supporting characters that did not get their own seasons, even though they all address Sana's EID party, that will air on Friday? Sunday? Idek anymore
You can see the 1st clip of Vilde above, and the rest after the cut.
I know we usually get one post per week, but there's so much shit going on I couldnt wait!
Also, I don't go on tumblr anymore for skam news, so who else do you think we're gonna get?? If anyone has any info on this show, PLEASE share!
Clips 1 2 3
also other than vilde i haven't cared for any of these clips
yall so damn harsh lol
this is clearly just fanservice cuz a lot of people like them and julie clearly wants everyone to be coupled up on the last ep, like she made that really obvious with jonas clip lol
it's weird how some characters are forgiven for whatever they do and some are hated regardless of their character development
edit: i watched the Jonas clip and omg i love the mention of Julien Dahl. Give him a clip.
The only good thing about these clips so far was Magnus brilliant "William hair".
I wish Julie would've maintained the focus on Sana or at least on the girls squad as a whole for these last clips.
I want us to get a girl Chris pov, there's not enough of her in the show.
if eid clip is on Friday we have 4 more people left to get clips from
i wanted more girls but they're only doing people that didn't get their own season and idt anyone cares or wants about emma or any of the pepsi max girls (myself included!) so hopefully we'll at least get the interesting boys and not magnus..
and i'm not a fan of EVERYONE showing up to this party. i mean sara of all people? give me the girl, boy, and balloon squad with eskild and linn and leave it at that.
hoping for a girl chris, even, and eskild clip at the least. with penetrator chris getting a clip, anybody seems possible. and i'm guessing there will be a william one. boo.
I haven't seen any of the clips since Friday's! I think I might wait till Friday to watch bc I have to study anyway. I'm excited to see the Eid clip and see what they girls get for Sana.
P.Chris's eyebrows are so nice, damn. I'm lol-ing at him 'catching feelings' but still being all 'sup' to her mom. And him being excited he met yet another Chirs 😂
it's gonna be yousef!
edit: I hope we get to see Jamilla at the party. I'd like it if girl squad and Jamilla actually met properly!
So far everyone that's gotten a clip has been someone fans wanted as season 4 main, so I bet the next clip will be Even.
I'd love a clip from one of the Balloon Boys, would be interesting to see their perspective - I'd prefer Elias (or Yousef?? Do you guys think he's coming back??) but any of them would be good really. Speaking of Yousef, someone said that Julie probably doesn't know how to write sexless relationships, which is why it took them so long to get together, and why he left right after. I wish that wasn't the case because I would've loved to see more of Yousana :(
Also, girlChris better get a clip because otherwise fuuuck that.
And I'm sorry, but I am NEVER going to like Vilde. She's always been terrible to Sana. Never apologized. And now they want to make her thoughtful caring friend? Now?? I don't care she's poor. I don't care she has an awful life. That doesn't excuse her behavior. Or today after the little redemption arc, they still had her be ignorant towards Mahdi, and it was played as "hihi ignorant Vilde". And when she tried to apologize (that's a first! You never apologized to your friend Vilde". They had Mahdi tell she didn't NEED to.
I'm so disappointed in this season. And I carried hope for longer than most. Sana deserved better.
I'm disappointed in Sana's season, but at least it's made me less sad that Skam is ending lol. I don't even know, I think Sana got screwed over by being the last main, but at the same time I feel like Julie might have screwed it up anyways. IDK, I'll just be glad we at least got a Sana season at all, regardless of quality. TBH, I know a lot of people were saying it was boring, but I felt like it started off pretty strong - showing the micro aggressions she experiences, all the Yousef stuff was really cute, etc. But after the hiatus it kinda went off the rails for me.
Sana mentioned that Elias wasn't the one engaged to Jamila, but no one else has ever mentioned the other brother? Some people are speculating that Elias is the one that was with Jamila, but they broke up? Could explain the drinking in the day (Tbh I don't think this is such a big deal, like something that has to be 'explained') and also that when Jamila visited the Bakkoush house, she did so alone (and Elias wasn't home).
Or maybe Julie just didn't want to bother adding in another character that wouldn't really add anything (like Isak's sister that disappeared from S1 to S3).
"Elias is like your dad. You and I are more focused (on religion)"
They've NEVER mentioned her older brother on the show. The tidbit was from a chat. Elias and Sana never mention their brother. The parents never talk about him. It's so weird.