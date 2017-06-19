her Worship

This is SKAM's final week and everyone is getting a clip!



This week marks the final days of SKAM, and the daily clips that are being posted on NRK website are different from the show's standard format: instead of scenes from the pov of this season's main character (Queen Sana), we are getting clips and prints of texts from the pov of several supporting characters that did not get their own seasons, even though they all address Sana's EID party, that will air on Friday? Sunday? Idek anymore

You can see the 1st clip of Vilde above, and the rest after the cut.






I know we usually get one post per week, but there's so much shit going on I couldnt wait!
Also, I don't go on tumblr anymore for skam news, so who else do you think we're gonna get?? If anyone has any info on this show, PLEASE share!

