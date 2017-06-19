ONTD Roundup

god it's so fucking hot Reply

Lol I misread this and thought it said 'God is so hot'



I was like...okay.



But yes. It's ridiculously hot. Reply

same!! i thought: what a passionate sis Reply

Omg, we made the mistake of taking my dog to the park for a walk yesterday. We figure it'd be okay because a lot of the trail is shaded, and we still ended up carrying him most of the way because he was panting so hard. :/ Reply

It's so cold over here :( Reply

Seriously and I live in Cali Reply

laura dern is a goddess Reply

wow for a sec I thought this was my own comment Reply

what work of hers would be best to start with? I'm thinking of going through some of her stuff but there's a lot. Reply

Anybody know of workout buddy apps/websites? Reply

I was just thinking about this a few minutes ago. I need motivation! Reply

http://fitstar.com/ i love fitstar. husband and i workout in the garage after little dude goes down for the night. they have different tracks to focus on and the workouts change daily. plus, if you want more, there's other freestyle workouts to choose from. Reply

What did you eat?



I ate a donut, coffee and a smoothie so far. Reply

About to eat noodles. Having coffee rn. Reply

roast beef, mashed potatoes, grilled veggies Reply

a handful of m&m's and some chips Reply

made a protein chocolate banana and pb smoothie and it was delicious Reply

I had cereal Reply

i made the BEST paneer korma in the worldddd, i am so proud of it. Reply

only had coffee so far :/ Reply

caffe latte, half a bagel with butter and yogurt with peaches and avocado Reply

Only coffee so far. Today was supposed to be the start of me eating healthy, but I'm woefully unprepared. :( Reply

I had a chonga bagel with cream cheese from starbucks



I rarely go to the starbucks in my office building, they are known for being shitty. But I swear to god I was the only customer and they had SEVEN employees behind the counter (getting ready for the morning rush) and it still took five minutes to get my bagel wtf Reply

wheat toast + jam Reply

grapes, buttered toast Reply

A nacho lunchable. Reply

Apple turnovers! Reply

Half of a Wawa pretzel and lemon Oreos on the train lmao Reply

I'm about to eat some oatmeal with pb, chocolate, and strawberries. Reply

protein shake and banana. Reply

I'm having sushi rn Reply

egg rice and sausage Reply

Egg sandwiches. Reply

Gonna eat some Chinese food Reply

Some kind of yellow curried lentils from a lady at my neighborhood farmer's market. The spices tasted SO FRESH, mmmm. Reply

cereal, hershey bar, bag of carrotts Reply

Nothing. I need to eat. I haven't had anything since chicken salad sandwiches yesterday and a gob of peanut butter to keep my sugars up. Unfortunately, saltines give me indigestion. I'm gonna get one of those DQ $6 meals in a bit. Or fuck, visit the Waffle House. I don't know. Reply

i was terrible and got some gyros and small fries. it was delicious tho. then i lived the rest of the day on a banana and a cup of coffee. Reply

it's going to be wild! Reply

lmaooooo come on now @ the gif

shit looks painful Reply

that's how tore up i'm going to get. Reply

i'm gonna be in vegas this weekend too! Reply

I have an interview Wednesday for a dream job that I am absolutely not qualified for but knowing that almost takes the pressure off. It would make my life if I got it though. Reply

Really hoping to get a hold on my anxiety issues now that things are mostly in the open between me and my bff. Feeling suck and adulting is hard. Reply

I need to get back on my medication. I stopped because my insurance changed and I couldn't see my old doctor anymore but I'm back to old insurance now so I don't have any excuses to keep putting it off. Except for the depression and ADD making it kinda hard to give a fuck. Reply

I have to do a 10 page paper in 12 hours. I've done more in less time so I'm not too worried. Reply

lol i always waited til the last minute to write my papers.

good luck! Reply

lol this is me, I always do all my research and organize all my points and quotes up until the day it's due, then just fly through writing the paper in the last few hours. It usually works out for me, somehow. Good luck! Reply

lol I remember those days! good luck! Reply

God, I do not miss those days. Good luck, bb! Reply

Good luck! Reply

Piece of cake! You can do it! Reply

You Got: You spent $3.30, which is too little!



You were conservative with your McDonald's purchases, but just a little TOO conservative, as your total came in under $9. But hey, it's always good to be a cautious spender. You're destined for smart financial choices!



https://www.buzzfeed.com/katangus/can-y ou-spend-at-mcdonalds?utm_term=.plnDObLw 6#.oa8JZxMqg You were conservative with your McDonald's purchases, but just a little TOO conservative, as your total came in under $9. But hey, it's always good to be a cautious spender. You're destined for smart financial choices! Reply

You Got: You spent $5.99, which is too little!

Reply

I love these new quizzes they have. I did the one where you had to spend $1M or more to get $100M and I flopped. I was really mad that I failed lol Reply

I live then too and I didnt spend enough in that one either Reply

You Got: You spent $9.48, way to go!

You bought JUST the right McDonald's items for your final total to come in between $9 and $10. Impressive! You clearly have a sixth sense for what things cost. You're a wise consumer! Reply

You Got: You spent $9.97, way to go!

You bought JUST the right McDonald's items for your final total to come in between $9 and $10. Impressive! You clearly have a sixth sense for what things cost. You're a wise consumer!



Woooooot Reply

You Got: You spent $9.97, way to go!

You bought JUST the right McDonald's items for your final total to come in between $9 and $10. Impressive! You clearly have a sixth sense for what things cost. You're a wise consumer! Reply

$9.48 I don't know how I managed that. I really only go to McDonalds for fries and McFlurries. Reply

You Got: You spent $5.18, which is too little!

You were conservative with your McDonald's purchases, but just a little TOO conservative, as your total came in under $9. But hey, it's always good to be a cautious spender. You're destined for smart financial choices! Reply

You spent $17.75, which is too much!





How even... Reply

You Got: You spent $15.97, which is too much!

Oops! You spent more than $10, which is over your goal. Maybe you just got carried away, or you're just bad at guessing prices. Either way, be careful with your budget, because it's always good to make careful financial decisions — even where Big Macs are concerned.



Oop Reply

Canadian pricing screws me up again. Reply

You Got: You spent $9.66, way to go!

You bought JUST the right McDonald's items for your final total to come in between $9 and $10. Impressive! You clearly have a sixth sense for what things cost. You're a wise consumer!



Got no idea about McDonalds prices in dollars, so I impulsively chose large mocha, large fries, oatmaeal & choco sundae lol. Reply

You Got: You spent $14.17, which is too much!

Oops! You spent more than $10, which is over your goal. Maybe you just got carried away, or you're just bad at guessing prices. Either way, be careful with your budget, because it's always good to make careful financial decisions — even where Big Macs are concerned.



Oops. I usually only get the McChicken and fries so I blame that. Reply

You Got: You spent $5.77, which is too little!

You were conservative with your McDonald's purchases, but just a little TOO conservative, as your total came in under $9. But hey, it's always good to be a cautious spender. You're destined for smart financial choices! Reply

I got $0 because I wanted to order chicken fingers and a milk shake and they weren't options. Reply

You Got: You spent $8.07, which is too little!



dang Reply

You Got: You spent $3.78, which is too little!You were conservative with your McDonald's purchases, but just a little TOO conservative, as your total came in under $9. But hey, it's always good to be a cautious spender. You're destined for smart financial choices! Reply

You Got: You spent $11.38, which is too much!Oops! You spent more than $10, which is over your goal. Maybe you just got carried away, or you're just bad at guessing prices. Either way, be careful with your budget, because it's always good to make careful financial decisions — even where Big Macs are concerned. Reply

I'm considering taking the GMAT and GRE. However, I have no clue if I want to pursue a Masters in Computer Science or get an MBA. This time the burden of paying for my schooling will not be on me. Reply

I did the GMAT, that doesnt help you make a decision but thats what I did. Reply

have you looked in to whether the schools you want to apply to have a joint program?

my uni has a million joint programs with our business school. Reply

For a joint program, it's either University of Chicago or Stanford.



I'm still on the research period in regards to what I'm going to be going for. Reply

I got my Bachelor's in CS but thought an MBA was more marketable than a CS masters. Once I found out an MBA was 65-70K min in my city, I abandoned both :/ Reply

My brain has convinced me that I'm not going to get that job I applied for. I even had a dream last night where one of the interviewers told me very good reasons why I didn't. I wasn't even disappointed.



So I guess I won't be disappointed if I don't get it and surprised if I do. lol.



I hate change. Reply

Happy Monday ONTD!



I'm in california visiting my family and I'm having a good time! Reply

We're so close and yet so far! Reply

we're in the same time zone!!!



Reply

have fun boss! what part are you visiting?



-becky Reply

How long did you prepare for the LSAT? Reply

I was in a weird situation because my score didn't really matter (I was applying to grad school and just had to take a test and I didn't want to do math). I think I spent a few months? I also didn't take a course, just bought books and did stuff online. Reply

oh interesting! how difficult did you find it? Reply

I've been studying since January and I'm taking mine in December =\



But all the videos I've seen and articles I've read said 3-6 months prep is ideal. Reply

smh my Dern beauty post should've been there! Reply

