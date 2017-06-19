It's so sad that this information becomes everyone's business :/ Reply

It's so disrespectful to Carrie and her family. :( Reply

mte. i feel really uncomfortable knowing it. :/



i felt the same way when it came out about robin having dementia. i understand why his wife wanted to talk about it, but still. Reply

Addiction is the devil. Reply

Is there a reason why this (like autopsies) is being made public? does the general public need to know that she relapsed? She was a beacon of hope to many people/fans struggling with mental health/addiction and this just seems awful to release. I'm not a SW fan, but I respect people's privacy - she's been passed for quite some time. this seems unnecessary. Reply

Unfortunately, it's public record.



I do wonder, however, if there's something legally with the airline she was on? Reply

Yeah, like, my first thought (especially as someone who is mentally ill and has addiction problems in their family), that it could be really damaging to a lot of people who looked up to her hope throughout their struggles. Not faulting Carrie for relapsing, but the careless way it seems to be reported. Reply

Autopsies are public record Reply

In every state? I thought certain states restrict the public access of certain information for like 50 years. Or maybe I'm thinking of a death certificate. Reply

relapses are a very real part of addiction though. this is reality, and this information may actually help people in a different way now Reply

Why is it awful? She was always open about her struggles and her family stated as well. To just brush the whole thing under the rug would do a disservice to everything she fought with and for. Reply

Is that really breaking news or necessary for them to report? Reply

I was so bummed out when this came up on my timeline :(



idk if anything exists beyond this life but I hope she's somewhere freed of the struggle of addiction and mental illness. Reply

same Reply

My feelings exactly. Reply

MTE Reply

Well said Reply

After her mother died I created this image in my mind of her, her mom and Liz Taylor (why not) sitting together in the afterlife, smoking and talking shit about men. But wherever she is she deserves peace.



Edited at 2017-06-19 05:47 pm (UTC) Reply

oh gosh 😔 I hope this doesn't make people think less of her. still an amazing women who overcome so much, and struggled like any human being and had the sense of humour most wouldn't have after going through what she had. Reply

I will always remember Carrie Fisher as a survivor. She had such a magnificent career while going through so much - and also being so open about her struggles. Sometimes I think people forget how difficult it can be just to exist. Waking up every morning and starting a new day. That alone is difficult for many. Reply

Beautifully said and on point, as always. <3 Reply

yup ditto what h_h said <3



rest in peace, carrie Reply

absolutely yes yes yes Reply

I really like this comment. The last line reminded me of my own mother and her struggles with depression. Very eloquent and a good reminder to have empathy. Reply

If anyone thinks less of her, that only shows their lack of empathy. It's incredible that she lived with this disease for so long and still led an extraordinary, inspiring life. Reply

This. All of this. Reply

This made me really sad to read. RIP Carrie Reply

Holy shit, that's awful. I never would've guessed she would relapse that hard. Poor Carrie :( Reply

man, that's so sad. not because she relapsed, i don't think that makes her a "sad" person and i'm not trying to belittle her, but it is sad to me that throughout her life, she struggled with mental health issues and addiction. both things are so painful to go through and it's such a battle with yourself at all times.



longtime drug use can have an effect on the body, and i imagine that her history coupled with necessary prescriptions, coupled with any other health issues, along with relapse...it's a lot to put your body through.



her brother's and daughter's comments so far have been so strong and impressive. Reply

It feels really weird and uncomfortable for this to be released. I know it's the nature of celebrity, but it just feels unsettling to me. Like my anxiety shot up reading it.



I wish, if this had to be shared, it could have been her family doing it on their terms. Reply

My mom has been clean for nearly nine years and it's still an everyday struggle. It just never goes away. Reply

ugh. I don't need or want to know how she passed and what was in her system. I understand that she wasn't private about her addiction, but it just feels gross and invading. Reply

I feel like it would be invasive if she were still alive, but she's not really around to be bothered by it. Reply

still gross. still invading. there's no need for this to be released. Reply

Her being dead doesn't make it not awful. And she has close family members who are still alive and it wouldn't be a surprise if they felt some kind of way about the details of their mother/sister's death made so public. Reply

