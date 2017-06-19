Seems Carrie Fisher had relapsed at the time of her passing
Gosh, addiction is awful. Guess this is what Billie meant
BREAKING: Carrie Fisher had cocaine, heroin and ecstasy in her system when she became ill on a flight last year, autopsy shows.— The Associated Press (@AP) June 19, 2017
i felt the same way when it came out about robin having dementia. i understand why his wife wanted to talk about it, but still.
I do wonder, however, if there's something legally with the airline she was on?
idk if anything exists beyond this life but I hope she's somewhere freed of the struggle of addiction and mental illness.
rest in peace, carrie
longtime drug use can have an effect on the body, and i imagine that her history coupled with necessary prescriptions, coupled with any other health issues, along with relapse...it's a lot to put your body through.
her brother's and daughter's comments so far have been so strong and impressive.
I wish, if this had to be shared, it could have been her family doing it on their terms.