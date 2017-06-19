DH - trio apparate

Hanson calls Justin Bieber's music 'Chlamydia of the Ear'




Said the Hanson bros in a recent interview:

“I prefer not to get any venereal diseases, so whenever Justin Bieber gets sort of near me or near my ears … it’s just ear infections, they’re terrible,” one of the brothers said when explaining why he didn’t know the song. Another one added, “Chlamydia of the ear, it sucks.”

Source: https://twitter.com/JustJared/status/876823920933871616
