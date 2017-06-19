Hanson calls Justin Bieber's music 'Chlamydia of the Ear'

I can appreciate this. Justin, your turn. Reply

It's not Noel Gallagher level of insult but 'chlamydia of the ear' has a certain ring to it lol Reply

More elegant than herpes, less brutal than aids. Reply

True songwriters~ Reply

Is Hanson's music any better? Reply

Yes Reply

Not for the past 17 years, it hasn't been! Reply

No its awful Reply

Sure is. Reply

Sometimes? Like sometimes I feel like they've really got it still and other times they sound kind of awful. I've always been a casual fan but I haven't listened to their last album in years. Though I remember really liking it at the time but they take so fucking long to release albums my fandom is waning even though I have tickets to their concert in the fall. Reply

Before the past couple albums def. Now no tbh. Reply

This was a hypothetical question, I know the MMMbop niggas aren't making better music than Bieber. Reply

lol Reply

lmfao Reply

LMAOOOOOO thank you!! Reply

lmaooo Reply

nope Reply

Yes Reply

i like this one hanson song

lol no Reply

justin bieber is justin bieber, but i'm not here for zac hanson the gun-loving jesus freak either. Reply

Yep. I'm not hear for any of these damn losers. Reply

I don't even like Justin's music, but when your only major hit was "Mmm Bop" I'm not sure you really have room to criticize other pop music.

Where's the Love was also a hit, excuse you. Reply

Uhhmmm.... I hate Justin Bieber but this is super extra. Reply

Hanson had some major bops in the 90s, I still love the Middle Of Nowhere and If Only etc... but their time has passed. Bieber is a jackass but his music is very 2017 and fun, playable on radios and clubs/bars...



I definitely appreciate what they're saying though lmfao... but they gotta get with the times, their last song wasn't that great. Reply

If the Biebs asked Hanson to appear in their music video (ala Katy Perry), they'd have been there in a hot second Reply

justin's music is the least worst thing about him Reply

Lol I was just thinking this. He actually gets some good songs. It is just everything else that is bad. Reply

ia lol Reply

lol, such truth Reply

This is tru facts. It's not groundbreaking stuff but it's listenable r'n'pop. Reply

Sad but true. Reply

literally tho, he can makes bops Reply

I read this as Justin Timberlake and was like...huh?? JT is pretty harmless. Reply

I agree, but I think I felt the same about their music back in the 90s. Reply

Alright fellas yes he's annoying but does serve some catchy shit but that doesn't mean you as an artist can go around bashing others, let them/him be.

There was a time no one gave a fuck about Hanson because they were just out of diapers so shut it TZI.



Don't mess up this new album or my older CDs listening pleasure please.

Apology will come soon. Reply

There was a time no one gave a fuck about Hanson



Sis, that time is right now! Reply

Weird was my jam back in the day! Reply

It's still funny to me that the video was directed by Gus van Sant. Reply

And that it was his first work post-GWH. #SLAY Reply

Wow, I never knew that! Reply

Makes sense b/c it's their best video imo Reply

LOL! They're making this comment like they're Kate Bush or something. Your most well known song is MMMbop and if that ain't Chlamydia of the ear, I don't know what is. Reply

Justin as a person? Well...



Justin's music is fine. Justin as a person? Well...

queen oiuser! Reply

Love her 🙌 Reply

Perfect. I love Ouiser. Reply

His music is shit, stop lying. Reply

