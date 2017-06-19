Hanson calls Justin Bieber's music 'Chlamydia of the Ear'
The Hanson brothers are clearly not fans of Justin Bieber and one called him "chlamydia of the ear" https://t.co/V9Ohi2zEJC— JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 19, 2017
Said the Hanson bros in a recent interview:
“I prefer not to get any venereal diseases, so whenever Justin Bieber gets sort of near me or near my ears … it’s just ear infections, they’re terrible,” one of the brothers said when explaining why he didn’t know the song. Another one added, “Chlamydia of the ear, it sucks.”
Source: https://twitter.com/JustJared/status/876823920933871616
I don't even like Justin's music, but when your only major hit was "Mmm Bop" I'm not sure you really have room to criticize other pop music.
I definitely appreciate what they're saying though lmfao... but they gotta get with the times, their last song wasn't that great.
I agree, but I think I felt the same about their music back in the 90s.
There was a time no one gave a fuck about Hanson because they were just out of diapers so shut it TZI.
Don't mess up this new album or my older CDs listening pleasure please.
Apology will come soon.
Sis, that time is right now!
Justin as a person? Well...