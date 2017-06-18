Lorde slays MMVAs + others

Grimes looks cute - major yikes to everyone else though. Reply

omg camilas performance was so cringeworthy. who choreod that??? Reply

camilla is this decade's ashlee simpson.. everyone will look back in 10 years and ask "how did we let that slide?" Reply

re-reading this comment and sorry what Reply

oh wow grimes looks great and i never would've guessed that was her Reply

ia! the miracle of showering tbh Reply

haha true, whenever i see pictures of her somewhere fancy she still looks like a greasy mess. maybe the black hair is helping combat that a little Reply

for a sec i thought post malone was xavier dolan dressed as a fat werewolf Reply

Why does CaCa insist on using that horrendous intro? The song is nothing special at all, but I think that intro killed any chance it might have had. Reply

Green Light is such a bop. I get that she went through heartbreak or whatever and wanted to express that on the album with the ballads but she should've put more songs like GL on Melodrama. Reply

I think Green Light + Sober + Homemade Dynamite + The Louvre are a good set of bops. And Perfect Places, although I'm not a huge fan of that one. Reply

Grimes looks adorable, lol Reply

camilla has absolutely 0 stage presence jfc. i don't know what happened between the time celebs put in hard work and effort when they decided to go solo and now, but if this is the state of pop music in 2017, i wanna get off the ride. Reply

honestly, genuine pop hits are lacking. that's the real problem. Reply

I feel bad because Camila just keeps trying and keeps failing. Like, she doesn't have star power at all. Her voice isn't terrible, but the way she uses it is.



She's lucky her manager is a big shot, otherwise she'd be nowhere. Reply

That Camila choreo I'M SCREAMING Reply

Camilla is just not good on her own.



I see a lot of tragic mess in those pics lol Reply

She stood out in FH, but to me it was never in a good way? So, this is what I expected. A combo of screeching and mumbling atop bad hair and moving like a punch drunk marionette. Reply

karla is such a natural performer. much better than Britney's peak lbr Reply

Lights girl, what are you wearing. Melodrama is still everything 2 me and Camilla is still embarrassing Reply

I think it's an homage to The Fifth Element Reply

I wish I was confident enough to wear that but yeah, what in the world? LOL Reply

Camilla sucks lol Reply

Lol getting KJ to introduce her was cute. Reply

Melodrama is my everything. Reply

I actually can't get over how amazing Melodrama is, I was fully expecting an underwhelming Antonoff record from the three tracks she put out - but hearing it all together as a body of work - it's just a sublime record. Supercut may be one of my favourite songs ever. Reply

iawtc 100% Reply

Yes! Agree completely. I hated Pure Heroine, but Melodrama is fantastic. Reply

yes seriously! the album in its entirety is perfect. Reply

supercut is so damn good Reply

..his name is Post? Reply

Archie's dye job looks bad. Reply

ded @ the expression on the girls face to the left looking at iggy Reply

lol mte!! Reply

i just bought tickets to lordes tour, and i am pumped. melodrama really is THAT album. Reply

Camilla is that theater kid in high school who auditions for the lead role and is convinced she DID THAT during the audition but always ends up in backstage chorus because she's so extra Reply

Out of 30 comments in this post 20 are people hating on Camila, and this right here is just one more reason why she's going to succeed big time and y'all will have to deal with seeing her around for the long haul lmao



Girly won her first award as a solo artist 6 months into her solo career, without an album out, and it wasnt a fan voted one, amazing



Edited at 2017-06-19 10:20 am (UTC)

Lol you sound like such a stan for her



It's tragically cute. Reply

they are her stan, i've read comments like these before lmao



Reply

it's 2017... why am i still seeing iggy azalea in the news?



i half listened to 1 performance of some band and they were Bad. idk who they were tho. i don't watch award shows lol Reply

