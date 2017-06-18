June 18th, 2017, 11:42 pm rebeljean Lorde slays MMVAs + others (will update when a better quality version is available)SOURCESOURCE[image heavy]Embed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesSOURCE Tagged: award show - other, canadian celebrities, carly rae jepsen, darren criss, grimes, iggy azalea, jonas brothers, kat graham, lorde, one direction Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4141 comments Add comment
She's lucky her manager is a big shot, otherwise she'd be nowhere.
I see a lot of tragic mess in those pics lol
Girly won her first award as a solo artist 6 months into her solo career, without an album out, and it wasnt a fan voted one, amazing
Edited at 2017-06-19 10:20 am (UTC)
It's tragically cute.
i half listened to 1 performance of some band and they were Bad. idk who they were tho. i don't watch award shows lol
Sober 2 (Melodrama) is okay, but it's similar to her old stuff so maybe that's why i like it the most...meh