Zayn's Versus Versace capsule collection is here

I'm not feeling the "crackhead who lives in an abandoned building" look Reply

bella looks really good tbh. like compared to her sister who is emaciated, bella looks healthy. just wish she'd get rid of that fucking dead eyed xanax look ugh. Reply

Edited at 2017-06-19 05:04 am (UTC) The first outfit reminds me of Taylor Swift's clothing line. Reply

this looks like something that rainbow would sell. Reply

omg at first i didn't notice it was supposed to be a dress noooooo so tragic Reply

i know versus is versace's poor sibling but the print with the Z's is so cheap omg Reply

Is it supposed to be Zs? I was wondering, "Is that supposed to be used scotch-tape or cigarette butts?" Reply

Bella is gorgeous. Gigi is too but she's lost so much weight :/ She used to look so good and now she looks sickly. Reply

Also, zayn is too hot to be looking like this. Reply

well, he dyed the ends blue and then shaved his head recently. I wasn't feeling the green hair after the sgt video but I thought it looked good for the zxv campaign. Reply

I honestly can't keep up with his hair Reply

The first video destroyed my ears.

No seriously, whose idea was that? Reply

this is nothing i haven't seen done better in amerika mura in Osaka Reply

Bella is gorgeous. I think this collection doesnt fit her well though. She looks amazing in gowns but I prefer her in bright 90s style clothing. Her look and way jusy really sells it. Like I think Bella in 90s gawdy Versace would be everything. Or if this collection had big bright puffer jackets she would pull that off very nicely. Reply

for the sad story, that he had to wear ripoff versace, his own versace clothingline is hella expansive

Who is supposed to buy this? Most of his fans surely didn't get as rich as he did in the past years. Reply

Isnt Versus the more affordable line of Versace? Reply

ya, but its still versace idk what ppl were expecting lol Reply

who is that in your icon? Reply

chirag patel, hes on a norwegian rap duo called karpe diem Reply

One of the parkas in this collection is $1350. There's a lace up dress over $1200. It's affordable for rich people. I think the cheapest thing is like $250. Lol! Reply

yeah, this collection clearly isn't for his average fan then. also the fact that these companies actually sell articles of clothing that are over $1000 is mind boggling. like even if i was rich i wouldn't spend that much on anything. Reply

Yes. and Zayn's collection is even more affordable compared to the usual Versus' price tag. Reply

I didn't find it super expensive tbh some things are affordable if you manage your money well



Honestly the models they used in the website made the clothes look ugly.

The clothes look good on Bella and Zayn but... these models... they can't sell clothes.



i'd wear the crop tops. The leather pants are pretty too. Reply

Love Reply

i love most of the jackets and the crop tops are cute too Reply

that purple look bella's wearing is kinda cute, but yikes who keeps telling people that the swamp green hair color is cute? Reply

I like some of the stuff in the collection tbh. Don't know if I'd buy it but I can appreciate some of the clothing. Lol Reply

Is the green one a trenchcoat? That looks interesting. The rest looks dated, like I've seen it before in the 80s or something. Reply

...what in the coked out hell? he looks white girl wasted in that pic with the green jacket. also why do they look so greasy? lol who chose these pics Reply

that picture is so bad, i thought it was gonna be a bts pic the first time i saw it.

i wanna know who the photographer is cuz even gigi's versus pictures were better lol Reply

nnn i thought gigi took these as well, cuz they aren't professional at all... Reply

lol i honestly have no idea, but i feel like if it had been her they would've advertised as well like they did before Reply

Lmfao Reply

lmao fr Reply

Green hair is such a hard look to pull off and he really doesn't.



Some of the clothes look good, but I don't think they would if it wasn't for the way these ads were shot, the low colourful lighting and the focus on close ups. They'd probably look tacky as fuck in rl. But I'm not to target audience so who knows? Reply

Looks like insta boutique meets river island. Reply

meh



....lol I do loooovvvvee my clear white coat, black bomber longline trench (definitely getting Sailor Moon wand patch on the back one daaay), dis amazing neon yellowish green athlete windbreaker, black denim jacket and black mesh komono jacket though. The weather's crazzzzy unpredictable at times, I'd put on a damn jacket. It's getting SUPER SUPER HOT lately though. Made me buying a damn tank top with a little palm tree print for summer lmao



god, i love california :') Reply

but...where is the album. Reply

the purple tracksuit is cute. Reply

He is losing his good looks fast which was the only appeal he really had Reply

He looks good but almost all of this is a hard no. Reply

