Zayn's Versus Versace capsule collection is here
From wearing Versace's knock-offs while growing up to designing his own collection. The Zayn x Versus campaign features Zayn and Bella Hadid. Check the full collection at Versace's website.
I want the jackets and the pants.
No seriously, whose idea was that?
Bella is gorgeous. I think this collection doesnt fit her well though. She looks amazing in gowns but I prefer her in bright 90s style clothing. Her look and way jusy really sells it. Like I think Bella in 90s gawdy Versace would be everything. Or if this collection had big bright puffer jackets she would pull that off very nicely.
Who is supposed to buy this? Most of his fans surely didn't get as rich as he did in the past years.
Isnt Versus the more affordable line of Versace?
Honestly the models they used in the website made the clothes look ugly.
The clothes look good on Bella and Zayn but... these models... they can't sell clothes.
i'd wear the crop tops. The leather pants are pretty too.
i wanna know who the photographer is cuz even gigi's versus pictures were better lol
Some of the clothes look good, but I don't think they would if it wasn't for the way these ads were shot, the low colourful lighting and the focus on close ups. They'd probably look tacky as fuck in rl. But I'm not to target audience so who knows?
....lol I do loooovvvvee my clear white coat, black bomber longline trench (definitely getting Sailor Moon wand patch on the back one daaay), dis amazing neon yellowish green athlete windbreaker, black denim jacket and black mesh komono jacket though. The weather's crazzzzy unpredictable at times, I'd put on a damn jacket. It's getting SUPER SUPER HOT lately though. Made me buying a damn tank top with a little palm tree print for summer lmao
god, i love california :')
so dramatic, besides he can sing.