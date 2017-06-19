TWIN PEAKS: Part 7 discussion. more importantly, DIANE (played by LAURA DERN)
Twin Peaks delves even deeper into disturbing territory.
June 19, 2017
Dern’s performance and Diane’s later, even more emotional interaction with David Lynch’s Agent Cole (“you and I will have a talk sometime”) makes it pretty clear that this thing that looks like Cooper—a man she likely trusted implicitly—sexually assaulted her in her own home. Diane is now an alcoholic and as Albert (Miguel Ferrer) says to her, no judgment there.
thoughts? remember to use the spoiler tag! can we all admit Diane is an absolute legend?
Laura Dern - Twin Peaks: The Return
vs.
Laura Dern - Big Little Lies
LAURA IS COMING FOR THOSE MOTHER FUCKING EMMYS, YOU GUYS. get ready.
and they'll prob forget next year lbr
if badcoop raped her i'm glad we haven't seen her yet i don't wanna deal with seeing her relive her story tbh
diane evans is a legend.
and I am so glad we got to learn more about her in this ep. o m g. part 7 is imo to date the best of the revival so far.
HE'S ON HIS WAY BACK SIS
The connection was super good for a mountain town too. Like sis...who is your internet provider??
Got a bit emotional at the Doc Hayward scene...
DIANE!!!!!
I wonder what will happen to Janie-E once Dale recovers.
I'm a sound design nerd. Omg the sound design in yhe prison scene with BadCoop amd Ray was perfection.
Theory: What if Audrey unknowingly hooked up with BadCoop, got pregnant and that is where Richard comes from ? And what if Richard is the new host BOB is eyeing to take over when DougieCoop is out of the picture?
Eta: totally agreed on sound design. Lynch's hallmark!
Omg I totally missed it! But damn it could be. I hate Booper. May the booger tree take him.
but yes richard is def badcoop's spawn, probably thru forceful copulation :/
wait that was Ray? was he in jail too? omg..
did dooplefuck cooper rape audrey in the intensive care unit? is richard horne HIS!?
the "spiritual finger" is the finger bob puts the letters under
the humming and shots of the lamp in the great northern... all those theories about electricity (the recurring telephone pole showing up in e6 after the kid dies, in richard's windshield when he's in the middle of the woods, in FWWM after the scene at the intersection, the wire above the convenience store where all the lodge spirits meet, coop switched w dougie thru an outlet) is this how the lodge spirits travel?!
DOUGIE WILL BE ALL OVER THE NEWS NOW I HOPE THAT GORDON SEES HIS INTERVIEWS!!!!!
THAT IS WILD!!
I screamed over the Briggs reveal, I cannot believe this is happening
This episode was soooo satisfying
I'm glad to see the booger tree again. I missed it! And DougieCoop coming through with the chops! Janey-E chocking the hitman...she is my second new fave after Jade Give Two Rides. I have to mention Jade Give Two Rides in every post bc she is very important to me. I just need to point out that she is the only one who immediately saw Dougie was not himself and advised him to see a doctor.
I just like looking at the booger tree. I know its no good lol.
Episode
Was
Everythiiiiiiiiing
Im all over this post lol. When I watch Laura Dern acting I see her as the character. She has made every character seem like a real person. When I am watching her I dont even remember that she has acted as others. I just see and remember the character she is playing at that very moment. She is top notch.