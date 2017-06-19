TWIN PEAKS: Part 7 discussion. more importantly, DIANE (played by LAURA DERN)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Laura Dern - Twin Peaks: The Return

vs.

Laura Dern - Big Little Lies



Laura Dern - Twin Peaks: The Return vs. Laura Dern - Big Little Lies

A L S O, F is For Family.



LAURA IS COMING FOR THOSE MOTHER FUCKING EMMYS, YOU GUYS. get ready. Reply

queen of the world, deserves everything pure, shower her in kittens etc etc Reply

twin peaks isn't eligible this year



and they'll prob forget next year lbr Reply

I KNWOWWWWWW I'M STILL UGH. WHERE TF Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] ikr i kept thinking she was going to appear. i feel like she has to show up in episode 8. i'm upset that theory about richard is probably true tho Reply

lol I didn't even need to click. They mentioned her though! Reply

by showing ben and her kid (most likely) and mentioning her in ICU they're saving her



if badcoop raped her i'm glad we haven't seen her yet i don't wanna deal with seeing her relive her story tbh Reply

basically I'm getting annoyed Reply

I feel like I'm one of the few that's not freaking out about where Audrey is. I'm sure she'll show up, and I'd love to see her, but I don't feel like her character feels integral to what's happening atm. Reply

the eyeliner. the wig. the jacket. the drinks. the cigarettes. the "fuck you, tammy", the deadpan, the misery. the bracelets. the earrings.



diane evans is a legend.



and I am so glad we got to learn more about her in this ep. o m g. part 7 is imo to date the best of the revival so far. Reply

Yessss that Fuck you, Tammy gave me LIFE Reply

ia so much plot movement in one hour i'm shook, def the best episode after the premiere 2 (i'm still shook that was MASTERFUL slow cinema idc) Reply

I definitely got bowled over by how much plot was in this episode. I think the slow pacing lulled me into a false sense of security. THERE'S JUST SO MUCH, and I"M SO ExCITED TO PICK OVER EVERYTHING! Reply

FUCK YOU, TAMMY Reply

I need a gif of the "Fuck you, Tammy" moment. Diane was everything and more! Reply

also: the fingernail polish Reply

ugghhh i'm two episodes behind, is the real cooper still a mute???? Reply

Yeah he's still Dougie~ and was barely in tonight's ep tbh. (Those parts have been my fave) Reply

booooo at least he doesn't LOOK like dougie, this is shallow af but when he dropped into his body that was my greatest fear Reply

yes but the 2 eps you are missing he breaks repeating words in the slightest



HE'S ON HIS WAY BACK SIS Reply

EUURRRGGHHHH i forgot this was on tonight! damn Reply

Seeing ppl use Skype on Twin Peaks is so weird omg Reply

RIGHT? i'm lowkey still stuck in the 90s twin peaks so it's like... this is so weird. everything modern in TP is weird. Reply

The connection was super good for a mountain town too. Like sis...who is your internet provider?? Reply

Lol, the lodge folk coming through with that fiber wire or whatever the fuck Reply

this Reply

ikr? i think it was also really bittersweet tho bc im guessing warren frost was too weak to come onto set so they arranged for him to do the Skype call instead :') Reply

why are we using the spoiler tag in a post where the body of the text already contains spoilers? Reply

Still not over tonight's ep! Was not expecting this much plot movement hahahaha



Got a bit emotional at the Doc Hayward scene...



DIANE!!!!!



I wonder what will happen to Janie-E once Dale recovers. Reply

I was surprised that Warren Frost was still alive and then I saw the "In Memory of" bit during the credits. That must've been pretty emotional for Mark Frost Reply

I'm a sound design nerd. Omg the sound design in yhe prison scene with BadCoop amd Ray was perfection.

Theory: What if Audrey unknowingly hooked up with BadCoop, got pregnant and that is where Richard comes from ? And what if Richard is the new host BOB is eyeing to take over when DougieCoop is out of the picture? Reply

That Vanity Fair article OP posted posits a very sinister version of your theory - that Booper knocked Audrey up while she was comatose in hospital (Doc Hayward mentions sering him come out of the ICU where she was)



Eta: totally agreed on sound design. Lynch's hallmark!



Edited at 2017-06-19 05:21 am (UTC) Reply

Omg I totally missed it! But damn it could be. I hate Booper. May the booger tree take him. Reply

the sound design is insane, that is why the theory of the arm = the power line is so legit

but yes richard is def badcoop's spawn, probably thru forceful copulation :/



wait that was Ray? was he in jail too? omg..



Edited at 2017-06-19 05:40 am (UTC) Reply

OMG I am scared Reply

This episode was ICONIC. So many amazing moments! Reply

the best since the premiere, SO MUCH HAPPENED Reply

I'm SCREAMING @ THIS EPISODE!!!!!!!!!!



did dooplefuck cooper rape audrey in the intensive care unit? is richard horne HIS!?



the "spiritual finger" is the finger bob puts the letters under



the humming and shots of the lamp in the great northern... all those theories about electricity (the recurring telephone pole showing up in e6 after the kid dies, in richard's windshield when he's in the middle of the woods, in FWWM after the scene at the intersection, the wire above the convenience store where all the lodge spirits meet, coop switched w dougie thru an outlet) is this how the lodge spirits travel?!



DOUGIE WILL BE ALL OVER THE NEWS NOW I HOPE THAT GORDON SEES HIS INTERVIEWS!!!!! Reply

also the only time we saw the bathrooms was when the one armed man irl was FREAKING OUT in them in the original series. Leland didn't rip those pages out and put them there. Mike did or w/e his name was when he was in the real world. THIS SHOW IS INSANE Reply

O M F G



THAT IS WILD!!



I screamed over the Briggs reveal, I cannot believe this is happening



This episode was soooo satisfying Reply

omg I just put it all together re: the electricity I am slow. and now I am SHOOK Reply

Also in The Missing Pieces when the fan flickers and intensifies above Laura and she does that fucked up BOB level smile and when the lights would appear above her throughout FWWM, def how they travel imo



Edited at 2017-06-19 07:24 am (UTC) Reply

Damn, you are blowing my mind even more! Lol, I need the podcast that I'm subscribed to to update already Reply

I need to get caught up. I've still only seen the first two. For some reason I just haven't had the drive to get back to it, but now I'm getting really excited about Laura Dern, so I think I'll get caught up soon Reply

I'm glad to see the booger tree again. I missed it! And DougieCoop coming through with the chops! Janey-E chocking the hitman...she is my second new fave after Jade Give Two Rides. I have to mention Jade Give Two Rides in every post bc she is very important to me. I just need to point out that she is the only one who immediately saw Dougie was not himself and advised him to see a doctor. Reply

the booger tree is EVIL! the one armed man is trying to help but the booger tree wants to make everything worse. remember it stopped coop from exiting the lodge when he was looking @ dopplecoop on the road and then (i assume) ATTACKED those poor attractive new york whites fucking in front of the box :( FUCK THE ARM I HATE IT Reply

but didnt the arm speak to coop while the one armed man was in the room? and clearly coop fought the hit man under the guidance of the arm so i dont think it's a bad entity so much as one that we dont understand the clear purpose of yet Reply

I just like looking at the booger tree. I know its no good lol. Reply

ia Jade is already iconic Reply

This

Episode

Was

Everythiiiiiiiiing Reply

