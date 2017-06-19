dern crying as usual. in dern we trust.

TWIN PEAKS: Part 7 discussion. more importantly, DIANE (played by LAURA DERN)



Twin Peaks delves even deeper into disturbing territory.



Dern’s performance and Diane’s later, even more emotional interaction with David Lynch’s Agent Cole (“you and I will have a talk sometime”) makes it pretty clear that this thing that looks like Cooper—a man she likely trusted implicitly—sexually assaulted her in her own home. Diane is now an alcoholic and as Albert (Miguel Ferrer) says to her, no judgment there.

thoughts? remember to use the spoiler tag! can we all admit Diane is an absolute legend?
