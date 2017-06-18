Miley Cyrus Doesn't Agree With Dolce & Gabbana's "Politics"
Miley Cyrus beefs with Dolce & Gabbana on Instagram https://t.co/DZ5ADSZYfx— billboard (@billboard) June 18, 2017
-Miley Cyrus' little brother Braison Cyrus made his modelling debut in D&G's Spring 2018 Milan Fashion Week Show over the weekend.
-Miley Cyrus took to Instagram to congratulate her brother even though she doesn't agree with D&G's politics.
-The "Malibu" singer wrote: "PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics…but I do support your company's effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!"
-D&G reused a photo of Miley's brother along with the caption, "We are Italian and we don't care about politics and mostly neither about the American one! We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it's simply ignorant. We don’t need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!! #boycottdolcegabbana."
-They then went on to call her "ignorant" and said they refuse to work with her brother ever again.
-It's not clear what Miley's referring to when it comes to D&G's politics. There's so much to call them out on that it could take us all day.
Source
#neverforget
ppl framing her as a Woke Queen need to do some research
why would a huge brand even respond nevermind like that
on ur second point though you may be right i didnt know that was their brand thing
stefanogabbana#Repost @mileycyrus Noi siamo italiani e della politica non ci interessiamo di quella Americana ancora meno !!! Noi facciamo abiti e se tu pensi di fare politica con un post sei semplicemente un'ignorante.
Non abbiamo bisogno dei tuoi post e dei tuoi commenti.
La prossima volta ignoraci x favore!! #boycottdolcegabbana 😂😂😂😂❤️ We are Italian and we don't care about politics and mostly neither about the American one! We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it's simply ignorant.
We don't need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!! #boycottdolcegabbana 😂😂😂😂❤️
Edited at 2017-06-19 04:59 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-06-19 04:35 am (UTC)
lol @ her fucking up her bro's work opportunities tho she's prob bankrolling his life anyway so who carez
eta: w/ ref to their "politics" i'm sure she's referring 2 their comments on opposing gay adoption, surrogacy, etc - there's no way she gives a fuq about their racism
Edited at 2017-06-19 04:44 am (UTC)
Except black sheep Cody.
Miley, we obvi know what she does.
Trace has that Metro Station band.
Noah sings.
Braison "models"
Brandi has some remodeling show with Tish.
There are more!? When will this madness end? Is this plague of Cyruses a sign that the end is nigh? Did Nostradamus predict this?
And sorry but lol at her brother losing a job.