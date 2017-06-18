Miley Cyrus Doesn't Agree With Dolce & Gabbana's "Politics"

I don't agree with you working with Woody Allen. Reply

bloop Reply

mfte



ppl framing her as a Woke Queen need to do some research Reply

That reminds me of a creepy story Kathy Griffin put in her last book/latest tour about the time she met Woody Allen at a dinner party, and he kept going on about how obsessed he was with Hannah Montana and how talented Miley Cyrus is. He also said he was upset about having to see his dear friend Bill Cosby get "railroaded" by the media. Reply

i dont even get the point of her post like if you want to congratulate your brother just congratulate him bc there's nothing you can do to get past the fact he's working for them. it's like if my sister got an internship in Trump's cabinet or smth and i posted "i STRONGLY disagree with his politics but i appreciate you giving young black women opportunities", you know in the grand scheme of things that means nothing. Reply

but miley's famous and has a platform so maybe she didnt want her fans to think she endorses D&G if they're doing something she hates & her post is much more influential than some cousin on facebook Reply

that doesn't make sense though, she's still endorsing them for doing something highly unimportant. Reply

I understand what you're saying but does she care about what her fans think when posing with terry and working with woody? Reply

that D&G response sounds like they were really butthurt and mad lmao

why would a huge brand even respond nevermind like that Reply

D&G isn't huge. That's one of the reasons they dressed Melania. This all seems fake, anyhow. #boycott is their season motto and I could see Miley doing this in collusion with them for press. Reply

idk, growing up worldwide it was known who D&G was, they were a huge household name... their company may be shit but they're one of the most famous designers/brands out there and them responding like this just makes them look like Sally who hand sows dresses for the block down the street and not like a mega house of design lmao



on ur second point though you may be right i didnt know that was their brand thing Reply

d&g may not be selling much now, but they were really ~huge back in the day and extremely influential...js. Reply

right lol what a mess Reply

stefanogabbana

Non abbiamo bisogno dei tuoi post e dei tuoi commenti.

La prossima volta ignoraci x favore!!

We don't need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!!





Edited at 2017-06-19 04:59 am (UTC) They're extremely messy and awful but it seems like the tone of their post wasn't as mad as just the text would suggest.stefanogabbana #Repost @mileycyrus Noi siamo italiani e della politica non ci interessiamo di quella Americana ancora meno !!! Noi facciamo abiti e se tu pensi di fare politica con un post sei semplicemente un'ignorante.Non abbiamo bisogno dei tuoi post e dei tuoi commenti.La prossima volta ignoraci x favore!! #boycottdolcegabbana 😂😂😂😂❤️ We are Italian and we don't care about politics and mostly neither about the American one! We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it's simply ignorant.We don't need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!! #boycottdolcegabbana 😂😂😂😂❤️ Reply

this is a circle jerk of immaturity Reply

how annoying from all sides



how annoying from all sides

a racist calling out racists? that's fine by me, just cannibalize each other



lol @ her fucking up her bro's work opportunities tho she's prob bankrolling his life anyway so who carez





eta: w/ ref to their "politics" i'm sure she's referring 2 their comments on opposing gay adoption, surrogacy, etc - there's no way she gives a fuq about their racism



Edited at 2017-06-19 04:44 am (UTC) Reply

lol @ her brother Reply

wait how many brothers and sisters does miley have? I feel like i hear about a new sibling every week Reply

ifkr? the real question at this point is how many cyrus children are gonna benefit from nepotism? Reply

All of them.



Except black sheep Cody. Reply

Seriously, all of Tish's kids are in the industry.



Miley, we obvi know what she does.

Trace has that Metro Station band.

Noah sings.

Braison "models"

Brandi has some remodeling show with Tish. Reply

miley's garbage as hell but it should probably be noted that it isn't the company's "official" instagram, it's just that stefano gabbana guys - i just went to look at it from the source and he's got a couple of posts where he's screencapped people's personal instagrams because they sent him rude comments and just... yikes. how unbothered are you really when you send your 1 million followers after teenagers? Reply

he and domenico are notoriously insane Reply

I know they don't believe in gay marriage, are right wing and don't pay taxes, but what other T you got? Reply

Thread



Link

great intro statement! Reply

Miley Cyrus' little brother Braison Cyrus



There are more!? When will this madness end? Is this plague of Cyruses a sign that the end is nigh? Did Nostradamus predict this?



my trash self thinks braison is so cute Reply

Is that what you have to say to get into Heaven when the rapture happens? Reply

There are like 6 Cyrus kids and none of them is cute. Reply

Im choking at this comment Reply

D&G is awful and their response is sooo immature, fuck. Reply

And sorry but lol at her brother losing a job. My god, they are so butthurt about the #BoycottDolceGabanna thing. No wonder they dressed Trump's wife.

Idc about this but their fashion shows are so trashy and terrible. They just hire washed up vine stars now. Reply

both parties here are trash but lmao at the brother losing work over molly's post...oops. Reply

lmao @ molly Reply

Lol Reply

