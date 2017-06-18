carly rae jepsen - boy problems 2

Miley Cyrus Doesn't Agree With Dolce & Gabbana's "Politics"


-Miley Cyrus' little brother Braison Cyrus made his modelling debut in D&G's Spring 2018 Milan Fashion Week Show over the weekend.
-Miley Cyrus took to Instagram to congratulate her brother even though she doesn't agree with D&G's politics.
-The "Malibu" singer wrote: "PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics…but I do support your company's effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!"
-D&G reused a photo of Miley's brother along with the caption, "We are Italian and we don't care about politics and mostly neither about the American one! We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it's simply ignorant. We don’t need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!! #boycottdolcegabbana."
-They then went on to call her "ignorant" and said they refuse to work with her brother ever again.
-It's not clear what Miley's referring to when it comes to D&G's politics. There's so much to call them out on that it could take us all day.

