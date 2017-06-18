Horror News Roundup: Nanny needed for Scottish haunted house, 'A Serbian Film' gets documentary...

no thank you to a serbian doc. i actually liked 47 meters down when i saw it in feb. and lol i read about that nanny job and if they paid for my trip there, i'd do it for a year. i used to be a nanny a million years ago, kids are scarier than ghosts tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

I still haven't seen Serbian. Sounds uninteresting to me.



How was Eat Local? I need to watch that and Among the Living soon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i watched it out of curiosity and regretted it.



UGH two of my friends decided not to watch it because they were afraid it would be too gory. i need more horror fan friends. we watched some movie called the unspoken instead and 21 days. i was bored.



oh, among the living looks interesting. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I stumbled upon the movie Teke Teke. Japanese movie about a girl who killed herself with a train and runs around cut in half, killing girls by I guess ripping them in half. I only watched parts of it and found it hilarious. Really over the top use of sound effects and what not. Reply

Thread

Link

I was wondering if I should watch that. Guess not. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Are there any good horror movies on Netflix? I feel like most of them are crap. Reply

Thread

Link

Good or entertaining? At this point, all you can ask for is entertaining if you're perusing through Netflix's selection. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I'll settle for entertaining. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

hdu It Flows is good! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol I saw that Nanny story earlier too, omg. If I was a nanny i'd probably apply. Reply

Thread

Link

i'd happily take that job! i'd looove to have a paranormal experience tbh. i'm a skeptic but i want to believe! convert me, ghosts!!



i love the buzzfeed 'unsolved' youtube series where the two guys go 'investigate' haunted places, and one guy is a believer and one guy is a skeptic. their dynamic reminds me of my sister and i, she's a huge believer in ghosts and aliens and i'm just... not. lol. Reply

Thread

Link

I'd definitely take that job in the highlands. Set up a hidden cam and make my own found footage movie from when I inevitably get pulled out of bed by a talking army of shopkins and fidget spinners from the kids room. Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't believe in ghosts or the supernatural before, but after living in a haunted house for 10 years, I'm a big time believer lol. The amounted of creepy shit that happened my house I have lost count of Reply

Thread

Link

same! but i feel like my house is haunted by the world's most subtle and mellow entity because the shit that happens is always so minor Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

like what Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

$64k (plus room and board?) is pretty enticing. Reply

Thread

Link





but the part where u have to watch children? no thnx i'd rather take the 64k to chill w the ghost Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Loll Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pshhh I would take that job Reply

Thread

Link

coherence is so good i can't @ all of this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Okay I was going to edit my comment to say Coherence was good, and how I also prefer horror/sci fi, but just decided to delete it instead. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i dont fuck with ghosts, if my house was haunted i'd be homeless before i put up with that shit unless they are nice



my grandparents moved some antique HUGE armoire into their house in the 90s and only recently told me about the shit that went down after they did. their kitchen drawers were flung out and dumped all over the floor in the middle of the night (woke them obv). Their cat would go BALLISTIC at random times and scream at this piece of furniture, or randomly when they were in the other room watching tv. My grandma said she would randomly get terrible vibes and have to leave the house, would see a shadow in the sunroom when locking up, etc. She's eccentric though so it could be expected. Once when she was wrapping presents for christmas the scissors and tape went missing AS she was sitting there wrapping. She told whatever it was that these were gifts for her grandkids, she needed the scissors and tape back and it wasn't funny, left the room, came back and it was sitting on the gift!!! If i could plead with a ghost and like have fun i'd be ok with it but bad vibes and silverware thrown around my kitchen? NOPE. My grandparents said it stopped when they got rid of that armoire. Reply

Thread

Link

awwww the story about the presents is kinda cute lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't believe in ghosts; I'll take the job. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm more scared of being responsible for kids than I am ghosts.



Pay me that much to just live in a haunted house and I'll do it. Reply

Thread

Link

Living in a haunted Scottish house? 64K a year? Fuck it, I'll run a daily ghost camp with those kids. They'll love me and my pocket book will be awesome. Plus Scotland, fuck me, you could pay me to live in their cemeteries, I wouldn't care.



Not like ghosts bother me, I've so many fucking ghost stories, including the Mom Ghost, that really the only thing scaring the bejesus out of me is my overactive imagination. Reply

Thread

Link