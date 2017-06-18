Dan Stevens #2

Horror News Roundup: Nanny needed for Scottish haunted house, 'A Serbian Film' gets documentary...

  • In world viral news, a family in the Scottish Borders posted an ad on Childcare.co.uk, offering £50,000 (about $64,000 USD) a year just for a nanny. Also included are 28 days off as well as bank holidays.

  • The catch for a salary above the asking rate? The last five nannies quit because they thought the house was haunted.

  • The family itself has said they have not experienced anything spooky in the ten years that they have lived there, though.

  • Childcare.co.uk thought the post was a joke, but it is indeed legitimate.

  • The family swears "no harm has come to anyone living in the house."

  • Unearthed Films and Contra Films are working a documentary for the controversial film. It is aptly titled A Serbian Documentary.

  • Includes 60 hours of never-before-seen footage from behind the scenes.




  • Season two ("No-End House") of the Syfy anthology series Channel Zero will premiere in October of this year.

  • The show has already been renewed for seasons three (titled "Staircases") and four (based on the "I Found a Hidden Door in My Cellar" Creepypasta story).

  • Holland Roden (Teen Wolf) and Brandon Scott (Blair Witch) will be in season two.




  • Amazon okayed the zombie pilot back in March. It is said to be both a "zombie drama and family revenge comedy."

  • Glenn Close plays Aunt Bernie, a generally unhappy woman who dies during a home invasion. She comes back from the dead, determined to rebuild her life.




  • The shark thriller was on the shelf for nearly a year (and originally called In the Deep, which was leaked in full online last year), but the success of The Shallows changed the movie's destination from STV to theaters.

  • Although 47 Meters Down only reached #4 on its opening weekend and only made about $12 million, that is supposedly triple what the movie was expected to make in its debut. However, marketing alone could have ranged between $5-12 million. So, it might be a struggle to break even. This is still considered a win for the indie production.





  • As of now, there is no theatrical release date for the movie in New Zealand.

  • It is listed as "undated" and as "coming soon on-demand/DVD/Blu-ray."

  • It could get a theatrical release if there is a big demand. Get Out nearly had the same fate until the response overseas urged New Zealanders to demand the film be screened in local theaters.




  • The live-action film adaptation of the popular manga series will premiere at Anime Expo 2017.

  • The movie will be distributed by Funimation in the U.S., and it is slated to be released in twenty-three countries.


