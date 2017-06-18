Horror News Roundup: Nanny needed for Scottish haunted house, 'A Serbian Film' gets documentary...
- In world viral news, a family in the Scottish Borders posted an ad on Childcare.co.uk, offering £50,000 (about $64,000 USD) a year just for a nanny. Also included are 28 days off as well as bank holidays.
- The catch for a salary above the asking rate? The last five nannies quit because they thought the house was haunted.
- The family itself has said they have not experienced anything spooky in the ten years that they have lived there, though.
- Childcare.co.uk thought the post was a joke, but it is indeed legitimate.
- The family swears "no harm has come to anyone living in the house."
- Unearthed Films and Contra Films are working a documentary for the controversial film. It is aptly titled A Serbian Documentary.
- Includes 60 hours of never-before-seen footage from behind the scenes.
- Season two ("No-End House") of the Syfy anthology series Channel Zero will premiere in October of this year.
- The show has already been renewed for seasons three (titled "Staircases") and four (based on the "I Found a Hidden Door in My Cellar" Creepypasta story).
- Holland Roden (Teen Wolf) and Brandon Scott (Blair Witch) will be in season two.
- Amazon okayed the zombie pilot back in March. It is said to be both a "zombie drama and family revenge comedy."
- Glenn Close plays Aunt Bernie, a generally unhappy woman who dies during a home invasion. She comes back from the dead, determined to rebuild her life.
- The shark thriller was on the shelf for nearly a year (and originally called In the Deep, which was leaked in full online last year), but the success of The Shallows changed the movie's destination from STV to theaters.
- Although 47 Meters Down only reached #4 on its opening weekend and only made about $12 million, that is supposedly triple what the movie was expected to make in its debut. However, marketing alone could have ranged between $5-12 million. So, it might be a struggle to break even. This is still considered a win for the indie production.
- As of now, there is no theatrical release date for the movie in New Zealand.
- It is listed as "undated" and as "coming soon on-demand/DVD/Blu-ray."
- It could get a theatrical release if there is a big demand. Get Out nearly had the same fate until the response overseas urged New Zealanders to demand the film be screened in local theaters.
- The live-action film adaptation of the popular manga series will premiere at Anime Expo 2017.
- The movie will be distributed by Funimation in the U.S., and it is slated to be released in twenty-three countries.
How was Eat Local? I need to watch that and Among the Living soon.
UGH two of my friends decided not to watch it because they were afraid it would be too gory. i need more horror fan friends. we watched some movie called the unspoken instead and 21 days. i was bored.
oh, among the living looks interesting.
i love the buzzfeed 'unsolved' youtube series where the two guys go 'investigate' haunted places, and one guy is a believer and one guy is a skeptic. their dynamic reminds me of my sister and i, she's a huge believer in ghosts and aliens and i'm just... not. lol.
my grandparents moved some antique HUGE armoire into their house in the 90s and only recently told me about the shit that went down after they did. their kitchen drawers were flung out and dumped all over the floor in the middle of the night (woke them obv). Their cat would go BALLISTIC at random times and scream at this piece of furniture, or randomly when they were in the other room watching tv. My grandma said she would randomly get terrible vibes and have to leave the house, would see a shadow in the sunroom when locking up, etc. She's eccentric though so it could be expected. Once when she was wrapping presents for christmas the scissors and tape went missing AS she was sitting there wrapping. She told whatever it was that these were gifts for her grandkids, she needed the scissors and tape back and it wasn't funny, left the room, came back and it was sitting on the gift!!! If i could plead with a ghost and like have fun i'd be ok with it but bad vibes and silverware thrown around my kitchen? NOPE. My grandparents said it stopped when they got rid of that armoire.
Pay me that much to just live in a haunted house and I'll do it.
Not like ghosts bother me, I've so many fucking ghost stories, including the Mom Ghost, that really the only thing scaring the bejesus out of me is my overactive imagination.
