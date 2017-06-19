June 19th, 2017, 10:05 am brandnewinfo Veep 6x10 "Groundbreaking" Season Finale Promo S6 finale on Sunday, 6/25 at 10:30PM on HBO: Selina and her team prepare for the long-awaited groundbreaking of her library; Amy seeks clarity on her role; Jonah asks Dan, Ben and Kent for help. Source Tagged: television - hbo, television promo / stills, veep (hbo) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 99 comments Add comment
It was nice to see Dan finally interacting with the rest of the cast, and I'm excited to see him possibly go into business with Ben and Kent.
I'm kind of glad that next week's the finale. I love this show, but this has probably been my least favorite season. Veep's has always had a bite to it, but since David Mandel took over it seems like so much of the humor is coming from the characters being straight-up assholes to each other. Whereas when Armando was in charge, it felt like a lot more of the humor was drawn from their incompetence.