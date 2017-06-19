i am so fucking angry it took me so long to watch this show. i started season 1 on thursday and am now just starting season 5. I WORSHIP SELINA MEYER. Reply

John H Ryan hitting his head over and over again had me in tears. So stupid but so fucking funny. Reply

Same. lololol so cheap but so hilarious Reply

Kent's basketball outfit, killed me. And I loved that Selina dedicated her book to Richard. Reply

Nice legs, Kent! Reply

Also I love how much Selina loves Richard. lol she 100% treats him better than she treats her own child (poor Catherine being ignored on the couch). Reply

wheres the best place to stream this season if you don't have access to HBO?



Edited at 2017-06-19 04:42 am (UTC) Reply

Was anyone else just a little bit sad when Jonah's fiance ditched him? I'll be sad to see her character go.



It was nice to see Dan finally interacting with the rest of the cast, and I'm excited to see him possibly go into business with Ben and Kent.



I'm kind of glad that next week's the finale. I love this show, but this has probably been my least favorite season. Veep's has always had a bite to it, but since David Mandel took over it seems like so much of the humor is coming from the characters being straight-up assholes to each other. Whereas when Armando was in charge, it felt like a lot more of the humor was drawn from their incompetence. Reply

