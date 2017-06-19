Celebs React to London Finsbury Park Attack

will this be labeled a terrorist attack? Reply

It should be but I doubt it :/ Reply

i hope so! Reply

No, because the victims were leaving a mosque and not a protestant or catholic church. Reply

only if the attacker is muslim or black Reply

A group of witnesses are telling the reporter on Sky News to tell people it was a white terrorist and not just an "incident". Reply

you already know it wont be... we live in a fucked world Reply

Of course not sigh Reply

That's how they announced it on the radio in Belgium. Reply

They are calling it a terrorist attack. Reply

Currently watching good morning Britain and it is indeed being called a terrorist attack. Reply

It's a white dude, according to twitter and Reddit. There is video of him being arrested. Reply

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y60wDzZ t8yg



Sky News feed for anybody outside the UK Reply

Jfc @ the 3rd tweet Reply

Fuck me, that last tweet. That's disgusting. Reply

I burst into tears reading that last tweet. Fuck I hate this world. Reply

Omg so heroic driving a van into a crowd of innocent unarmed people. Reply

Keep this in mind too.



A 17-year-old Muslim girl was kidnapped and murdered after leaving a Virginia mosque with a group of friends https://t.co/inhPLl1Obf — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) June 19, 2017





Edited at 2017-06-19 02:57 am (UTC) Islamophobia and bigotry kills. I'm sure a lot of people won't have shit to say about this attack. Crickets. Just like in Quebec.Keep this in mind too. Reply

This case in VA is so upsetting and it's only going to get worse, I'm afraid :( Reply

I just heard about what happened to her, it's sickening. Reply

This is so sad. Reply

This world is a horrible place. I can't understand how anyone who think an act like this is anything but evil. That poor girl. Reply

This is horrific. That poor girl. Reply

omg and in Fairfax?? wtf. simply horrible. RIP. Reply

fucking sickening Reply

There was another DMV news story about two teens being murdered the night before their graduation:



The victims went to my high school.

There was another DMV news story about two teens being murdered the night before their graduation:

http://www.fox5dc.com/news/local-news/261908335-story

The victims went to my high school.

i can't even process that this is real; it's so callous and hateful and horrific that my brain is just like nope. thank you for posting this and spreading awareness Reply

Omg how evil 😢 Reply

She was gorgeous... Reply

I just heard of this poor girl and I'm heartbroken. She is the 3rd black muslim girl to be targeted by bigots since Ramadan started.





I'm feeling so traumatized and sad rn. The tragic death of this poor child. Plus police killing a black mother in her own home in Seattle, plus Philando Castile and then this attack. It's all too much. I'm so sad, I need a break from this reality from social media. Reply

This story is like so beyond something my brain can even comprehend, it is so sickening and sad Reply

This poor, poor girl. Reply

That is horrible Reply

This breaks my heart, so beautiful and young too. 💔 Reply

Police say they have "not gotten any indication" that 17-year-old Nabra's murder was motivated by hate or bias https://t.co/7u5421PBG6 — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) June 19, 2017

According to the police her murder wasn't motivated by "hate or bias" SMFH Reply

This has been breaking my heart, this poor girl. This MONSTER needs to be jailed for life. Complete scum. He killed her with a fucking baseball bat after shouting shit about her being a Muslim that's the definition of hate crime. Reply

i can't wrap my head around how there is so much hatred in the world. may she rest in peace. Reply

i can't imagine the guilt her friends must feel :( poor, poor girl. Reply

This really turned my stomach reading this, don't even want to imagine this girl's last moments. I really hope her killer suffers. Reply

oh fuckkkkkk Reply

Oh God. Reply

While it was evident that the teens were Muslim, police said detectives have "not gotten any indication that this was motivated by hate or bias."



what in the actual fuck??? Reply

Headlines already shamelessly apologizing for culprit while blaming Muslims.



He's "clean shaven" while mosque is of a "hate cleric"#London pic.twitter.com/MojyXaHF7R — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) June 19, 2017

Every mosque is 'known for hate speech'. And Finsbury Park is not 'a segregated immigrant community'. Tell that to the people spending 2.5 on houses not 15 minutes away. Reply

Fuck the daily mail. Reply

The media is so bltanat in their racism towards POC. The gentle way they treat white people compared to black people who do the exact same crime is disgusting. Reply

disgusting Reply

So disgusting Reply

Oh look, they changed it after the backlash.



And now they tried to fix it with his headline #DailyTrash #Finsburypark pic.twitter.com/RhxXAoCZZU — 🀄️ (@nonfade_) June 19, 2017





Edited at 2017-06-19 03:10 am (UTC) SmfhOh look, they changed it after the backlash. Reply

jfc how is that any better?? Reply

how is him being clean shaven related to all this? wtf Reply

They're physically and mentally incapable of spinning something that isn't racist. Reply

They literally can't manage to not be trash Reply

lol wow Reply

That's not even the right fucking mosque. It was a different smaller one. :/ Reply

the dailymail has to be run by white supremacists...they're always on some racist shit but this is just fucking disgusting. Reply

Pure evil Reply

hope no one died :\ Reply

Judging by the images there's definitely at least one dead. Reports on MSNBC talked about 2 worshipers feared dead :( Reply

Man said "kill me kill me, I want to kill all Muslims" and Tommy robinson is here saying it's the Muslims fault pic.twitter.com/rw07paCFzf — MJ (@OhSoMuks) June 19, 2017

Will clean-shaven white men everywhere be forced to answer for their people? Reply

hopefully Reply

I hope so, but let's be real...nope. Reply

The #revenge hashtag is fucking awful. And like 90% of the people are fucking Americans. Reply

Have you seen the episode of Black Mirror called "Hated in the Nation" ? Reply

ughhhh that episode was so chilling Reply

Parent

I hope there aren't any fatalities. This is scary. Reply

A fund has been posted for her family. Imagine losing your daughter on Father's Day. Please share if you can.



https://www.launchgood.com/project/for_ nabra#/







A 17 year Muslim girl was murdered last night in Virginia. Her name was Nabra and she was beaten to death, her body was found in a pond. She was on her way to her mosque with friends when a man pulled over on them. Her friends managed to escape and made it to the mosque but she was left behind. She was kidnapped and beaten with a bat. No amber alert was done for Nabra. She was missing and by the time her body was found it was too late.

A fund has been posted for her family. Imagine losing your daughter on Father's Day. Please share if you can.

https://www.launchgood.com/project/for_nabra#/

This is so fucking sad. Reply

Thank you for linking to the donation page! Reply

Thank you, bb. Donating and sharing. <3 Reply

Donated <3 Reply

Donated. Thanks for sharing. Reply

