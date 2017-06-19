Celebs React to London Finsbury Park Attack
- At 00:20 police were called to an incedent in Finsbury Park, North London
- A man drove a van into a crowd of people leaving a mosque
- He reportedly then stabbed at least one person
- At least 10 people are reportedly seriously injured
We have a number of ambulance crews & specialist teams on scene at the incident on #SevenSisters Road #FinsburyPark https://t.co/oL75V7ZUWD pic.twitter.com/4SHEhzx3tr— London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) June 19, 2017
Radicalized by the British media. #FinsburyPark— lily #labourtine🎈 (@lilyallen) June 19, 2017
islamophobia is so real. don't let the media fool you, this IS an act of terrorism. praying 4 those involved in this tragedy #FinsburyPark— NEELAM GILL (@NeelamKG) June 19, 2017
Not sure violence against violence has ever proved effective .... PLEASE CAN WE JUST STOP 🤢💔💔 #FinsburyPark— AISLEYNE (@Aisleyne1) June 19, 2017
If someone could give London a bit of a break from horror, hatred and tragedy, that would be just fantastic. #FinsburyPark— Laurie Penny (@PennyRed) June 19, 2017
There seems to be growing anger from crowds in #FinsburyPark. Please keep calm, and let the police do their work.— Mo Ansar (@MoAnsar) June 19, 2017
Another senseless attack #FinsburyPark 😢 . Extremism isn't religion or colour, it is hate! All lives matter. Hope people are ok and safe.— Charlie Webster (@CharlieCW) June 19, 2017
Another van runs into worshippers outside a mosque in London. Has anyone found the solution in violence against innocent people? #NEVER— Boy George (@BoyGeorge) June 19, 2017
Emergency services are on the scene and investigating a major incident at Finsbury Park. Follow @Metpoliceuk and @Ldn_ambulance for details.— Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) June 19, 2017
And to be clear - this is just evil at work. https://t.co/8SnX7mYByO— Estelle (@EstelleDarlings) June 19, 2017
It should be but I doubt it :/
Keep this in mind too.
The victims went to my high school.
I'm feeling so traumatized and sad rn. The tragic death of this poor child. Plus police killing a black mother in her own home in Seattle, plus Philando Castile and then this attack. It's all too much. I'm so sad, I need a break from this reality from social media.
Oh look, they changed it after the backlash.
ughhhh that episode was so chilling
A fund has been posted for her family. Imagine losing your daughter on Father's Day. Please share if you can.
