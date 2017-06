I haven't painted my nails in weeks. my nails have been weak and work chips them too easy. Reply

Thread

Link

Another good episode! Reply

Thread

Link

Can't wait to watch ep 2. Completely slipped my mind but luckily I bought the season pass on iTunes 🙌🏾🙌🏾 Reply

Thread

Link

The funeral was a hot ass mess. I like this episode more than the premier. Looking forward to next week. Reply

Thread

Link

the funeral was amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Im glad this show premiered to good ratings. I don't need another Dallas on my hands. Reply

Thread

Link

I need to get my nails done bad. I think I'm just gonna do super pretty sparkly. it's my bday next week. why not. where can I watch this online? Reply

Thread

Link

probably tnt online? or fmovies.is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am watching it now. Reply

Thread

Link

damn it! Thought it was going to repeat at 11 and not 10 so I missed both times. I just got a maincure today and it was my first gel with an interesting design and it's cool to see how actual artists use paint brushes instead of the applicators. It was a whole new world and a very cool industry. Some people are AMAZING, I saw this one girl in their with a portrait on her thumbs. Reply

Thread

Link

amazing!! i love gel because it lasts so much longer Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

still haven't watched this show yet (probably gonna wait for the whole season to end so i can binge watch it if it's good) but i keep driving past this bus stop ad for it and it looks like there's lipstick on the teeth and it keeps distracting me... also eek @ karreuche having some sort of bruising two promos in a row :| Reply

Thread

Link

and to answer the q: one of my lj friends (haaaaay) is an amazing nail technician and did the best acrylics on me 2x in a row, but last week i had them taken off cos they were getting too long and i didn't have time to drive to my friend and so sad the random salon i went to fucked up my nails. now i'm just sad looking at them Reply

Thread

Link

oh man. i WISH i had a friend who could hook me up w/gorgeous nails. they're so costly. worth every penny....but more pennies than i have to spare at the mo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i still pay her full price lmao she ain't hooking me up with shit but a reliable manicure Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is this fun? I'm looking for more things to watch where it's just fun and not stress about who might die next. This one was on my list of to-watch but I'd move it up to now if it's fun Reply

Thread

Link

i love it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

I has no idea this existed until this post. Finished the first ep and I'm in love. Bless OP Reply

Thread

Link