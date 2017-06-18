|| golden age to golden age ||

STARZ - AMERICAN GODS 1x08 Post-Season Finale Discussion "Come to Jesus" + Featurette & More




A re-cap and review of the Season 1 Finale of American Gods



Emily Browning (Laura Moon), Pablo Schreiber (Mad Sweeney), and showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green, discuss episode 7 "A Prayer for Mad Sweeney" with EW's Marc Snetiker and Orlando Jones (Mr. Nancy).


Episode 7 takes us on Mad Sweeney's journey - from Ireland to America. Michael Green and Bryan Fuller tell us why they chose Emily Browning to play Essie McGowan, and the crucial role of the wardrobe department for this episode.

#FIRESALE being adorable, as usual




Yetide discusses the importance of Representation ♥

Bryan gives us a look at the many Jesuses(?) Jesii? featured in tonight's finale!



Boy, Media sure did a number on Technical Boy...




And finally, Ricky sharing some beautiful family photos ♥



---
GIF 1

And that's it for season 1! What do you believe in, ONTD? Thoughts on the finale, and the season as a whole? What changes from the book did you enjoy or disliked? Thanks for making the past few weeks very fun with all the discussions =) Looking forward to enjoying the next season with you all in the future!

Spoiler-tag for those who need it =)

