STARZ - AMERICAN GODS 1x08 Post-Season Finale Discussion "Come to Jesus" + Featurette & More



HOLD ME Reply

Thread

Link





[ Spoiler (click to open) ]



Hehe, but yeah, be strong! Though apparently they won't be at SDCC this year (wha...?) hopefully we'll still get frequent updates and whatnot until Season 2 =)



Edited at 2017-06-19 02:14 am (UTC) LIKE THIS? ♥Hehe, but yeah, be strong! Though apparently they won't be at SDCC this year (wha...?) hopefully we'll still get frequent updates and whatnot until Season 2 =) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A little more to the left, thanks! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hahaha It went by so fast! I can't wait until next season. I haven't been hearing much buzz for it, though... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i am....feeling things



they won't be at sdcc? wtf? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

noooo @ them not being at sdcc wtf?!? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] (and i guess they're not gonna go the "wow, you got fat" route? or maybe they'll work it into next season?)



It was just a visually stunning episode. idek what else to say except I hate Technical Boy, but I love Crispin Glover.



Yetide is ridiculously gorgeous. I can't wait for next season. I loved it. I love all the Jesuses, and I loved Ostaraand her little blaspheming curses and the rabbits shitting out jellybeans and Shadow even seemed interesting.It was just a visually stunning episode. idek what else to say except I hate Technical Boy, but I love Crispin Glover.Yetide is ridiculously gorgeous. I can't wait for next season. Reply

Thread

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] that route was actually a little different? he was mocking how SMALL she'd gotten and she should have her ~thighs rubbing~ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] maybe they'll have a flashback or something next season and have the reason she was pissed at him be over him talking shit about her weight? idk, i just wanna see them go there tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the visuals on this show are stupendous!!! they have something to be proud of. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





[ Spoiler (click to open) ] - so... easter/shadow should be canon now. or mad moon. whichever that isn't laura/shadow

- laura is wearing on me tbh. i need season two to give me women who are not her. i appreciate that she and other women have been fleshed out but i'm getting tired of her

- BILQUIS. MY LOVELY. that tehran scene. that worship scene! THAT EVERY SCENE SHE WAS IN. I'M DEAD BITCH.

- "vagina nebula" ok but I WANNA GO THERE

- technical boy is so aggressively ugly and unwanted. i'm really happy he didn't kill her. i'm so happy. having her survive and then be able to choose her way to survive...

- THE APP WAS CALLED SHEBA.

- all the jesuses were amazing. i too, would like to party with different jesuses.

- again, easter x shadow. make it happen, show.

- as much as i wasn't with it initially, i chenowith was ultimately the best choice. i eat crow, show.

- ANOTHER AMAZING CHANGE WAS HER TAKING AWAY SPRING. YAS.

- odin was so... odin. so extra.

- not the point that i thought they'd end on, having read the books, but i'm pleased that the reveals happened.

- the bunnies were hilarious

- BRING BACK NANCY TYVM BILQUIS IS MY GIRL Reply

Thread

Link

Never, Laura is entertaining as hell to watch :3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

blah, i'm over her. she doesn't do much plotwise, her personality is a little grating, and her fandom is starting to wear on me a little. i do like that she has way more to do, but what she's doing isn't quite enough. i'm ready for her to REALLY part ways with shadow like they do in the book and find her own march. and it pains me to say it since i realllllyy love emily browning but she's not THAT compelling and (currently) essential to the plot. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] i'm glad i'm not alone shipping shadow/easter, but tbh i'm shipping her with just about everyone.

but i love laura so much more on the show so i don't want her to go anywhere. i hated her in the book but - emily's so goooooood.



ugh for real? the orgy/worship/sacrifice scene? SO FUCKING GORGEOUS. jfc. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

BRING BACK NANCY TYVM



[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I heard they weren't going to have the coming to America vignettes at the start of episodes in season 2. But that doesn't preclude Nancy from telling more stories, I suppose Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link









Absolutely loving where they are going with Bilquis for the show, especially compared to her book counterpart! Was a bit odd to see her touted as a main character and only featured here and there, but seeing her backstory and her appearance in the finale was fantastic ♥ Thankfully, in the interview above, Fuller and Green said she will play a much more major part in S2 =) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i ship madmoon so hard Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

your icon is perfect so ill ignore your comments on laura. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I totally agree with you about Laura. I didn't like her when I read the book. I don't like her now.



So, I am totally down with Easter/Shadow ship. Shadow's face just light up when she is around. They are totally adorable together. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im 2 eps behind but watching ep 7 now. i like this show even tho i dont understand whats going on half the time Reply

Thread

Link





https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/liv e/2017/jun/19/north-london-van-incident-f insbury-park-casualties-collides-pedestr ians-live-updates



I feel sick



Edited at 2017-06-19 02:22 am (UTC) Did anyone see what happened in Finsbury Park? A white terrorist drove into a mosque.I feel sick Reply

Thread

Link

any celeb tweets.



We have a number of ambulance crews & specialist teams on scene at the incident on #SevenSisters Road #FinsburyPark https://t.co/oL75V7ZUWD pic.twitter.com/4SHEhzx3tr — London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) June 19, 2017







Edited at 2017-06-19 02:27 am (UTC) It's s awful. I am trying to make a post but I can't findceleb tweets. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

:'( when will it end Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i loved it and am so sad it's over for the season and i have no one to discuss with in person





ricky whittle does all the things for me and him just walking around with heart eyes for easter was so great Reply

Thread

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] [ Spoiler (click to open) ] need more secondary characters storyline please; if they need to up the episode number, so be it!!! I truly dig what Emily did with the character and the fact that she improv'd a little. Bilquis!!! umm I was able to watch the episode before 9pm O_O was this planned or it's a timezone thing (i watched it on watchseries). ANYWHO loved the finale in general; loved that we saw moar of Reply

Thread

Link





I haven't read the book. So I'm very curious to see how the whole [ Spoiler (click to open) ] Laura and Shadow being pawns thing plays out and what the "master plan" is.



Edited at 2017-06-19 02:27 am (UTC) Gah! I hope the time between seasons is shorter. This show seems really time-/resource-intensive to produce, but sweet versions of Jesus, is it worth it.I haven't read the book. So I'm very curious to see how the whole Reply

Thread

Link

i want more now

love when laura grabbed sweeney by the balls btw Reply

Thread

Link

i looooooved finale, and most certainly very interested in the next season. i believe that a little bit of character development for shadow wouldn't hurt.



ah, catching up with the show (i kinda let eps pile up starting with 4) was crazy, bryan's style of storytelling is wonderful. also i was not expecting to catch feelings and start shipping my usual kind of ship, doomed, absolutely pointless, never gonna happen aka sweeney/laura. finale did not help at all lmao

i'm off to watch the vids that OP so generously shared with us <3

(can i get a show of nancy and ibis just telling random stories? pls thnx) Reply

Thread

Link

nice icon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yesss i need more stories narrated by those two Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I'm so sad we have to wait now. loved getting more nancy and bilquis. Kristin is so perfect as Ostara and Gillian kills it everytime. <3 Shadow, ricky whittle is so beautiful. tbh I love Laura, Emily Browning is great in the role.

I'm definitely ready for more of the female characters to get fleshed out but I find her to be a really refreshing character and I love the team up between her and Sweeny. Reply

Thread

Link





The only thing that I missed are my boys



p.s. Speaking of which: I might be misremembering but the last time on the road trip from hell, Salim was praying and then they all got into a fight. Laura tells him where to find the Jinn and he leaves without his prayer mat, right? Interesting tidbit, when you think about it. This was great. Kristin was amazing as Easter; a little part of me called her Galinda when she appeared. It's weird that among the gods, my favorite is Technical Boy; his Faberge Grill was an awesome touch. I love that he has no fucking chill and just wants to kill everyone who pisses him off.The only thing that I missed are my boys #FIRESALE . I think they were supposed to be there but they were moved for next season. Salim's taxi is probably going to be one of those cars at the end.p.s. Speaking of which: I might be misremembering but the last time on the road trip from hell, Salim was praying and then they all got into a fight. Laura tells him where to find the Jinn and he leaves without his prayer mat, right? Interesting tidbit, when you think about it. Reply

Thread

Link

is firesale really their ship name



really



lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's better than Sinn, from what I've seen on the interwebs. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i honestly can't stand him at all oop Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





Wasn't Sinn their ship name? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





-I really REALLY need like at least 2 Bilquis icons, someone pls help HOW SOMEONE BE SO BEAUTIFUL AND CONVEIN SO MANY EMOTIONS /stanning



-The whole scene with the Kings/Men vs Queens/Women was just sad, infuriating, powerful, amazing.



-Anansi's way to tell stories is perfect.



-Fuck Ricky and his cute fucking face being entranced by Eastern. And when he looks up to Laura ALL THE TEARS :(



--Bonus sadcute face: Mad S. being sad and angry for Laura :'(



"You brought me a blusher. He’s pink chocolate" -- he.. hehe... hehehehe... :3



-No, but I'm serious about the Bilquis icon. I would buy a Funko Pop of Disco Bilquis in a second and I don't buy those things!







-Watching Wednesday manipulating everybody like:





Welp, what to watch now? Ah yes, Preacher!



ok, I gathered my thoughts... I saw this ep earlier this afternoon so I could watch it again with Twitter, it was better the second time omg <3-I really REALLY need like at least 2 Bilquis icons, someone pls help HOW SOMEONE BE SO BEAUTIFUL AND CONVEIN SO MANY EMOTIONS /stanning-The whole scene with the Kings/Men vs Queens/Women was just sad, infuriating, powerful, amazing.-Anansi's way to tell stories is perfect.-Fuck Ricky and his cute fucking face being entranced by Eastern. And when he looks up to Laura ALL THE TEARS :(--Bonus sadcute face: Mad S. being sad and angry for Laura :'(-- he.. hehe... hehehehe... :3-No, but I'm serious about the Bilquis icon. I would buy a Funko Pop of Disco Bilquis in a second and I don't buy those things!-Watching Wednesday manipulating everybody like:Welp, what to watch now? Ah yes, Preacher! Reply

Thread

Link

Shadow/Ostara ftw Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hope the series ends with him running off with her and ignoring all the other stuff gaiman has written with him bc no one needs it Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

His face is like when you're tired and depressed because is winter and is cold and gray but suddenly is spring and there are flowers and warm weather and butterflies and everything will be ok goddammit <3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This was a great episode, loves all the different version of Jesus, wish they showed up the one with the dinosaur. How long do we have to wait for the next season? Reply

Thread

Link

Ricky looks so cute in lilac tbh! I am also shipping Shadow/Easter



I like this episode the best because it didn't feel like a filler, i mean i know its not a filler but the show's pacing was all over the place.



Does anyone know the name of the 'king' that banged Bilquis? i feel he is Paolo Roldan but my stream was super dark so i couldnt see anything



Edited at 2017-06-19 02:44 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link