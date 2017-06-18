STARZ - AMERICAN GODS 1x08 Post-Season Finale Discussion "Come to Jesus" + Featurette & More
#AmericanGods Season Finale: @BryanFuller and @AndMichaelGreen Talk Bunnies, Bilquis and Wednesday's Big Reveal https://t.co/sBa61Ng7JY pic.twitter.com/gogNpeMS2c— TVLine.com (@TVLine) June 19, 2017
A re-cap and review of the Season 1 Finale of American Gods
Emily Browning (Laura Moon), Pablo Schreiber (Mad Sweeney), and showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green, discuss episode 7 "A Prayer for Mad Sweeney" with EW's Marc Snetiker and Orlando Jones (Mr. Nancy).
Episode 7 takes us on Mad Sweeney's journey - from Ireland to America. Michael Green and Bryan Fuller tell us why they chose Emily Browning to play Essie McGowan, and the crucial role of the wardrobe department for this episode.
@AbtahiOmid who consistently brings me joy. He's off to find me at The House on the Rock. #AmericanGods pic.twitter.com/NicvmsQxoS— Mousa Kraish (@MousaKraish) June 12, 2017
The House on the Rock?! Goodness, I thought she said House of Sand and Fog! Whew, thanks for clarifying! Turning cab around. #AmericanGods https://t.co/LUni0vOfsp— Omid Abtahi (@AbtahiOmid) June 12, 2017
Yetide discusses the importance of Representation ♥
I may have done another thing😊 Thank you all for your support and kind words💕https://t.co/JQnpxQHFg9 pic.twitter.com/BGkJXc3zWy— Yetide Badaki (@YetideBadaki) June 18, 2017
Bryan gives us a look at the many Jesuses(?) Jesii? featured in tonight's finale!
SOME OF THE JESUSES (JESI?) PRESENT AT EASTER’S EASTER DINNER #AMERICANGODS #GAWDS @andmichaelgreen pic.twitter.com/uuo9LquXKw— Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) June 19, 2017
THERE’S A LOT OF NEED FOR JESUS SO THERE’S A LOT OF JESUS #AMERICANGODS @MrRickyWhittle @KChenoweth @ErnstReyes #GAWDS @andmichaelgreen pic.twitter.com/TGsOqRtKg6— Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) June 19, 2017
Boy, Media sure did a number on Technical Boy...
AFTER @GillianA KNOCKED HIS TEETH OUT TECHBOY CHANGES GRILLS AS MUCH AS HE CHANGES HAIR STYLES #AMERICANGODS @BruceJLangley @andmichaelgreen pic.twitter.com/5YcGxTLf2o— Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) June 19, 2017
TECHNICAL BOY HAS FABERGE EGG INSPIRED GRILL FOR EASTER PARADE @BruceJLangley @KChenoweth #AMERICANGODS #GAWDS @andmichaelgreen @neilhimself pic.twitter.com/YS55FUZQr0— Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) June 19, 2017
And finally, Ricky sharing some beautiful family photos ♥
Love this family ❤️🙌🏾 BTS #ianmcshane @BruceJLangley @GillianA @schreiber_pablo @KChenoweth #emilybrowning #AmericanGods #GodSquad pic.twitter.com/IXtkZegVjG— Ricky Whittle (@MrRickyWhittle) June 18, 2017
---
And that's it for season 1! What do you believe in, ONTD? Thoughts on the finale, and the season as a whole? What changes from the book did you enjoy or disliked? Thanks for making the past few weeks very fun with all the discussions =) Looking forward to enjoying the next season with you all in the future!
Spoiler-tag for those who need it =)
[Spoiler (click to open)]
Hehe, but yeah, be strong! Though apparently they won't be at SDCC this year (wha...?) hopefully we'll still get frequent updates and whatnot until Season 2 =)
Edited at 2017-06-19 02:14 am (UTC)
they won't be at sdcc? wtf?
It was just a visually stunning episode. idek what else to say except I hate Technical Boy, but I love Crispin Glover.
Yetide is ridiculously gorgeous. I can't wait for next season.
[Spoiler (click to open)]- so... easter/shadow should be canon now. or mad moon. whichever that isn't laura/shadow
- laura is wearing on me tbh. i need season two to give me women who are not her. i appreciate that she and other women have been fleshed out but i'm getting tired of her
- BILQUIS. MY LOVELY. that tehran scene. that worship scene! THAT EVERY SCENE SHE WAS IN. I'M DEAD BITCH.
- "vagina nebula" ok but I WANNA GO THERE
- technical boy is so aggressively ugly and unwanted. i'm really happy he didn't kill her. i'm so happy. having her survive and then be able to choose her way to survive...
- THE APP WAS CALLED SHEBA.
- all the jesuses were amazing. i too, would like to party with different jesuses.
- again, easter x shadow. make it happen, show.
- as much as i wasn't with it initially, i chenowith was ultimately the best choice. i eat crow, show.
- ANOTHER AMAZING CHANGE WAS HER TAKING AWAY SPRING. YAS.
- odin was so... odin. so extra.
- not the point that i thought they'd end on, having read the books, but i'm pleased that the reveals happened.
- the bunnies were hilarious
- BRING BACK NANCY TYVM
but i love laura so much more on the show so i don't want her to go anywhere. i hated her in the book but - emily's so goooooood.
ugh for real? the orgy/worship/sacrifice scene? SO FUCKING GORGEOUS. jfc.
[Spoiler (click to open)]I heard they weren't going to have the coming to America vignettes at the start of episodes in season 2. But that doesn't preclude Nancy from telling more stories, I suppose
So, I am totally down with Easter/Shadow ship. Shadow's face just light up when she is around. They are totally adorable together.
ricky whittle does all the things for me and him just walking around with heart eyes for easter was so great
I haven't read the book. So I'm very curious to see how the whole [Spoiler (click to open)]Laura and Shadow being pawns thing plays out and what the "master plan" is.
Edited at 2017-06-19 02:27 am (UTC)
love when laura grabbed sweeney by the balls btw
ah, catching up with the show (i kinda let eps pile up starting with 4) was crazy, bryan's style of storytelling is wonderful. also i was not expecting to catch feelings and start shipping my usual kind of ship, doomed, absolutely pointless, never gonna happen aka sweeney/laura. finale did not help at all lmao
i'm off to watch the vids that OP so generously shared with us <3
(can i get a show of nancy and ibis just telling random stories? pls thnx)
I'm definitely ready for more of the female characters to get fleshed out but I find her to be a really refreshing character and I love the team up between her and Sweeny.
The only thing that I missed are my boys #FIRESALE. I think they were supposed to be there but they were moved for next season. Salim's taxi is probably going to be one of those cars at the end.
p.s. Speaking of which: I might be misremembering but the last time on the road trip from hell, Salim was praying and then they all got into a fight. Laura tells him where to find the Jinn and he leaves without his prayer mat, right? Interesting tidbit, when you think about it.
really
lol
-I really REALLY need like at least 2 Bilquis icons, someone pls help HOW SOMEONE BE SO BEAUTIFUL AND CONVEIN SO MANY EMOTIONS /stanning
-The whole scene with the Kings/Men vs Queens/Women was just sad, infuriating, powerful, amazing.
-Anansi's way to tell stories is perfect.
-Fuck Ricky and his cute fucking face being entranced by Eastern. And when he looks up to Laura ALL THE TEARS :(
--Bonus sadcute face: Mad S. being sad and angry for Laura :'(
"You brought me a blusher. He’s pink chocolate" -- he.. hehe... hehehehe... :3
-No, but I'm serious about the Bilquis icon. I would buy a Funko Pop of Disco Bilquis in a second and I don't buy those things!
-Watching Wednesday manipulating everybody like:
Welp, what to watch now? Ah yes, Preacher!
and ignoring all the other stuff gaiman has written with him bc no one needs it
I like this episode the best because it didn't feel like a filler, i mean i know its not a filler but the show's pacing was all over the place.
Does anyone know the name of the 'king' that banged Bilquis? i feel he is Paolo Roldan but my stream was super dark so i couldnt see anything
Edited at 2017-06-19 02:44 am (UTC)