Cazwell Vows to Make America Femme Again in 'Loose Wrists' Video

Is he the "take you to the ice cream truck" guy? Reply

Yep Reply

Ice Cream Truck has such good eye candy Reply

All I know is Ice Cream Truck sexy eye candy Reply

that was a fun time on ONTD Reply

...I want ice cream now Reply

Edited at 2017-06-19 12:49 am (UTC) Reply

yum Reply

i still want to know who this guy is Reply

LOL like little did i know that i would personally know this guy now. he's straight and he's honestly one of the SWEETEST guys ive ever met - went from gogo dancing to managing a gym. Reply

sis give us his ig or something Reply

omg bless Reply

pride month hot take — i think the huge success of rupaul's drag race is really interesting in that i feel like it is the first time that gay men are enjoying content made by other gay men in a huge way. i wonder if someone like a cazwell can really rise to the level. there's something very on-point with ice cream truck that he just misses absolutely in other songs, but I do not know. Reply

like he's saying 'let's make america femme again' but he still takes on such a masc tone in this song, trying to emulate rap but with a gay gaze, and it falls flat? while ice cream truck is more freely/casually gay? I dunno.



I saw Cakes da Killa and they were phenomenallllllllll and so unapologetically gay and not necessarily masc-posing. but he's black so the white gay gatekeepers would never embrace that obvz.



Edited at 2017-06-19 12:54 am (UTC) Reply

i like drag race because it isnt one of those vapid shows where the focus is on how muscular and hot the contestants are, sure we had some lookers but it was never the point of the show. The fact that the show isnt white-gay centric is also a huge plus for me Reply

dat fashion... Reply

throwback to ONTDs glory days





Reply

Yesss I remember the post and everything. Reply

GOD such a throwback Reply

no its not! Its only 4 to 5 years old. Stop making me feel old. STOP IT! Reply

catchy as fuck Reply

I refuse to believe this is seven years old. Nope. Reply

lmao i remember you couldn't go into a post on here without seeing at least a good third or fourth of the users with an ice cream truck icon. ICONIC! Reply

From a golden era in ONTD history. I feel bad for the members who weren't around to experience those days. The tone of the site was completely different and 100% more fun. Reply

dude at 1:58 looks like zachary quinto Reply

I still bop to this. Man, this makes me feel like I've truly been on ONTD forever. Reply

That post was so glorious. Reply

Iconic Reply

Does xylophone guy at 0:06 look like Freddie Prinze Jr to anyone else?



Edited at 2017-06-19 01:45 am (UTC) Reply

Aww man I still have my icon around somewhere 😂



Those posts were gorious especially when 80% of this site had icons Reply

I just remembered, wasn't there an ONTD Original about all the guys who were in the video? Reply

I stanned for this vid so much from my office cubicle and in the living room with my cousins when our grandmother wasn't looking. I told my girlfriends and cousins to watch and enjoy and I do not regret it. The reactions were always lit, this song deserved it. Reply

whos the user that had a gif from this as their icon for the longest time Reply

That was the best post, it was so much fun. And it was fun for awhile after that when the gifs would randomly be brought out. Reply

Red shorts & NY hat + dude with big nose were my favs then and they're my favs now. Reply

i miss old ontd even tho it was mean and vicious Reply

Parent

lmao i can't believe i remember most of the words to this Reply

those were fun times Reply

OMG I loved this! Reply

the day I found out he was from Worcester I laughed and laughed and then laughed some more Reply

I know the guy in the pink hat lol Reply

ah, the summer of ice cream truck. such a purer time on ontd. ah, the summer of ice cream truck. such a purer time on ontd. Reply

The guy on the right trying to hide his semi 😂 Reply

lmao talk about production upgrade Reply

Jesus his pupils Reply

Daddy & Mommy Reply

He looks so much like my bf. OMG! Reply

@ ur bf Reply

I had a huge crush on him during my MySpace days. I remember listening to All Over Your Face. It was my first window to The Gay Lifestyle. Reply

Well that song did not go at all how I thought it woould. Reply

love this bop.



Edited at 2017-06-19 01:26 am (UTC) Reply

hella bop Reply

I still will walk around saying this.



NO ONE GETS IT and it makes me sad. Reply

and she was eatin'. what? and she was eatin'. ...oh.



LOL. my friend still quotes part of this! Reply

so does mine! i also always quote the CAN I BORROW TEN DOLLAHS I LEFT MY PURSE IN THE CAR



Edited at 2017-06-19 02:11 am (UTC) Reply

my favorite Reply

this bop Reply

