Cazwell Vows to Make America Femme Again in 'Loose Wrists' Video



The inspiration for gay rapper Cazwell's new single "Loose Wrists" is Trump & Co.'s stance on LGBTQ rights. "We have a president that wants to take us off the census and a Vice President that believes shock therapy will cure gayness... I vowed to be as gay as possible with my music and videos. We have to be more visible than ever and I hope I inspire that."



Sources: Out.com, youtube
