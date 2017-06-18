Cazwell Vows to Make America Femme Again in 'Loose Wrists' Video
The inspiration for gay rapper Cazwell's new single "Loose Wrists" is Trump & Co.'s stance on LGBTQ rights. "We have a president that wants to take us off the census and a Vice President that believes shock therapy will cure gayness... I vowed to be as gay as possible with my music and videos. We have to be more visible than ever and I hope I inspire that."
I saw Cakes da Killa and they were phenomenallllllllll and so unapologetically gay and not necessarily masc-posing. but he's black so the white gay gatekeepers would never embrace that obvz.
Those posts were gorious especially when 80% of this site had icons
ah, the summer of ice cream truck. such a purer time on ontd.
I had a huge crush on him during my MySpace days. I remember listening to All Over Your Face. It was my first window to The Gay Lifestyle.
love this bop.
NO ONE GETS IT and it makes me sad.
LOL. my friend still quotes part of this!
