Celebs celebrating Father's Day
Happy Fathers Day, to our hero @JDMorgan! Love Gus, Hil and ALL the furry kids. Xxx pic.twitter.com/jUV8lMt1QI— Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) June 18, 2017
Celebs took to social media to celebrate Father's Day
All I can think of today is how proud I am to be the dad of the smartest, funniest, weirdest kid on the planet #FathersDay2017 pic.twitter.com/or3BIRKkQi— Brett Dalton (@IMBrettDalton) June 18, 2017
Good idea: family photo. Bad idea: family photo @ hottest part of the day when everyone just wants to f--ing go home already #FathersDay2017 pic.twitter.com/ex0uAz9Ot9— Brett Dalton (@IMBrettDalton) June 19, 2017
Sources 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16
your icon <333
Cobie and Taran are also adorable and that cake looks awesome.
Aw, Tracee with her sisters and dad. And that picture with Jensen and all three of the kids killed me (as did Brett Dalton and his daughter, Sylvia).
Aw, baby Chloe Bennet with her dad!
Aimee Carrerro's dog is so cute and I love that she paid tribute to her husband for being a dad to him.
I had a great day with my dad. He's recovering from ankle surgery and he got one of those scooters to kneel on so he kept showing me how quick he could scoot through the house. Then we ate some steak and watched the Turner Classic Movies channel and he told me he shopped around and found the best place for me to get my windshield replaced. Dads r the best.
Edited at 2017-06-19 12:32 am (UTC)
dead spermdonor
dead stepidiot
Edited at 2017-06-19 02:05 am (UTC)
Then again I have a shitty mom and I always feel left out on mother's day, so it evens out.
I have a lot of feelings about days like today.
Awww!
Edited at 2017-06-19 12:47 am (UTC)
It's great that you're there to help sis!
Edited at 2017-06-19 01:50 am (UTC)
anyway my dad had bipolar disorder and would not take his meds
said he didn't need them
boy that was fun
They can be friends with Audio Science and Pilot Inspektor when they're older.