Celebs celebrating Father's Day

i'm celebrating fathers day by not talking to mine and watching john wick 2

is that an american gods icon you have?

yep from tonights finale

sounds like a swell day to me



your icon <333

ooo i should watch John Wick 2

That's pretty much how mine went. He wanted to avoid us and now he's hiding in the garage so I'm leaving him there. My bro said I should go see him but F that. I'm diplomatic all year round so I don't need yet another reason to do so.

I'm so glad Hilarie Burton is now on social media because I'm loving all these pictures of the Burton-Morgan family. She and JDM are so cute together!



Cobie and Taran are also adorable and that cake looks awesome.



Aw, Tracee with her sisters and dad. And that picture with Jensen and all three of the kids killed me (as did Brett Dalton and his daughter, Sylvia).



Aw, baby Chloe Bennet with her dad!



Aimee Carrerro's dog is so cute and I love that she paid tribute to her husband for being a dad to him.

Seriously, those pics of JDM and their son are adooorable.

I love the story about how the JDM's local (very rural) mom-and-pop candy store was closing down so he bought it and kept it open so the local kids would have a candy store to grow up with.

This is so cute!!



I had a great day with my dad. He's recovering from ankle surgery and he got one of those scooters to kneel on so he kept showing me how quick he could scoot through the house. Then we ate some steak and watched the Turner Classic Movies channel and he told me he shopped around and found the best place for me to get my windshield replaced. Dads r the best. Reply

true/accurate



Edited at 2017-06-19 12:32 am (UTC)

lmao i was just about to post this.

needs further options



dead spermdonor

dead stepidiot Reply

lmao love her

Definitely there but distant.

Shit, this hit me a little to hard

neither should be an option too, givin the option to write in something. i'd write my dad is the best <3



Edited at 2017-06-19 02:05 am (UTC)

aaaayyyyyyyy

LOL, I was just debating if I should make this post and I was going to open it with the same tweet from Hilarie Burton, so I'm glad you beat me to it and saved me the work! Good job, OP.

LOL, nice. A+. And thank you!

my facebook feed is people posting who can post better posts of there dads.

Happy Father's day to my Mom!!! The original Wonder Woman who did the job of two parents while working a 9 to 5! Badass. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) June 18, 2017





To all those out there with living fathers I hope your father's days are haunted by the poltergeists of my and all the other dead dads. — Moshe Kasher (@moshekasher) June 18, 2017





moar

aww Jordan

I fucking love Jordan. <3

I love Meegan so much

that second tweet is me every father's day for the past three years tbh

i fucking love jordan and moshe. i love moshe's stories about growing up with deaf parents. his mom not knowing how loud her vibrator was. his hasidic deaf dad.

I'm watching MSNBC right now - they have a producer on scene.

I just came in and saw it on the news, wtfffff

The violence is endless

I love my dad, but these holidays make me so sad for everyone who either lost a parent or has an estranged relationship with a parent/their parent was abusive or neglectful. :/ It's like an in-your-face reminder on social media.

yeah i usually stay away from the internet on mother's day and father's day. everyone is so annoying about it.

Me too. I have good relationships with my parents but I feel for people who aren't in my situation.

As someone who lost their dad almost 2 years ago, it's a little rough so I've been scrolling real fast through FB when I've checked it. I even thought about deactivating my facebook for the day but just didn't. Plus I changed my profile pic to a cute pic of him and I and wanted that to be seen haha.

Bb I'm glad everyone got to see that pic of your dad! ❤ Hope you had fun spending time with your mom

Yes. I like to celebrate my parents but I feel for those who don't have them or don't have the same sort of relationship I do with their parents. Connie Schultz has a great phrase for people like that on days like this: "may the day land gently."

I always kind of feel guilty on father's day because I have a really great dad and I know there are so many people out there who don't have that.



Then again I have a shitty mom and I always feel left out on mother's day, so it evens out. Reply

This is me on Mother's Day and Father's Day. I've lost them both within the past 3 years and this year my father in law too. :/

weirdly, father's day has never bothered me. i've been estranged from my abusive/mentally unstable father for 19 years. and since i've never liked him, i never had anything to mourn. but when i lose my mom, mother's day will be brutal. it's the one, well, two days of the year in which it is worse to have loved and lost than to have no loved at all.

it makes me sad for others and fear the day i don't have mine. i can't imagine :(

I hate parent's days. My father was and still is a bully, has been verbally and physically abusive, misogynistic, and has, at least since high school, held a financial childhood over all of us just to keep us in line. Financial bullying, so to speak. My Mother would rather side with him and throw us under the bus if it meant she didn't get yelled at, live comfortably, and/or have the status of still being married. She also told me she hoped I get raped, a month after it happened. She didn't knit I would bet all the money I have, which isn't a lot, that she would NEVER say anything like that to her worst enemy. They also blamed me for being molested as a 12 year old.



I have a lot of feelings about days like today. Reply

Father's Day is always great until I go online to find the internet full of bitter stories about dead/ain't shit dads.

Link

Yeah, I try not to think a lot about my father the rest of the year because the further away he is from me, the better. But this is one day a year when I can't help being plagued by thoughts about him and our shitty relationship. There's no escaping it with social media

"When he num num nums on my belly" - baby (I presume)



Awww! Reply

i work at a nursing home , and it saddens me that people don't visit there loved ones enough, like it's father's day today and it was busy, like i get people are busy but at least try to visit your loved one often. like the long term care/nursing home is sad at times because a lot of the residents family members don't visit them often

Edited at 2017-06-19 12:47 am (UTC) you look after ppl?

Wow, this comment is really uncalled for.

why are you surprised buy this? i love my job and what i do. i work in activities

Your continued obsession with a complete stranger on an obsolete gossip message board is tragic.

You are always such a creep to the OP.

My grandpa lived in a nursing home for the last 5-ish years of his life and he was lucky enough to have family who visited him a lot, but SO many of his friends didn't. When we'd go to take my grandpa out to lunch we'd usually end up bringing along a few of his friends since many of them didn't get out much. It broke my heart.

My mom used to work in a nursing home and she always felt bad for the elders who never got visits :(

Yeah I totally understand that people have complicated relationships with their family members and I don't know anyone's story but it is so hard to see so many elderly people without family on holidays. Makes my heart feel really heavy and tender and shit :(



It's great that you're there to help sis!



Edited at 2017-06-19 01:50 am (UTC)

I was at work for half the day and it was 106 degrees when I got home so me, my dad, and my brother just went into the pool, which was like bath water because it was so hot outside. still better than being in the heat tho

LOL, we went over to my parents' friends to swim in their pool, which was fun because the water was amazing but then it started to rain and I had to come home because I was fucking soaked and had no change of clothes (because they also got wet). Now I'm exhausted.

Parent

CA, we're in the middle of a heat wave. it was 84 in san francisco and I was wearing long pants because I was at work. fml.

I stayed inside all day ugh Cali weather it's so hot out.

I had an awesome day with my dad. We went to the car show in beverly hills and then just had lunch. We keep it pretty low-key.

my father is arrogant and an asshole but im happy he has not forced me into doing things he wants me to do, like most Indian fathers. mixed feelings about this day.

jensen and his wife are not good parents because they gave their twins terrible names

anyway my dad had bipolar disorder and would not take his meds

said he didn't need them

boy that was fun Reply

Justice, Zeppelin, and Arrow wtf.



They can be friends with Audio Science and Pilot Inspektor when they're older. Reply

if they liked those names so badly they should have named themselves that not force a baby to be stuck with such a shitty name Reply

I'm so sorry. My aunt has bipolar and borderline personality disorder and she is the nastiest, most abusive person I have ever met. She refuses help. Reply

