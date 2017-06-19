Katy Perry's demo of "Passenger" leaks online!

I actually love this version even though she sounds like a sheep on the "without a map" part Reply

lmao damn, she really does. it needs that screaming goat edited in there. Reply

I don't like this song, but I think I prefer this version. I say this as a huge Britney fan.

And at least I don't have to debate who is singing the "ride" part in this version.



Britney's "this is living" part though >>> Reply

that part's also definitely Myah lbr Reply

lies Reply

No, I refuse to accept that! Reply

Lol the bridge is 100% Myah, even more noticeably than the chorus. Reply

i looove britney's "this is living" Reply

That's some contemporary christian sounding bs Reply

lol it really is. Reply

lmao Reply

I've said that since day one!!! it totally sounds like a christian pop song Reply

yeah, i thought that immediately when britney released it! like that's about god/jesus, not a man... Reply

Katy's version is annoying and grating, just like her. Reply

It really is. Reply

go in Reply

It's crazy how many artists have recorded songs that Katy originally wrote. Reply

do you really think Britney, Sia, Katy, Diplo, and the actual writer were all in the same room to write this



nah katy and britney probably changed two notes to get that $$ Reply

I don't doubt that Brit is a "write a word, get a third" kind of writer, but given that Katy's prefame demos were hocked off to like Selena Gomez and Kelly Clarkson, I feel like she's a little more involved in her song writing process. Reply

lol wut



this was a prism demo that was sold to britney.. and katy writes all of her songs. Reply

pretty much. although i'm sure katy has more participation in the creation of her music than someone like britney, it's always been weird to me that she works with such big-name writers and that a few people have said they've written her music. like, bonnie mckee has said time and time again that she wrote teenage dream, yet katy's the first person credited and bonnie is the last. she said something like, "it was weird hearing katy sing about my experiences". then you have someone like sia who is known for writing fully-fledged songs, which magically get a katy credit once katy decides to put one of them on her album. i remember katy saying she was sad that sia gave beyonce pretty hurts instead of her. if you write your own music, why are you mad someone didn't give you their song? this is a case for the fbi Reply

Justice for Siri Jean Reply

Justice for "Til it's gone " you mean. And "tic tic boom " when I'm drunk and want to bounce my ass to the bass lol. Reply

(and "work, bitch!", "it should be easy", "body ache"... and "hold on tight") Reply

Edited at 2017-06-18 11:24 pm (UTC) the song is just not good, none of the ballads on bridget jones were tbh, but the uptempos were bops with a capital pussy pop Reply

Honestly though, It Should Be Easy is just THAT song. Britney(?)'s microwaved vocals were too innovative. Reply

I feel like with less autotune, BJ could've been a much better album :( Fuck will.i.am for ruining it tbh. Reply

generated good sis, i see britney jean as britney paying homage & cosplayiny as a modern day s1mone





Edited at 2017-06-18 11:54 pm (UTC) ha vocals weregood sis, i see britney jean as britney paying homage & cosplayiny as a modern day s1mone Reply

Sis, I love you and generally I think you're one of the few people on this site with a brain cell, but this comment is full of nothing but lies. Passenger is The Bop™ of Indie Jean Reply

"Febreze" "Perfume" (despite the tragic video) was cute and a solid ballad tho. Reply

Katy's is tone deaf.



Myah tries too hard to sound like Britney.



Sia sounds the best but it's just a paycheck to her.



There are no winners. Reply

britney jean flopped

glory flop even harder



ugly lobotomized loser

the candle club has grown? Reply

lmfao Reply

Mte



She's a Fucking loser. Reply

can Britney still sing lol? i wish she'd sing one song live lol Reply

She never could Reply

who is myah





it sounds like a katy perry song tbh





maaap part sounds like a sheep lool Reply

The DISRESPECT for the elusive queen of pop







This is my first time hearing this and as a Britney fan in denial I am finding this very upsetting lol. Reply

holy shit it's uncanny Reply

I honestly don't know how people can confuse this for Britney. It has to be casual Britney listeners tbh because I just don't get it. Reply

I used to be obsessed with Myah's demos. It's a shame some of then never got released as actual singles. Reply

what the fuuuuuuuck Reply

the woman who sings all of britney jean Reply

myah is britney's voice Reply

I'm guessing this is what Sia was talking about when she said her writing sessions with Katy didn't go well.



I really like Sia as a person and I absolutely love her first couple albums but she and Ed both need to chill out with the songwriting. They both have these styles that are extremely noticeable and are getting really old because they're writing for literally everyone. Reply

to this day, there's lots of things regarding britney's career that make no sense (like scrapping both work bitch and make me videos) but the one thing i'll never understand is why and how they thought britney jean was a good idea. from hiring will.i.am to not having britney even PRETEND to sing her own songs.



that being said, passenger had so much potential. a shame. gospel anthem that could've been! Reply

lol I remember when people would talk shit about will.i.am stans would bring up Kelis' Fleshtones as proof that Indie Jean wouldn't be ruined. Reply

prince said it best:



https://twitter.com/sylphanne/status/736 389869895815168?lang=en Reply

Britney Jean was such a fucking mistake. I've been listening to it all the way through for the first time and I just don't understand why it was even released considering how much Myah is on it and how obvious it is. I'd say it's probably 30% Myah, possibly even more if it's her on Work Bitch, I can't really tell. I used to think it was Britney but after listening to this I'm not so sure.



I still can't believe they put her name on every track on the album. It's so embarrassing. Reply

what is this omg Reply

amazing gif Reply

