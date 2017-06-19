NCT - Taeyong

Katy Perry's demo of "Passenger" leaks online!



The song was written by Britney Spears, Sia Furler, Katy Perry, Andrew Swanson and Diplo.

Official "Britney" version:


Acoustic remix with Sia's vocals:



SOURCES: 1, 2 , 3

Poll #2069138
Open to: All, detailed results viewable to: All. Participants: 75

Who did the chorus justice, ONTD?

View Answers
Katy Perry
27(36.0%)
Myah Marie
32(42.7%)
Sia
16(21.3%)
Tagged: , , ,