Katy Perry's demo of "Passenger" leaks online!
The song was written by Britney Spears, Sia Furler, Katy Perry, Andrew Swanson and Diplo.
Official "Britney" version:
Acoustic remix with Sia's vocals:
Who did the chorus justice, ONTD?
Katy Perry
27(36.0%)
Myah Marie
32(42.7%)
Sia
16(21.3%)
And at least I don't have to debate who is singing the "ride" part in this version.
Britney's "this is living" part though >>>
i looove britney's "this is living"
nah katy and britney probably changed two notes to get that $$
this was a prism demo that was sold to britney.. and katy writes all of her songs.
"Febreze""Perfume" (despite the tragic video) was cute and a solid ballad tho.
Myah tries too hard to sound like Britney.
Sia sounds the best but it's just a paycheck to her.
There are no winners.
it sounds like a katy perry song tbh
maaap part sounds like a sheep lool
I really like Sia as a person and I absolutely love her first couple albums but she and Ed both need to chill out with the songwriting. They both have these styles that are extremely noticeable and are getting really old because they're writing for literally everyone.
that being said, passenger had so much potential. a shame. gospel anthem that could've been!
