Yoko Ono Will Get Songwriting Credit For "Imagine"



- "Imagine" was released in 1971 with John Lennon credited as the sole songwriter
- In a 1980 interview, Lennon said that the song "should be credited as a Lennon-Ono song because a lot of it — the lyric and the concept — came from Yoko. But those days I was a bit more selfish, a bit more macho, and I sort of omitted to mention her contribution. But it was right out of Grapefruit, her book."
- On June 14, Ono, along with son Sean, received the National Music Publishers Association's new Centennial Song Award for "Imagine"
- The NMPA announced that Ono will be added to the song as a co-writer
- The CEO of the NMPA stated that some may oppose the move, thinking that it is a way to extend the copyright on "Imagine" since a song enters the public domain 70 years after the death of the last creator
- In actuality, "Imagine" has a fixed term of copyright of 95 years from its initial publication

Source: gothamist.com
