Yoko Ono Will Get Songwriting Credit For "Imagine"

The more I learn about John Lennon, the more unpleasant he sounds. He seemed like such a giant dickhead.

He's such a symbol for peace and I find it so bizarre given who he was as a person. Reply

He was a straight white man born in England in the 1940s, so pretty much, yeah.



To his credit, he did try to educate himself in the seventies, especially in the last years of his life. Kween Yoko had a good influence on him, taking him to feminist conferences and such. Reply

Nope, they were trash together until the very end. Reply

Yoko is an asshole in her own right too, lol Reply

WAT?



Yoko has always been garbage. Reply

Yoko's trash too. she fucking stalked him while he was married to Cynthia. Reply

you clearly have a death wish here Reply

Right?? I was so shocked when I learned about his violence. Like, he literally admitted to being a violent abuser in an interview (he used the word "hitter" to describe himself and said "I beat her" about a past GF). This was part of him reflecting on trying to be a better person (I suppose), but, um, hard pass. Reply

he's always been garbage Reply

None of the Beatles were the greatest guys. George was the most likable.



John was an excellent lyricist but man was he a jerk otherwise. Reply

He was the worst Beatle Reply

beatles destroying kween mother yoko Reply

I have yet to meet a preachy feminist male ally~ who doesn't worship John Lennon.



I'm sure they exist but I've never met one. Reply

the beatles are the most overrated piece of shit band ever. Reply

THANK YOU! I have tried listening to the music for years and always thought it was shite! Was always told I just didn't "get it"?! Reply

You stan Meghan Trainor. Your argument is invalid. Reply

don't even try to come for me: you want to stan tom hiddleston! Reply

I acknowledge their cultural impact, but you couldn't pay me to listen to them. I get no joy out of their music. Reply

You're not lying. Reply

you stan Smegma Trainor and "Dr" Jill Stein. your taste is absolute shit. Reply

Someone says this in every beatles post, and i dont get it. Their music makes me feel so nostalgic for a time i wasnt even alive for and i find that pretty incredible. Reply

the salty beatles fan responding to this smh

meghan trainor's no > the entire beatles discography Reply

ayyy Reply

Meghan Trainor got Beetles fans shook LOL



It's sad that they'll never get to write a song as timeless as Title. Reply

Don't go there.



Stop trying to be edgy. Reply

lmfao Reply

Yesss Reply

i always get so much shit for saying i'm not a beatles fan. i don't have anything against their music. i even like the white album. but i don't see the appeal of being a stan for them Reply

you must not be a white male baby-boomer. Reply

i just fail at life, lol Reply

They're basic white garbage. Reply

For me it's a deeply personal thing as I grew up on the Beatles but I do think a lot of their legacy is due to white Baby Boomer idolization of them. Reply

I grew up on them and their music just makes me happy.



Still though,



The Who > The Beatles



New Year's Eve ruined Imagine (& that cover of Somewhere Over The Rainbow & that Frank Sinatra song) for me Reply

If this is true, then it should be rerecorded with some of Yoko's screaming in the background. Reply

I can't stand this song. Reply

I'm sure haters are gonna hate but it's pretty obvious when you read Grapefruit that the song was inspired by her work. Get that credit!



Edited at 2017-06-19 12:50 am (UTC)

Slay, queen. Make the white boys seethe.



John Lennon ain't shit.

Everyone and their mother oversinging Imagine has ruined that song for me.

Team no one, they both ain't shit. Reply

She and John Lennon were/are both vile trash and that's about all I have to say about that. Reply

I'll never forgive them fo fucking op Julian Lennon. Reply

THIS! I'll never forget Julian talking about being a kid and when his shitty father deigned to acknowledge his existence he'd allow Julian to visit him and Yoko and they'd come to the breakfast table wearing absolutely nothing at all and then hit him when he giggled. Trash. Reply

Thank you! Such garbage. Reply

exactly Reply

i mean yeah but so was george Reply

If u wanna list all the shitheads in rock, we'd be here all day. The only decent person in rock is Charlie Watts tbh Reply

i don't think this song is as good as it's supposed to be Reply

-the beatles in one sentence. Reply

