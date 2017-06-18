Yoko Ono Will Get Songwriting Credit For "Imagine"
- "Imagine" was released in 1971 with John Lennon credited as the sole songwriter
- In a 1980 interview, Lennon said that the song "should be credited as a Lennon-Ono song because a lot of it — the lyric and the concept — came from Yoko. But those days I was a bit more selfish, a bit more macho, and I sort of omitted to mention her contribution. But it was right out of Grapefruit, her book."
- On June 14, Ono, along with son Sean, received the National Music Publishers Association's new Centennial Song Award for "Imagine"
- The NMPA announced that Ono will be added to the song as a co-writer
- The CEO of the NMPA stated that some may oppose the move, thinking that it is a way to extend the copyright on "Imagine" since a song enters the public domain 70 years after the death of the last creator
- In actuality, "Imagine" has a fixed term of copyright of 95 years from its initial publication
Source: gothamist.com
To his credit, he did try to educate himself in the seventies, especially in the last years of his life. Kween Yoko had a good influence on him, taking him to feminist conferences and such.
Yoko has always been garbage.
Mte.
I'm sure they exist but I've never met one.
You're not lying.
meghan trainor's no > the entire beatles discography
It's sad that they'll never get to write a song as timeless as Title.
Still though,
The Who > The Beatles
Edited at 2017-06-19 12:50 am (UTC)
John Lennon ain't shit.