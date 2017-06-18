Merida

Pam Anderson thinks Theresa May is the worst, calls Julian Assange sexy

- Maybe it's the hairdo? Anderson thinks Macron should show some compassion, and ..I guess help her out with her planned vegan restaurant, somewhere in France?





Moment source & Letter Source


Do you think Pamela Anderson can name every British leader in living history? Are you going to have to talk to Macron about your plans for a vegan restaurant, ONTD?
