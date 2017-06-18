Pam Anderson thinks Theresa May is the worst, calls Julian Assange sexy

On the one hand, I am pleased to see new people in Parliament as opposed to the same crusty all députés as always, but on the other, I am rather worried of what he'll do with such power. I know he's a moderate but I don't really trust him all that much. Reply

Assange is repulsive inside and out. I feel like that's all I can say about that fucker at this point. Reply

Julian Assange is an asshole not worth defending. Reply

So many celebs have made a home for themselves right up inside his asshole. MIA seems forever in love with him as well. Reply

I long ago accepted this as part of M.I.A.'s messiness. Reply

I used to be the biggest M.I.A. fan. I can't take her seriously anymore. Reply

well i think pam is his lover (emotionally or physically) so i guess this makes sense for her to say Reply

he's sexually assaulted multiple women lol he should have rotted in prison for at least a few decades. i hate him so much. Reply

yikes she sounds like a cult member Reply

"Hillary of Clinton" Reply

m'lady hillary of house clinton Reply

HILLARY OF HOUSE CLINTON, FIRST OF HER NAME, LADY REGNANT OF THE DEMOCRATS, MOTHER OF CHELSEA, BREAKER OF GLASS CEILINGS, THE UNBERNED — Rebecca Cohen (@GynoStar) June 8, 2016

lol reminds me of this tweet: Reply

She sounds like the brainwashed leader of Cult Assange. What's with her boner for him?



And lol at the idea of Macron going to the opening of her French restaurant as if she were still relevant. Reply

This Assange/Pamela Anderson connection is so fucking weird... Reply

Well...she's right about May being trash? Reply

I randomly think about the pap photos of Pamela Anderson delivering vegan food to Assange all the time. Reply

Omg this letter is... I can't even describe it.

I feel like she needs help. Reply

julian assange? lmfao. homeboy is a factory of wrong opinions and general headassery for implying theresa may might be autistic amongst many trash things. Reply

Lmao at May's downfall. As a Jeremy fan I'm sf smug about her fucking up so much. Reply

I am too but I wish her incompetence hadn't had hundreds of innocent victims who had just lost their homes, friends and family members. Reply

Absolutely. The aftermath of the election was enough to show how weak she was.

Since Grenfell it's shown that it's incompetence from PM right down to the council. The way it's been handled is so shocking. Reply

