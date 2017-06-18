Pam Anderson thinks Theresa May is the worst, calls Julian Assange sexy
Pamela Anderson says Theresa May is 'worst PM in living history'
- Maybe it's the hairdo? Anderson thinks Macron should show some compassion, and ..I guess help her out with her planned vegan restaurant, somewhere in France?
Moment source & Letter Source
Do you think Pamela Anderson can name every British leader in living history? Are you going to have to talk to Macron about your plans for a vegan restaurant, ONTD?
Pamela Anderson's latest ode to Julian Assange is absolutely wild pic.twitter.com/chdZjtvqAg— Osman Faruqi (@oz_f) June 18, 2017
And lol at the idea of Macron going to the opening of her French restaurant as if she were still relevant.
I feel like she needs help.
Since Grenfell it's shown that it's incompetence from PM right down to the council. The way it's been handled is so shocking.