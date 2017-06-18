Is Halsey here to save the female popstar?

Na, the next it girl is not out there yet. They just pop out of nowhere to take over/dominate the scene.



Britney came out in 1998.

Gaga came out in 2008.



So the next phenomenal pop queen of such caliber will probably come out next year? LOL.



I like this theory. Reply

Interesting theory... Reply

Never thought about it that way, but that's an interesting point nonetheless. Reply

This makes me excited for the next big "thing" to come out in music, it feels like it hasn't happened in forever. Last musician I really connected with on a personal and emotional level was Amy Winehouse. Nothing since has come close for me, I'm still so sad we lost her. Reply

cupcakke is coming!! Reply

lol Reply

Omg I wish. She would make so many people mad. I don't want her to tone it down, either. Reply

Taylor Swift is at home plotting her revenge against you. Reply

Ooooh Reply

i honestly have no clue who Halsey is. I only see this name here on ONTD and i cant be arsed to look her up Reply

i tried listening to her and i find her music...lacking...something Reply

I only know her because of ONTD & the video of her being extra to fans outside a hotel



Every time I see her I just think of bananies and avocadies. Reply

Strangers is a bop. The rest of her album isn't my cup of tea. Although I didn't mind her debut tbh. Reply

yep, mte Reply

samee. I think I like halsey's new album less after listening to lorde's new one Reply

Badlands was definitely much better. Reply

yeah, the new album is pretty forgettable aside from a few tracks. Reply

I liked more than as few songs on her debut. Reply

but its successful and she wrote all of it and she has a large following and a lot of ONTD's faves have never had a number one album or song Reply

I thought Alessia Cara was doing well? I always hear her songs on the radio. she never gets posted about on ontd tho maybe she doens't have any stans lol Reply

They mentioned her in the article too. She's supposedly the only woman doing well at all on streaming services and stuff but those songs are EDM and hip-hop features. Reply

Idk her music isn't reaching every demographic? I listen to her music as a 24-year-old and I can't relate to the teenage shit anymore. That one song Scars To Your Beautiful is some myspace bulletin realness and about 15 other girls came out at the same time as her with the same tone of voice that same stupid ass indie accent, Halsey included. Reply

Omg I despise Scars to My Beautiful. I can't even listen to her voice singing anything else. And the live performance I saw of hers was bad. Reply

She is exhaustingly over-played on the radio. Reply

i hope Lorde does well, her album is good Reply

Her Down song is seriously awful. Although pretty much everything on the radio right now is Reply

it sounds like "Needed Me" 2.0 lite to me tbh. Reply

more like a cheap knockoff of needed me, lbr. Reply

Parent

i'm 99% sure both songs have the same writer Reply

i never understood why needed me got so popular but not kiss it better smh Reply

Parent

yeah lets hope not Reply

i like a few of halsey's songs but overall i'm ehhh about her. she just seems really fake to me? idk. Reply

in general i just feel like mainstream pop is having a bit of a meh year. were reaching critical mass with the garbage the chainsmokers and ed sheeran put out there.

if anything were overdue for another big female popstar. Reply

Todd in the Shadows ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ynFWZ vCrLg&t=0s ) recently came up with this theory that the (old) same four chord pop songs have morphed into a new set of chords that are perpetuated by the Chainsmokers and that they're dominating the charts. Reply

i think the music industry (in the middle of struggling a bunch of other ways), still hasn't figured out what younger generations want in a pop star. there is def a shift in the musical landscape, it honestly might be a while before we see a resurgence of the dominant female pop star. Reply

true. i think it also doesn't help that a lot of pop stars nowadays change their image/persona and sound so much. not that there's anything wrong with that, but i think for younger generations especially, it could cause them to not be interested anymore. Reply

ia. its not a trend that all stars can pull off. the progression should feel natural (rihanna and beyonce are really great examples of this). most try to jump from a to z so quickly. Reply

Agreed Reply

i love strangers i hope she makes a qt mv for it Reply

I love Halsey, but I lol'd at the title tbh Reply

I don't like Halsey's voice. Reply

I dont like how she sings live. All I can ever think of is that vine of that guy in the kitchen. Reply

omg i know the exact vine you're talking about. spot on comparison. Reply

i don't mind it, but i feel like she doesn't really have any range and so her songs end up blending in to one another. there's no big notes/moments. Reply

Parent

i hate her voice and alessia's. Reply

idk I feel like female pop singers are just out of style right now but they'll come back around in a couple of years. Music trends are so cyclical Reply

we don't deserve ha. we don'tha. Reply

cut to the feeling should be at preach!!!cut to the feeling should be at #1 rn Reply

GOD IT SHOULD Reply

emotions really isn't that great of an album lol idk why people keep pretending i liked it but come on now... Reply

I like her singles but I've tried to listen to her albums and they're pretty weak as a whole tbh. I hate that I feel that way because she seems like a sweetheart and I want her to do well. Reply

exactly Reply

