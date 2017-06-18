Is Halsey here to save the female popstar?
-Not only is Halsey the only woman with a number one album this year, she's the first in 31 weeks since Lady Gaga released 'Joanne'.
Where are the female pop stars at the top of the charts? https://t.co/IQgrHUQIco pic.twitter.com/ylna4lja1o— billboard (@billboard) June 18, 2017
-Halsey's song 'Closer' with the Chainsmokers from last year, is also the most recent appearance of a woman at the top of the Hot 100 singles chart.
-Some of the male chart dominance is because stars like Rihanna and Beyoncé are on hiatus at the moment but that doesn't explain why there hasn't been much new blood in the past seven or eight years.
-Ariana Grande and Meghan Trainor have been the female artists debuting post-2010 who have seemingly come the closest to breaking through that wall of pop superstardom, but they haven't quite made it and talented artists like Tinashe and Carly Rae Jepson who seem to have everything you could ask for in a star somehow haven't clicked with the public.
-The industry's shift toward streaming has turned the tides in favor of EDM and hip-hop artists and the successful artists in both of those genres are almost exclusively male.
-Halsey seems to represent an even more commercially friendly version of the mindie star that has been popularized over the past few years with singers like Lana Del Rey and Lorde.
-Halsey's one of the only female popstars making music at the moment who people seem to be responding to in a way that gives her a genuine shot to break through.
Britney came out in 1998.
Gaga came out in 2008.
So the next phenomenal pop queen of such caliber will probably come out next year? LOL.
if anything were overdue for another big female popstar.
Carly Rae Jepsen just keeps giving and giving and we just keep letting her flop
we don't deserve ha.
cut to the feeling should be at #1 rn
