In "I Don't Really Care" News: Japanese Girl Group AKB48 Holds Annual Election...

I REALLY did not care this year because of no Sayanee. When her and Kinoshita Momoka graduate I'll truly have no reason to even think of any of the 48 groups again.



But I do think NGT48 benefited from that voter fraud even if the company won't admit to it.



Thanks for the JPop posts, I follow this tag and sometimes I get multiple kpop posts a day but no jpop :(



I keep watching this:





When Miichan leaves I'll give up on this group. Save for Paruru's graduation single, AKB hasn't put out a good song since 2013.



Oh, NGT benefited from voter fraud, it's super apparent since Ogino wasn't even popular within her own group before this. Unless she can show ppl she has an awesome personality then she'll plummet out of the top 80 next year. Reply

I saw there debut single didn't even sell that well. If I were a big fan I'd be really upset about this, I have nothing against the girl but I'd be bull if one on my faves placed below her. Reply

Fans were pissed, lol. Between the voting fraud and management's poor planning leading to 10k dissatisfied fans AKS credibility is shot. Reply

Mayuyu leaving is the closure I needed since she's my second fave and my oshi left at the beginning of Sasshi's reign. I honestly felt like she wanted to graduate for a while now, but was probably pressured to stay when others like Takamina decided to leave. Anyway best luck to Mayuyu and hopefully she remains successful





And Ririka was smart to announce this before shukan bunshun dropped their story lol Reply

since this is a jpop post...



faky's keep out is incredible, as is mondo grosso's new album. shinichi osawa is a national treasure. protect him at all costs! Reply

mondo grosso's album is great, i can't stop listening to ERASER Reply

there's so many people in this group. how does it even work? Reply

They started out as a theater group that performed everyday. Originally there were 16 girls in each team. Team A was the first and kinda the more balanced of the 3. Team K had a cool aesthetic and Team B had a cute one. The team's performances rotated and each had a stage they performed until Aki-p (akb created) made a new one.



He later added other groups for other districts (akb performs in Akihabara, SKE in Sakae etc)



Also about 16 girls are chosen from the various groups for singles. The group is call the senbatsu and they tend to be the most popular girls. Sometimes the senbatsu is chosen by fans or a janken tournament



Edited at 2017-06-18 11:21 pm (UTC)

[ But if you really want to know ]

Within each group they have teams that the girls are sorted into. They start off with one team of girls, and when they get more girls drafted (like an NBA draft lol) in then they add more teams. For example, NGT48 and STU48 are the newest groups so they only have one team each, team NIII and team SIV. Compared to AKB48, which has been around for 12 years, has all of their possible teams filled (teams A, B, K, 4, and 8; the team name comes from the initials in the group's name).

They have theaters (think: Vegas residency) where each group performs at within their teams; that's what most of the girls end up doing. A lot of them don't become popular and just work in the theater.

Some girls become super popular and can get work outside the group, this election is basically a reflection of what girls are getting most work. The ranking only shows the top 80 girls out of 300 girls.

Also, when they put out music, each single has 4 or 5 songs on it. The lead single is the one with all the popular girls + the ones the producers want to be popular. Then each song will be done by the individual teams (ie. NMB48 has team N, team M, team BII, so each team gets their own song + one or two girls might get solos).

If the single is an AKB48 single, then the popular girls on the lead single can be from any of the groups (for example, the girl who won the election has been on all of the AKB48 singles but is a member of another group), and the rest of the singles will be done either by AKB's teams or by the most popular members of each individual group (to counter my example above, they might give a song to NMB48, who is represented by their most popular girls).



Most people don't know all of these girls, I sure as fuck don't, but only care about the girl(s) they like, and try to help them succeed by getting them a high rank in the elections. You pick a girl you like and hope she can get some shine lol. Reply

no, i'm glad you explained all of that. it's pretty interesting. Reply

this is fascinating Reply

i dont like akb, but i check the elections every year cause i love drama.



i hope rino changes her mind next year cause i love an unbeatable queen Reply

That's basically all I care about lol.

I'm glad Rino decided to retire, basically everyone was competing for second place lol. She was merciful. It'll be fun next year now that both Rino and Mayu (and probably Yuki) are done. I'd like Sayanee to win but she'll probably graduate soon. Reply

This year's SSK was nuts. It's sad that Mayu is leaving, though inevitable as she gets older and permanently relegated to second place. She's a pretty perfect idol though.



I know maybe 5 or so of the girls still? I guess it'll be Jurina's time to shine with Sasshi and Mayu gone. I wonder how long she'll stick around, but she's been an idol for basically half her life and doesn't seem sick of it yet.



Are they just going to create new sister groups forever? Surely there's diminishing returns at some point? Well, I guess not if they keep creating them. I feel like once Yuki and Mayu are gone though, there won't really be any top girls from the main AKB group (idk though, there may well be some super popular girls who I just don't know about) and it'll all be about the sister groups. And then every SSK and most of the AKB48 singles will have mostly sister group girls in the senbatsu?



Edited at 2017-06-18 11:47 pm (UTC)

Jurina still won't get any shine. If Sayanee enters next year then she'll be number one, otherwise Sakura from HKT48 will be number one.



Most ppl think more domestic 48 groups keep popping up because local governments are paying the founder money to set up shop in their city, as a way to boost tourism. There's a conspiracy theory that instead of there being a glitch in NGT's voting AKS just lied about how well the NGT girls did on the first day so they can justify making more group, "Hey some of the girls from this group are popular, therefore people are buying their stuff and so should you"! They also added a gimmick of a cruise ship to STU so idt they feel these groups are profitable on their own. The international groups are still popular so they should just focus on that.



As for all the AKB girls leaving, AKS will make the more popular girls from other groups either switch over to AKB or have to work for both their group and AKB. Reply

Avex has been adding more stuff to Spotify in case anyone is interested. Most of hitomi's albums are up. Plus recent albums from Mondo Grosso, FAKY, and Beverly's debut. Reply

FAKy was all I needed to hear Reply

I decided to not watch this year's election cuz I was way more into Nogizaka but dammit, I missed all the drama!!



I loved all the shady shit thrown at Riripon but at the same time, her announcement overshadowed Mayu's announcement and that was hilarious so props to her. Mayu just has no damn luck. Reply

Mayu stays being overshadowed by someone. Always the bridesmaid and never bride. Reply

