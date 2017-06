In "I Don't Really Care" News: Japanese Girl Group AKB48 Holds Annual Election...

Within each group they have teams that the girls are sorted into. They start off with one team of girls, and when they get more girls drafted (like an NBA draft lol) in then they add more teams. For example, NGT48 and STU48 are the newest groups so they only have one team each, team NIII and team SIV. Compared to AKB48, which has been around for 12 years, has all of their possible teams filled (teams A, B, K, 4, and 8; the team name comes from the initials in the group's name).

They have theaters (think: Vegas residency) where each group performs at within their teams; that's what most of the girls end up doing. A lot of them don't become popular and just work in the theater.

Some girls become super popular and can get work outside the group, this election is basically a reflection of what girls are getting most work. The ranking only shows the top 80 girls out of 300 girls.

Also, when they put out music, each single has 4 or 5 songs on it. The lead single is the one with all the popular girls + the ones the producers want to be popular. Then each song will be done by the individual teams (ie. NMB48 has team N, team M, team BII, so each team gets their own song + one or two girls might get solos).

If the single is an AKB48 single, then the popular girls on the lead single can be from any of the groups (for example, the girl who won the election has been on all of the AKB48 singles but is a member of another group), and the rest of the singles will be done either by AKB's teams or by the most popular members of each individual group (to counter my example above, they might give a song to NMB48, who is represented by their most popular girls).



Most people don't know all of these girls, I sure as fuck don't, but only care about the girl(s) they like, and try to help them succeed by getting them a high rank in the elections.