Caitlyn Jenner comments on GOP baseball practice shooting: "Liberals can't even shoot straight"
Caitlyn Jenner on congressional baseball tragedy: "Liberals can't even shoot straight" https://t.co/uCwAk2NqUS by @emilyjashinsky pic.twitter.com/R4raszJzYy— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 17, 2017
- Caitlyn spoke at a College Republican National Committee's convention in Virginia
- When asked about the GOP baseball practice shooting, she said: "Nobody deserves what happened out there. There's no justification. There are crazy people. We have to minimize that type of stuff."
- She continued: "As far as the people that were injured, it's an absolute shame. You just want them to recover. Fortunately the guy was a really bad shot… liberals can't even shoot straight."
Sick. Saying stuff like this is SICK.