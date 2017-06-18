queen b

Caitlyn Jenner comments on GOP baseball practice shooting: "Liberals can't even shoot straight"




- Caitlyn spoke at a College Republican National Committee's convention in Virginia
- When asked about the GOP baseball practice shooting, she said: "Nobody deserves what happened out there. There's no justification. There are crazy people. We have to minimize that type of stuff."
- She continued: "As far as the people that were injured, it's an absolute shame. You just want them to recover. Fortunately the guy was a really bad shot… liberals can't even shoot straight."

