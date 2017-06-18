Rumor: Man of Steel 2 Will Introduce Supergirl to the DCEU




"Geoff Johns and Zack Snyder finished writing a story for the film back in November. Multiple writers were approached to turn into a screenplay including the writers from Watchmen and the 300 movie series. Brainiac will be the villain and Supergirl will be introduced to the DCEU.”

