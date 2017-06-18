Rumor: Man of Steel 2 Will Introduce Supergirl to the DCEU

I am immediately suspicious and worried. Reply

i'm automatically suspicious when i see either of their names attached to dc properties. both of them on superman? get the fuck away from my fav'rit!

Surely not, there's already a female character with lines. Or, I expect Lois Lane to have lines.

Remember Sucker Punch?



SUCKER PUNCH?



SUCKER PUNCH?!?!?!?!!!?! Reply

Idec, i enjoyed that mess of a movie

Same! It was fun and looked good, I don't expect much else from a movie with mechs and zombies and shit, you know?

a rumor from someone on 4chan is the equivalent of a Trump tweet

wonder who they'd cast? why not give more lines to lois?

So they can't give more lines to Lois and have another female character?

it's been a long time since i saw man of steel but much as i'd love for a cast full of intelligent women who speak at length....i'm not sure it would happen. it feels like wonder woman was (is) a beautiful exception and unlikely to become regular practice.



of course, i'd be thrilled to be proven wrong and have them add supergirl and her be kickass and awesome and give lois a good storyline Reply

No. You know it's stretching their imagination to even add Supergirl, which they're probably only doing because they think, "Wonder Woman did really well, just because she's a woman, therefore if we put in more women, the movie will be a hit."

They can have Lois, Kara, Diana, Martha all have multiple lines. lmao

ia simply because I love amy.

Hope they will give her a decent costume... hahaha!



Edited at 2017-06-18 09:43 pm (UTC) Reply

That sounds like the plot of Injustice 2 but okay.

I watched the "movie" version and it was GREAT. Apart from how horrid they made WW, I loved it.

Yeah no one does story in a fighting game like NRS but sidepiece!Wonder Woman has definitely worn out her welcome.

lmao the inevitable meltdown from the supergirl fandom when melissa benoist isn't cast will be hilarious. i'm always going to be a supergirl stan, but like man if the fandom hasn't turned me away from the cw show lmao



but if this is true, i hope they'll do her justice + show her and diana's friendship bc it's one of my faves. Reply

The fandom being awful is the tag line to every DC CW show tbh. They're lucky Melissa's wooden ass got cast in the show, let alone the film

Well if their adding another woman one of the ones already introduced isnt going ot talk or have one or two lines in the next movie. Lord knows you cant give every woman dialogue and strong roles in DC movies.

DCEU has been pretty awful besides WW but they've done fine for the most part in the female aspect.

What are you even talking about

no thanks, dc, i don't trust any of the men involved to handle this right. and the first man of steel his horrible, it's just as bad if not worse than BvS.

Geoff Johns is pretty decent actually. He's been cleaning up the DC mess in comics and beyond.

um, geoff johns created the fucking mess starting back in 2006. between him and dan didio, they aren't cleaning up shit.

So ppl complain when they don't add female characters and then when they do ppl say "No thanks" and don't want them added because they don't "trust" that they'd handle them right.



K. lol. Reply

I rewatched Man of Steel on a plane, and I think the movie is actually really decent until Pa Kent dies. That shit was dumb. And then if you soldier through that, it falls apart once they let Snyder unleash part of his id during the Smallville fight.



I still love Faora though Reply

but will Henry Cavill be shirtless? that's the only thing I care about. (until the announce supergirl, then i might lust after her too, depending who they cast)

This.



This.

Also, give me some ass shots!

I need Green Arrow introduced to the DCEU so I can witness Stehen Amell's meltdown

Yassssss

I would love this

loool

Yessss I can't wait.

Sometimes I remember Cavill's Instagram post and chuckle, I just know Stephen and Grant got their feelings hurt by it



Edited at 2017-06-19 12:56 am (UTC) Reply

Which instagram post?

Cast Robbie Amell as Green Arrow!

It needs to happen after Arrow's over with so there's absolutely no reason that they can't cast him except that they literally don't want his ass lmao. I mean we all know they wouldn't anyway but I want all chances of an excuse from his fanbase gone before it happens.

Parent

What they should've done is adapted Batman/Superman: Girl from Krypton. Now that would've been a good BvS movie.



But since they won't be doing that, adapt STAS Little Girl Lost and have her be Kara In-Ze. Reply

We're getting Man of Steel 2?? But I thought he died!!! ;P



Nah but this sounds like a cool rumour. Reply

