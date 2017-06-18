Kim Kardashian gets Pomeranians for North & Penelope
Sister puppies for North & P! pic.twitter.com/AalsHGXRlZ— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 18, 2017
So North wants to name her puppy Mercy, thoughts? We need a good name!— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 18, 2017
- Does the Kardashian know that dog babies are considered cuter than human babies and is angling for some Beyoncé Baby Shine? [I feel kind of filthy writing this nonsense, Yahoo! does it better. red]
What name should the pups get, ONTD? How are your pets named? And toy breeds, yes or no?
chandler bing and nyota uhura are my pitbulls
and i'm meh on anything that weighs less than 40 lbs, but i do like my second fam's teacup something or other. she's like 5lbs and cute
i feel like 'designer' dogs like this are often inbred/prone to health issues. i always side eye when someone buys a pug, especially because they're so trendy atm. (no offence to anyone that likes them. i just feel bad for them with their breathing.)
I always wonder what happened to the half dozen dogs Kendall's had.
I'd love to get a greyhound one day, but right now my work sched. is too erratic. So I settled for a cat that doesn't understand, not everyone who comes into the apartment is there to pet and give him attention.
i love poms sm. even if they can be yappy :P
That's not an official breed and idk what u call them outside of T&T but they're a pomeranian and pekingese mutt mix
FIXED
He's 8 years old and perfect
my huskies are named koda (after the brother bear character) and keesha. (i didn't name her as she was a rescue)
I have a cheweenie she's all black with lil white spots on her feet and she weighs about 20lbs. Her names Babe. AKA Baby, AKA aby baby. She's my lil sugar foot.
