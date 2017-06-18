Kim Kardashian gets Pomeranians for North & Penelope

mary-kate & ashley for them



chandler bing and nyota uhura are my pitbulls



and i'm meh on anything that weighs less than 40 lbs, but i do like my second fam's teacup something or other. she's like 5lbs and cute Reply

Grade A naming. Reply

If I was in a position to get a dog and it could be any breed I'd def pick a golden retriever or a standard poodle Reply

Goldens are my FAVORITE! Reply

same I love goldens and poodles. My aunt has three poodles, one in each size, and they're all the so sweet and funny. I usually prefer big dogs but I do love her mini poodle because he's such a convenient size but still feels sturdy and athletic. Reply

get a goldendoodle! Reply

i want a goldendoodle so fucking badly. G O D sweetest dogs i've ever been around in my life (and goldens in general!!) Reply

omg i want Reply

My neighbor has a golden doodle and she's seriously the most precious dog ever Reply

I have two goldens and they're the best dogs ever! Cutest personalities. I'd probably never get another breed tbh, I just wanna rescue these babies forever. Reply

tbh, I'm not a fan of Goldens...but someone in the building next to mine has the cutest golden pupper (10 weeks) and I have to pet her everytime I see them out. So much fluff. Reply

omg pompoms are my fav dogs. Reply

Mercy part two after that cat she had for a week that died? Reply

mte Reply

Mte...and are we supposed to pretend like "Mercy" is a normal name a small child would come up with? Reply

Maybe she is really into Full House reruns. Have mercy! Reply

mte Reply

Wish she would have gotten some cute little rescued puppies instead. Reply

How can she show she has money that way though Reply

So many people I know have been getting these tiny dogs from breeders lately I don't even want to hear about it anymore tbh Reply

mte.



i feel like 'designer' dogs like this are often inbred/prone to health issues. i always side eye when someone buys a pug, especially because they're so trendy atm. (no offence to anyone that likes them. i just feel bad for them with their breathing.) Reply

Yeah pugs are so cute but they're honestly horrifically bred. Those poor things can't breathe. My dog is a big Mastiff mutt (someone's dog had puppies and was giving them away for free). If I ever get another dog in the future, I'll adopt an adult dog. I've raised 2 puppies in my life and I'm over it, they're too much work. Reply

totally agree Reply

Why? They'd just end up back at the pound. When she gets rid of these puppies they'll probably still be cute and fluffy enough that people will line up to take them.



I always wonder what happened to the half dozen dogs Kendall's had. Reply

I have two pomeranians and they are cute but lordy are they dumb. Reply

Lol Reply

lol so true. We had a pom years ago and dude would always trip on the cable cord. Reply

lmao :( Ive been for years conflicted about either getting a pomeranian to have fun with and off him (xD) and make him look adorable or get a cat to cuddle in bed and take control of my life, while putting a lot less effort than I would have to with a pom (haircuts, walks, vet, etc) Reply

mines a little dumb (except about food) but i love him more for it <3 Reply

Aw lol Reply

I knew someone who had a pom. Every time it'd get a haircut it refused to walk on the leash afterwards, so she'd have to carry it. This was like 20 years ago, before teacup, purse dog craze.



I'd love to get a greyhound one day, but right now my work sched. is too erratic. So I settled for a cat that doesn't understand, not everyone who comes into the apartment is there to pet and give him attention. Reply

i imagined that in ian's voice Reply

they should name them betty & veronica, duh. i wish i had named my sister cats that and i regret it everyday!



i love poms sm. even if they can be yappy :P Reply

they should name them rich and richer Reply

I love Pomeranians so much omg. In Trinidad we also had 2 PomPek's when I was a kid.



That's not an official breed and idk what u call them outside of T&T but they're a pomeranian and pekingese mutt mix Reply

Also I would name them Pepsi & Sprite bc I knew two pompoms with those names Reply

lol that's cute Reply

Hey! Another trini on ontd(: my dads girlfriend had two pompek's as well Reply

i hated pompeks....so much damn noise lol. Reply

pominese or peekapom, SO CUTE. Reply

Mercy and Sombra. Reply

what happened to kim's cat Reply

It died. Reply

It died within a week, surprisingly not shocking given its breed and most likely shitty genetics (thanks overbreeding) Reply

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2012/12/0 8/kim-kardashians-cat-mercy-dead-cancer-l ike-virus_n_2263126.html



The poor cat and the assistant :( The poor cat and the assistant :( Reply

Name em Crenshaw and Compton Reply

Khlo money and Kylizzle would sue. Reply

Krenshaw and Kompton*



FIXED Reply

Lol bless Reply

omfgggggggggggggg lmaoooooooooooooo Reply

I have a black Pomeranian and I love him so much



He's 8 years old and perfect Reply

mercy is a cute name. i'm not a big fan of toy breeds though.



my huskies are named koda (after the brother bear character) and keesha. (i didn't name her as she was a rescue) Reply

Huskies are my favorite. I don't think I could ever have one, though. I wish there was a husky cafe, like the cat cafes, where I could go and play with one for the day. Reply

there actually is a husky cafe in... thailand, i think? Reply

I have a cheweenie she's all black with lil white spots on her feet and she weighs about 20lbs. Her names Babe. AKA Baby, AKA aby baby. She's my lil sugar foot. Reply

I had a cat named Babe! I was a very salty 8 (?) year old because Babe the movie came out shortly after we named her and I felt it my duty to make sure everyone knew she was not named after the pig, she was her own fearless, flawless original self. Reply

I have the same issue, my dog's name is Sulley like after the monster in monsters inc and everyone asks if he's named after the pilot who landed a plane in the river. Wtf no lol Reply

Lol Reply

My cat's name is Juri but I call her baby at least 3x a day. Especially when I get home from work. It just slips right out



Edited at 2017-06-18 07:11 pm (UTC) Reply

I have a chiweenie too, they're so sweet. <3 Reply

My mom's cheweenie is literally in my lap right now. Her name is Midge and she's mean as a snake when she's not demanding cuddles. Reply

