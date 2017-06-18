when does the doctor regenerate? the christmas special? i'll watch that to say goodbye and see clara/the doctor again </3 Reply

I am sure Capaldi said in an interview he will regenerate before the christmas special... but who knows.



I personally like not knowing when or who, their big announcements spoil the surprise. Reply

i just wanna make sure i catch it because it's wildly rumored clara will be back for a cameo so i wanna see it :( i love her/12 so much Reply

Is Clara going to be back for it?!?!? She better not be tbh, there'd be no reason for her and Ashildr to be back.



He might regenerate at the end of the season finale, not confirmed yet, buttttt I hope it's end of Christmas Special. Not ready for Capaldi to ever be gone :((( Reply

I want a series of Madame Vastra, Jenny, and Missy. Just them. Well, Bill can be in it, too. Reply

Yessss, and let Missy flirt with ALL OF THEM. Then hook up with Bill. Reply

I adore Bill but I feel like this season hasn't been that strong. There haven't been any standout episodes for me. Last week's "Empress of Mars" was actively boring. I'm not looking forward to the finale because I never like Moffat's finales.



I enjoy small moments with Bill and the Doctor I just wish the plots were a bit more entertaining.

Reply

I feel the same unfortunately. I really liked Bill's addition, but the episodes themselves have been pretty meh to me so far, and the three-parter ended up really dragging. Reply

The three parter felt mostly pointless. And I'm just surprised there hasn't been one episode that was really fun because even in weaker seasons there's usually ONE episode I like (it doesn't have to be anything outstanding, sometimes it's just a cute episode that I latch onto.)



Bill and the Doctor is probably my fav combo from Moffat's era so it's just a shame, especially since we have so little of them left. Reply

I feel the same way, it's just been a very lackluster season. Reply

all of the episodes have been ripoffs from past seasons, that's why it's been so boring Reply

Oh for sure the plots and episodes have been pretty boring and terrible most of the time! It's just been great for the moments between Bill and 12. And of course Missy! But the actual PLOTS have been beyond same-same yawn inducingly blah. Reply

Has this gotten better? I'm a couple episodes behind and still pissed as fuck over how stupid the Pyramid episode was. Reply

Well the PLOTS aren't really ever that good nowadays thanks to Moffat and his team just being completely incapable, buttttt Missy has been great, and Bill and 12 are cute as ever. Reply

i've kind of liked this season after several season of not watching, but that missy character is........ hard to watch. Maybe it's just Moffat writing flat ~quirky~~~~ characters so seeing next week's promo i will brace myself. Reply

Noooooo bb I love ha!!! Michelle Gomez is everything to me though, always. Reply

Bill Potts deserves all the good things in the universe. Reply

Bill Potts deserves every single good and ok thing. All things. All things which may be good or may just be average just in case they become good. Reply

Im so ready for this season to be done, it hasnt held my attention at all. Reply

Normally i'd agree but noooooooooo this is Capaldi's last season so I CAN'T :((((((((((( Reply

Capaldi could've been a GREAT doctor but the way they've written 12....I have not been able to enjoy him as much as I wanted to. Reply

wow im so opposite, this season has been fantastic for me, capaldi is so charming i will truly miss him, i adore bill so much and her personality and her face and fashion, i even got used to nardole enough to remmeber his name xD and i love missy, she's so slick haha and she's stunning ! im so content xD Reply

I've also really been enjoying the season. I love Missy, and Michelle and Capaldi work so well together. Reply

Like this is probs my fave season of New Who JUST for their dynamic? And Bill? She's SO SMART and just like makes comments that it's like "why has no one ever asked this or noticed this omg" until she came into our lives to bring her light and wisdom.



AND MISSSYYYYYYY AND 122222222, AND THEIR CHEMISTRY AND HER SASS AND BRILLIANCE.



No sammmeeee bb, like I admit the episodes have been so same-same and the plots just old rehashes at best, and bland af at worst, BUT BUT BUT the season has still been absolutely amazing to me, all because of Bill, and Bill and 12, and Missy, and all of it. ALL OF BILL.Like this is probs my fave season of New Who JUST for their dynamic? And Bill? She's SO SMART and just like makes comments that it's like "why has no one ever asked this or noticed this omg" until she came into our lives to bring her light and wisdom.AND MISSSYYYYYYY AND 122222222, AND THEIR CHEMISTRY AND HER SASS AND BRILLIANCE. Reply

Missy is so fun and the Tenth Planet cybermen are the creepiest but I just know Moffat gonna's Moffat. Reply

Moffat allwwwaayysss Moffats.



It's one of the many things I like least about him. Reply

Bill has chemistry with everyone she interacts with. Reply

I was just like RUNNING to AO3 right here... Reply

I've not watched this season yet; I've had too many shows to keep up with so I'll be checking this out once the season is over =) I absolutely love Missy/Michelle and John Simm, so I'm looking forward to that! Just watching this clip brought a smile to my face.



Been seeing mixed reactions to the season/series, but I'm also really happy that folks are loving Bill as a companion =) I personally adored Clara, but I totally understood why so many fans weren't keen f her throughout her run. Reply

lorddddTTTTT though Missy is stealing and renewing my entire BODY and giving me feels right in the loins ngl.



Bill is eevvvveeerrryyythiiinnggggggg and has legit made me go from quitting the show to stanning for it again. Like it just got too unbearable, even as a devoted Whovian. BUT BILL AND CAPALDI HAVE RENEWED MY SOUL.lorddddTTTTT though Missy is stealing and renewing my entire BODY and giving me feels right in the loins ngl. Reply

I'm finally catching up on Who and half way through Season 9. I'm ready to see the newest season. Reply

I legit had to quit the show in season 9 it was that bad!!! Bill will be a breath of fresh air for you bb, seriously. Reply

I hope so. I'm struggling through season 9. I started a rewatch to get my mom into it and it really gave me a new love for Matt Smith's Doctor. Tennant was always my favorite of the new series until my rewatch. Reply

Give me John Simm/Missy Master fun NOW!



I squeeled during the promo.



Also, love this season and Bill being generally the best but the make up last night was the worst. Reply

BUT YESSSSS MASTER/DOCTOR/MASTER 5EVS



Oh god the makeup for those Picts was terrrriibbblleeeee my celtic nation ass was offended lmaoBUT YESSSSS MASTER/DOCTOR/MASTER 5EVS Reply

HAI OP we need to go eat this week pls and ty



I cannot wait for Simm, he is looking delish Reply

