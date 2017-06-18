June 18th, 2017, 06:44 pm nomorefrostbite Doctor Who Promos - 10x11 'World Enough And Time' (Season Finale, Part 1) Source: Promo, PreviewAre YOU one of Missy's Disposables, ONTD Gallifreyans? Tagged: doctor who (bbc), television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5353 comments Add comment
I personally like not knowing when or who, their big announcements spoil the surprise.
He might regenerate at the end of the season finale, not confirmed yet, buttttt I hope it's end of Christmas Special. Not ready for Capaldi to ever be gone :(((
I enjoy small moments with Bill and the Doctor I just wish the plots were a bit more entertaining.
Bill and the Doctor is probably my fav combo from Moffat's era so it's just a shame, especially since we have so little of them left.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
Like this is probs my fave season of New Who JUST for their dynamic? And Bill? She's SO SMART and just like makes comments that it's like "why has no one ever asked this or noticed this omg" until she came into our lives to bring her light and wisdom.
AND MISSSYYYYYYY AND 122222222, AND THEIR CHEMISTRY AND HER SASS AND BRILLIANCE.
It's one of the many things I like least about him.
Been seeing mixed reactions to the season/series, but I'm also really happy that folks are loving Bill as a companion =) I personally adored Clara, but I totally understood why so many fans weren't keen f her throughout her run.
lorddddTTTTT though Missy is stealing and renewing my entire BODY and giving me feels right in the loins ngl.
I squeeled during the promo.
Also, love this season and Bill being generally the best but the make up last night was the worst.
BUT YESSSSS MASTER/DOCTOR/MASTER 5EVS
I cannot wait for Simm, he is looking delish
Our romance is so real ty 💖💖💖💖💖💖💖