Venom, Black Cat, Silver Sable are joining the MCU??
Both Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Homecoming director Jon Watts have stated that neither Spider-Man spinoff in the works by Sony -- Venom and Silver and Black (the film starring Black Cat and Silver Sable) -- would be part of the MCU.
#SpiderManHomecoming in Same Universe as Venom, Silver & Black Films, Producer Sayshttps://t.co/I735oBtmZz pic.twitter.com/XzAUtQ0006— Comic Book Resources (@CBR) June 18, 2017
In comes Amazing Amy Pascal, who announces that actually, both films will be part of the MCU and that there is a chance Tom Holland could appear in both.
Is she making things up? Is Kevin lying? Is Amy telling the truth but Kevin didn't want the surprise to be ruined? Time will tell. You can see her make that announcement (and Feige's facial expressions) behind the cut:
[BREAKING NEWS] Amy Pascal confirm Black Cat and Vanom movie will pass in the same universe of "Spider-Man: Homecoming pic.twitter.com/qfAKOulqwE— Tom Holland Updates (@tomhupdates) June 18, 2017
apparently homecoming ends with some huge twist too I wouldn't be surprised if it links to these movies
So Marvel's properties are really that spread out? 🤣
The meaning of my message applies nonetheless
he did not know that
I don't think she would talk out of her ass so thoroughly with him right beside her, so I'm guessing it's supposed to happen but she wasn't supposed to say anything. It makes more sense that they'd be in the same universe than that they'd continue to make Spider-Man films with no connection to Spider-Man.
Why are they putting those two characters together anyway?
