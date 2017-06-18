Venom, Black Cat, Silver Sable are joining the MCU??

Both Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Homecoming director Jon Watts have stated that neither Spider-Man spinoff in the works by Sony -- Venom and Silver and Black (the film starring Black Cat and Silver Sable) -- would be part of the MCU.

In comes Amazing Amy Pascal, who announces that actually, both films will be part of the MCU and that there is a chance Tom Holland could appear in both.

Is she making things up? Is Kevin lying? Is Amy telling the truth but Kevin didn't want the surprise to be ruined? Time will tell. You can see her make that announcement (and Feige's facial expressions) behind the cut:

