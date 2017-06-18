Venom, Black Cat, Silver Sable are joining the MCU??

pls I want Felicia to annoy the defenders too



apparently homecoming ends with some huge twist too I wouldn't be surprised if it links to these movies

Oooh that'd be neat, I hope it's true.

I can't imagine these films being made unless FOX could cash in on MCU money

They're not owned by Fox, but by Sony, and Sony is on much better terms with Disney.

OH



So Marvel's properties are really that spread out? 🤣



The meaning of my message applies nonetheless Reply

Sony owns Spiderman, Fox owns X-Men. So yeah.

lol @ Kevin's face



he did not know that Reply

he looked pretty surprised

Amazing Amy strikes again.

I don't think she would talk out of her ass so thoroughly with him right beside her, so I'm guessing it's supposed to happen but she wasn't supposed to say anything. It makes more sense that they'd be in the same universe than that they'd continue to make Spider-Man films with no connection to Spider-Man. Reply

Amy Pascal is shit. This better be true.

Honestly this makes more sense... because how're you gonna do Venom... without Spider-Man......

Never underestimate the boundless stupidity of desperate Sony executives. These are the same people who seriously considered making an Aunt May movie.

w u t

LMAO. somehow i had forgotten that.

Well duh. Sony still owns Spiderman. They will be part of the MCU same way AoS is part of the MCU.

Silver and Black is a fucking terrible title so hopefully that's a wip name



Why are they putting those two characters together anyway?



Edited at 2017-06-18 07:42 pm (UTC) Reply

Okidoki

WTH happened to Chris Pine?

lmao i forgot he did this super fucked up inbred role

Vanom



I can't stop laughing at this typo. Reply

I waana see who they recast as Harry Osborn and Gwen Stacy...

LMAOOOO Kevin's face and body language is like ~whut~ when's she's talking about spidey and then ~ummmmmmm~ when she's talking about chapters

LOL I forsee an upcoming meeting between the two to discuss some things

The movies haven't even acknowledged the TV stuff exists yet lol, I think Amy's trying to convince people the Sony stuff won't be shit and people should watch them.

watching her talk makes me wonder how she even got her job tbh.

No thank you. Especially Venom.

